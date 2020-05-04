Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Evo 2020 is going online-only

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

4th May 2020 / 4:11PM

Like everything else, Evo is not going ahead as usual this year. The fighting game championships will not invade a Las Vegas resort for a weekend at the end of July, with that event now cancelled and tickets getting refunded. But Evo 2020 is evolving, and will go online this summer. It surely won’t be the same but, even as a casual spectator, I’m still well up for it.

“Due to Covid-19, we are sadly cancelling Evo 2020 at Mandalay Bay and refunding all purchased tickets,” the organisers said in Friday’s announcement. “But to keep the Evo spirit alive, we’re bringing the event online this summer. More information coming soon!”

Evo 2020 was due to run July 31st to August 2nd.

While I’ve not played any fighting game much since Mortal Kombat II, I do enjoy Evo. Watching some of the world’s best players compete is a great even if I don’t know the game. Often it’s great to not know the game, being surprised by how wild some of them are. Games due to be at Evo 2020 include Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[est].

Evo online won’t be the same, what with both lag and the lack of a crowd, but hell what’s the same any more.

“The health and well-being of our community is our highest priority,” the Evo team added. “We hope everyone stays safe during this time.”

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Dragon Ball FighterZ's third season is introducing Kefla and a brand new Goku

5

Evo 2019’s best storyline is a wholesome Dragon Ball FighterZ rivalry

32

Dragon Ball FighterZ debuts six more DLC characters starting January 31st

14

Dragon Ball FighterZ adds online trophy tournaments and rooms to hoard the prizes

Latest articles

343 Industries share the first screenshots of Halo 3 and ODST on PC

1

Diplo headlined the first concert on Fortnite's new Party Royale island

1

EA's would-be E3 showcase is confirmed for June 11th

1

Star Wars Day means star-sized sales on Star Wars games

7