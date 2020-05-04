Intel and and AMD processors are going cheap at Newegg

If you think being locked down for the last month has been hard on you, then pity your poor CPU: it’s just not used to this kind of focused attention. The good news is that you can now give it the gift of early retirement without breaking the bank thanks to a pretty solid sale on processors over at Newegg.

You can browse the whole sale section here, but if you’d rather have a sherpa guiding you through the pages, there are a few chips that I’d be especially keen to shove in my basket in the (admittedly unlikely) event of a Supermarket Sweep-style adventure through the company’s warehouse.

If you’re on team Intel, then two stand out in particular, highlighted in Katharine’s best gaming CPU guide: the Core i5-9600K and Core i7-9700K. The Core i5 is RPS’ favourite mid-range chip and is available for £196 / $200 depending on which side of the Atlantic ocean you’re self-isolating on. The Core i7 is usually the best if money is no object, especially as it’s now £371 / discounted to $380, so you may find yourself tempted with the extra performance on offer. You will, of course, need a compatible motherboard for these CPUs, and you can find out more about exactly which one you need over in our What motherboard do I need for my Intel / AMD Ryzen CPU? article.

That said, if money is really no object and you’d rather have the latest and greatest CPU possible, then you may want to hang on for Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake CPU line-up, which is just around the corner.

If you prefer to fly the flag for AMD, then you’ll be pleased to know that the company’s superb Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 7 3700X CPUs are going cheap. You can pick up the former for £169 / $172, while the latter costs £292 / $299, should you have a few hundred burning a hole in your pocket.

As Katharine wrote in her best gaming CPU guide, faster AMD chips are available such as the Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 9 3900X, but they’re usually “insanely expensive and vastly overpowered for your average gaming PC.” Still, if you fancy taking advantage of Newegg’s sale prices, the Ryzen 7 3800X can be had for £332 / $340, while the super powerful Ryzen 9 3900X is yours for £425 / $435. All AMD CPUs come with three months’ worth of Xbox Game Pass for PC, too, which is a nice bonus.

There’s plenty more on sale, though the quality of the discount varies pretty wildly. Still, with CPU supply chains in a state of flux as coronavirus plays out, this might well be as good as it gets for a while. If you’re looking at upgrading your PC, it’s probably worth doing sooner rather than later.