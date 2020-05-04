Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop: the best ways to get resources

The best workshops for your town

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

4th May 2020

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord does allow you to develop settlements into money making machines, but in order to get the most gold flowing through your town, you need to ensure that you have the right infrastructure in place. Workshops are key to this and there are some that are better for your specific town than others.

This Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop guide will go through how to set up workshops and which resources are the best for your town.

What are workshops in Bannerlord?

Each town can produce certain resources better than others depending on the villages that are linked to that settlement. To take advantage of these resources, you can construct workshops to refine them into more valuable goods. You can learn more about settlements, and how to get your own in our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord settlements guide.

If you need to make a new workshop, wander into the town and head to the market areas. You’ll eventually find an NPC labelled as a “shop owner”. You can buy the shop from them and assign it to be one of several types. Once you have developed some workshops, go into the trade menu in the settlement to see what is being produced. Here is a list of what each raw ingredient can be turned into:

  • Grain: Brewery ⇒ Beer
  • Grapes: Wine press ⇒ Wine
  • Olives: Olive press ⇒ Oil
  • Cotton: Velvet weavery ⇒ Velvet clothing
  • Flax: Linen weavery ⇒ Clothing
  • Wool: Wool weavery ⇒ Clothing
  • Clay: Pottery shop ⇒ Pottery
  • Rawhide: Tannery ⇒ Light armour/Leather
  • Hardwood: Wood Workshop ⇒ Bows/Arrows/Shields
  • Iron Ore: Smithy ⇒ Weapons/Armour/Tools
  • Silver: Silversmith ⇒ Jewellery

Over on Reddit, “Droblue” has compiled a list of the best workshops to construct for your towns. The idea is that there are certain villages that increase the production of resources in that town quicker than other resources. So if your villages specialise in producing grain for example, you should prioritise creating a brewery in that town to maximise its production of beer. Whatever you produce a lot of can be traded between towns with caravans, and more information about trade can be found in our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord caravan guide.

Best workshops for each town

I’ve created a similar version of “Droblue’s” table with some alterations and corrections based on my own findings. The best way to navigate this table is to use the search function on the top right of the table and to enter a town’s name. You’ll find the resource that the town produces the most of, the workshop you need to construct to take advantage of this, and how many villages feed the resource into the town.

Town Common Resources Best Workshops Number of input villages
Akkalat Wool Wool Weavery 2 villages
Amitatys Grain Brewery 2 villages
Amprela Cotton Velvet Weavery 2 villages
Argoron Hardwood Wood workshop 1 village
Askar Grain Brewery 3 villages
Balgard Flax Linen Weavery 2 villages
Baltakhand Wool Wool Weavery 3 villages
Car Banseth Hardwood Wood Workshop 2 villages
Chaikand Grain
Silver		 Brewery
Silversmith		 2 villages (grain)
1 village (silver)
Charas Olives Olive Press 2 villages
Danustica Clay Pottery Shop 2 villages
Diathma Fish None 1 village
Dunglanys Grain Brewery 1 village
Epicrotea Iron Ore Smithy 2 villages
Galen Olives Olive Press 2 villages
Hubyar Flax
Olives		 Linen Weavery
Olive Press		 1 village per resource
Husn Fulq Grain
Clay		 Brewery
Pottery		 1 village per resource
Iyakis Grain
Olives		 Brewery
Olive Press		 1 village per resource
Jaculan Olives Olive Press 3 villages
Jalmarys Grain Brewery 1 village
Lageta Olives
Iron Ore
Grain
Hardwood		 Olive Press
Smithy
Brewery
Wood Workshop		 1 village per resource
Lycaron Wool Wool Weavery 1 village
Makeb Hardwood
Iron Ore		 Wood workshop
Smithy		 1 village per resource
Marunath Grain
Iron Ore		 Brewery
Smithy		 1 village per resource
Myzea Cotton Velvet Weavery 2 villages
Ocs Hall Grain Brewery 2 villages
Odok Clay Pottery Shop 2 villages
Omor Grain Brewery 2 villages
Onira Silver Silversmith 1 village
Ortongard Hardwood Wood workshop 1 village
Ortysia Olives Olive Press 1 village
Ostican Olives Olive Press 1 village per resource
Pen Cannoc Grapes Winery 2 villages
Phycaon Grain Brewery 2 villages
Poros Wool Wool Weavery 2 villages
Pravend Olives Olive Press 2 villages
Qasira Grain Brewery 1 village
Quyaz Flax
Olives		 Linen Weavery
Olive Press		 1 village per resource
Razih Dates None 2 villages
Revyl Flax Linen Weavery 1 village
Rhotae Grain Brewery 2 villages
Rovalt Iron Ore Smithy 1 village
Sanala Grain Brewery 3 villages
Saneopa Grain Brewery 2 villages
Sargot Grain Brewery 2 villages
Seonon Hardwood Wood Workshop 2 villages
Sibir Cows None 2 villages
Syronea Olives Olive Press 1 village
Tyal Wool Wool Weavery 2 villages
Vanovapool Iron Ore Smithy 1 village
Varcheg Flax Linen Weavery 1 village
Vostrum Grain Brewery 2 villages
Zeonica Grain Brewery 2 villages

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord guide series

Thank you for reading our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop guide. You should now be producing a lot more resources to sell to other towns and make a fortune. There are plenty more guides for the game, including details for character creation, how sieges work, and how to complete some bothersome quests. Here are some guides to get you started:

