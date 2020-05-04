Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop: the best ways to get resources

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord does allow you to develop settlements into money making machines, but in order to get the most gold flowing through your town, you need to ensure that you have the right infrastructure in place. Workshops are key to this and there are some that are better for your specific town than others.

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop guide

This Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop guide will go through how to set up workshops and which resources are the best for your town.

What are workshops in Bannerlord?

Each town can produce certain resources better than others depending on the villages that are linked to that settlement. To take advantage of these resources, you can construct workshops to refine them into more valuable goods. You can learn more about settlements, and how to get your own in our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord settlements guide.

If you need to make a new workshop, wander into the town and head to the market areas. You’ll eventually find an NPC labelled as a “shop owner”. You can buy the shop from them and assign it to be one of several types. Once you have developed some workshops, go into the trade menu in the settlement to see what is being produced. Here is a list of what each raw ingredient can be turned into:

Grain: Brewery ⇒ Beer

Grapes: Wine press ⇒ Wine

Olives: Olive press ⇒ Oil

Cotton: Velvet weavery ⇒ Velvet clothing

Flax: Linen weavery ⇒ Clothing

Wool: Wool weavery ⇒ Clothing

Clay: Pottery shop ⇒ Pottery

Rawhide: Tannery ⇒ Light armour/Leather

Hardwood: Wood Workshop ⇒ Bows/Arrows/Shields

Iron Ore: Smithy ⇒ Weapons/Armour/Tools

Smithy ⇒ Weapons/Armour/Tools Silver: Silversmith ⇒ Jewellery

Over on Reddit, “Droblue” has compiled a list of the best workshops to construct for your towns. The idea is that there are certain villages that increase the production of resources in that town quicker than other resources. So if your villages specialise in producing grain for example, you should prioritise creating a brewery in that town to maximise its production of beer. Whatever you produce a lot of can be traded between towns with caravans, and more information about trade can be found in our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord caravan guide.

Best workshops for each town

I’ve created a similar version of “Droblue’s” table with some alterations and corrections based on my own findings. The best way to navigate this table is to use the search function on the top right of the table and to enter a town’s name. You’ll find the resource that the town produces the most of, the workshop you need to construct to take advantage of this, and how many villages feed the resource into the town.

Town Common Resources Best Workshops Number of input villages Akkalat Wool Wool Weavery 2 villages Amitatys Grain Brewery 2 villages Amprela Cotton Velvet Weavery 2 villages Argoron Hardwood Wood workshop 1 village Askar Grain Brewery 3 villages Balgard Flax Linen Weavery 2 villages Baltakhand Wool Wool Weavery 3 villages Car Banseth Hardwood Wood Workshop 2 villages Chaikand Grain

Silver Brewery

Silversmith 2 villages (grain)

1 village (silver) Charas Olives Olive Press 2 villages Danustica Clay Pottery Shop 2 villages Diathma Fish None 1 village Dunglanys Grain Brewery 1 village Epicrotea Iron Ore Smithy 2 villages Galen Olives Olive Press 2 villages Hubyar Flax

Olives Linen Weavery

Olive Press 1 village per resource Husn Fulq Grain

Clay Brewery

Pottery 1 village per resource Iyakis Grain

Olives Brewery

Olive Press 1 village per resource Jaculan Olives Olive Press 3 villages Jalmarys Grain Brewery 1 village Lageta Olives

Iron Ore

Grain

Hardwood Olive Press

Smithy

Brewery

Wood Workshop 1 village per resource Lycaron Wool Wool Weavery 1 village Makeb Hardwood

Iron Ore Wood workshop

Smithy 1 village per resource Marunath Grain

Iron Ore Brewery

Smithy 1 village per resource Myzea Cotton Velvet Weavery 2 villages Ocs Hall Grain Brewery 2 villages Odok Clay Pottery Shop 2 villages Omor Grain Brewery 2 villages Onira Silver Silversmith 1 village Ortongard Hardwood Wood workshop 1 village Ortysia Olives Olive Press 1 village Ostican Olives Olive Press 1 village per resource Pen Cannoc Grapes Winery 2 villages Phycaon Grain Brewery 2 villages Poros Wool Wool Weavery 2 villages Pravend Olives Olive Press 2 villages Qasira Grain Brewery 1 village Quyaz Flax

Olives Linen Weavery

Olive Press 1 village per resource Razih Dates None 2 villages Revyl Flax Linen Weavery 1 village Rhotae Grain Brewery 2 villages Rovalt Iron Ore Smithy 1 village Sanala Grain Brewery 3 villages Saneopa Grain Brewery 2 villages Sargot Grain Brewery 2 villages Seonon Hardwood Wood Workshop 2 villages Sibir Cows None 2 villages Syronea Olives Olive Press 1 village Tyal Wool Wool Weavery 2 villages Vanovapool Iron Ore Smithy 1 village Varcheg Flax Linen Weavery 1 village Vostrum Grain Brewery 2 villages Zeonica Grain Brewery 2 villages

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

