Evo 2020 is going online-only

Like everything else, Evo is not going ahead as usual this year. The fighting game championships will not invade a Las Vegas resort for a weekend at the end of July, with that event now cancelled and tickets getting refunded. But Evo 2020 is evolving, and will go online this summer. It surely won’t be the same but, even as a casual spectator, I’m still well up for it.

“Due to Covid-19, we are sadly cancelling Evo 2020 at Mandalay Bay and refunding all purchased tickets,” the organisers said in Friday’s announcement. “But to keep the Evo spirit alive, we’re bringing the event online this summer. More information coming soon!”

Evo 2020 was due to run July 31st to August 2nd.

While I’ve not played any fighting game much since Mortal Kombat II, I do enjoy Evo. Watching some of the world’s best players compete is a great even if I don’t know the game. Often it’s great to not know the game, being surprised by how wild some of them are. Games due to be at Evo 2020 include Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[est].

Evo online won’t be the same, what with both lag and the lack of a crowd, but hell what’s the same any more.

“The health and well-being of our community is our highest priority,” the Evo team added. “We hope everyone stays safe during this time.”