Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Have You Played... Yoku's Island Express?

Pinball whizzard

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

4th May 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

After disappearing from the face of the earth for a few years, metroidvanias are everywhere. If you boot up Steam now and check New Releases, I’ve no doubt you’ll see two or three games that promise a pixelated creature jumping around on a 2D plane, unlocking doors and paths for ten or so hours.

What makes Yoku’s Island Express stand out in a crowded market is that you can’t jump. You can move left and right, but your feet stay planted on the ground at all times. Well, all times except when you absolutely flake Yoku with a pinball paddle and send him shooting up into the air. He’s smiling, though, so you needn’t worry about harming the little cutie. Maybe he enjoys the pain. Whatever you’re into. The last thing I want to do is kink shame the delightful dung beetle. He made me enjoy something pinball-related, after all.

While it’s probably down to the fact that the rise and fall of pinball happened while I was just a bad thought to my parents, I’ve never understood the attraction. The flashy lights, the garbled sounds, the fact you could lose all your pocket money in the blink of an eye: not for me. Yoku doesn’t subscribe to any of that. It’s peaceful, it’s happy, it’s kind. If you make a mistake, the game doesn’t poke fun; it gives you a cuddle and urges you to try again. Why can’t all pinball tables be as nice as Villa Gorilla’s wonderful game?

Plus, he’s a postman. And I was a postman for the best part of ten years. It was the greatest job I ever had, so I was always going to like Yoku’s Island Express.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Yoku's Island Express

A pinball-platforming palate cleanser

19

Yoku's Island Express demo bounces out today

8

Yoku's Island Express is a gorgeous pinball platformer

4

Our PC Games of the Year 2018

It'll take you all of 2019 to play them

33

Latest articles

This 144Hz, 1440p MSI gaming monitor is just £299

Gunpoint is perhaps the least judgmental game ever made

Definitive Defenestration

4

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord troops: how to raise and command an army

Tips for controlling your troops

Intel and and AMD processors are going cheap at Newegg

1