Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop: the best ways to get resources
The best workshops for your town
Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord does allow you to develop settlements into money making machines, but in order to get the most gold flowing through your town, you need to ensure that you have the right infrastructure in place. Workshops are key to this and there are some that are better for your specific town than others.
Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop guide
This Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop guide will go through how to set up workshops and which resources are the best for your town.
What are workshops in Bannerlord?
Each town can produce certain resources better than others depending on the villages that are linked to that settlement. To take advantage of these resources, you can construct workshops to refine them into more valuable goods. You can learn more about settlements, and how to get your own in our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord settlements guide.
If you need to make a new workshop, wander into the town and head to the market areas. You’ll eventually find an NPC labelled as a “shop owner”. You can buy the shop from them and assign it to be one of several types. Once you have developed some workshops, go into the trade menu in the settlement to see what is being produced. Here is a list of what each raw ingredient can be turned into:
- Grain: Brewery ⇒ Beer
- Grapes: Wine press ⇒ Wine
- Olives: Olive press ⇒ Oil
- Cotton: Velvet weavery ⇒ Velvet clothing
- Flax: Linen weavery ⇒ Clothing
- Wool: Wool weavery ⇒ Clothing
- Clay: Pottery shop ⇒ Pottery
- Rawhide: Tannery ⇒ Light armour/Leather
- Hardwood: Wood Workshop ⇒ Bows/Arrows/Shields
- Iron Ore: Smithy ⇒ Weapons/Armour/Tools
- Silver: Silversmith ⇒ Jewellery
Over on Reddit, “Droblue” has compiled a list of the best workshops to construct for your towns. The idea is that there are certain villages that increase the production of resources in that town quicker than other resources. So if your villages specialise in producing grain for example, you should prioritise creating a brewery in that town to maximise its production of beer. Whatever you produce a lot of can be traded between towns with caravans, and more information about trade can be found in our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord caravan guide.
Best workshops for each town
I’ve created a similar version of “Droblue’s” table with some alterations and corrections based on my own findings. The best way to navigate this table is to use the search function on the top right of the table and to enter a town’s name. You’ll find the resource that the town produces the most of, the workshop you need to construct to take advantage of this, and how many villages feed the resource into the town.
|Town
|Common Resources
|Best Workshops
|Number of input villages
|Akkalat
|Wool
|Wool Weavery
|2 villages
|Amitatys
|Grain
|Brewery
|2 villages
|Amprela
|Cotton
|Velvet Weavery
|2 villages
|Argoron
|Hardwood
|Wood workshop
|1 village
|Askar
|Grain
|Brewery
|3 villages
|Balgard
|Flax
|Linen Weavery
|2 villages
|Baltakhand
|Wool
|Wool Weavery
|3 villages
|Car Banseth
|Hardwood
|Wood Workshop
|2 villages
|Chaikand
|Grain
Silver
|Brewery
Silversmith
|2 villages (grain)
1 village (silver)
|Charas
|Olives
|Olive Press
|2 villages
|Danustica
|Clay
|Pottery Shop
|2 villages
|Diathma
|Fish
|None
|1 village
|Dunglanys
|Grain
|Brewery
|1 village
|Epicrotea
|Iron Ore
|Smithy
|2 villages
|Galen
|Olives
|Olive Press
|2 villages
|Hubyar
|Flax
Olives
|Linen Weavery
Olive Press
|1 village per resource
|Husn Fulq
|Grain
Clay
|Brewery
Pottery
|1 village per resource
|Iyakis
|Grain
Olives
|Brewery
Olive Press
|1 village per resource
|Jaculan
|Olives
|Olive Press
|3 villages
|Jalmarys
|Grain
|Brewery
|1 village
|Lageta
|Olives
Iron Ore
Grain
Hardwood
|Olive Press
Smithy
Brewery
Wood Workshop
|1 village per resource
|Lycaron
|Wool
|Wool Weavery
|1 village
|Makeb
|Hardwood
Iron Ore
|Wood workshop
Smithy
|1 village per resource
|Marunath
|Grain
Iron Ore
|Brewery
Smithy
|1 village per resource
|Myzea
|Cotton
|Velvet Weavery
|2 villages
|Ocs Hall
|Grain
|Brewery
|2 villages
|Odok
|Clay
|Pottery Shop
|2 villages
|Omor
|Grain
|Brewery
|2 villages
|Onira
|Silver
|Silversmith
|1 village
|Ortongard
|Hardwood
|Wood workshop
|1 village
|Ortysia
|Olives
|Olive Press
|1 village
|Ostican
|Olives
|Olive Press
|1 village per resource
|Pen Cannoc
|Grapes
|Winery
|2 villages
|Phycaon
|Grain
|Brewery
|2 villages
|Poros
|Wool
|Wool Weavery
|2 villages
|Pravend
|Olives
|Olive Press
|2 villages
|Qasira
|Grain
|Brewery
|1 village
|Quyaz
|Flax
Olives
|Linen Weavery
Olive Press
|1 village per resource
|Razih
|Dates
|None
|2 villages
|Revyl
|Flax
|Linen Weavery
|1 village
|Rhotae
|Grain
|Brewery
|2 villages
|Rovalt
|Iron Ore
|Smithy
|1 village
|Sanala
|Grain
|Brewery
|3 villages
|Saneopa
|Grain
|Brewery
|2 villages
|Sargot
|Grain
|Brewery
|2 villages
|Seonon
|Hardwood
|Wood Workshop
|2 villages
|Sibir
|Cows
|None
|2 villages
|Syronea
|Olives
|Olive Press
|1 village
|Tyal
|Wool
|Wool Weavery
|2 villages
|Vanovapool
|Iron Ore
|Smithy
|1 village
|Varcheg
|Flax
|Linen Weavery
|1 village
|Vostrum
|Grain
|Brewery
|2 villages
|Zeonica
|Grain
|Brewery
|2 villages
