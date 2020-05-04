Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

EA's would-be E3 showcase is confirmed for June 11th

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

4th May 2020 / 5:38PM

E3 20202 may be cancelled but many of its big announcements will still be made. Electronic Arts today EA Play, their annual E3-adjacent showcase of upcoming games, will return on June 11th. That would have been the final day of E3. They’ll once again host a live show with games and that, just without an audience sitting MORTIFYINGLY close. Now begins the guessing game: what will EA have to show this year?

“During this year’s digital event, we’ll showcase our games through a live broadcast, community content, and more,” EA say. It’ll be livestreamed at 4pm Pacific on June 11th, which will be midnight on Friday the 12th for us here in the UK.

What exactly they’ll show is a mystery, but that next Battlefield game would seem likely? And the new Fifa and such. A new The Sims 4 expansion, probably? A future update for Apex Legends. A peek at progress on overhauling Anthem? Hell, maybe even Dragon Age 4?

“Further details on specific titles will be revealed over the coming weeks,” EA say. Mysteries!

You know, I’ll miss the sheer hectic panic of E3 week. Sure, I work on Los Angeles time from the UK and barely sleep and struggle to form a coherent sentence for a week after, but there’s an energy to it.

While E3’s organisers will not host an official online show this year, some publishers are planning their own shows and other folks intend to fill the space. Valve are planning another Steam Game Festival, games events from the quirky A Maze Berlin to the serious Gamelab Barcelona will be replaced with digital events, and even Evo is going online. Then folks like the Ian Games Network and razor tout Geoff Keighley are putting their own banners over weeks and months of announcements and showcases. You don’t need E3 to have marketing.

God, it’s unreal to see so many people were ever so close together:

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

