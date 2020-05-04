Save £199 on our favourite Acer gaming laptop

The Acer Predator Triton 500 was one of our favourite gaming laptops of 2019, but at £1799, its top set of components didn’t come cheap. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case. At Scan you can get a slightly different version of the Triton 500 for considerably less money right now, with a superior Core i7-9750H CPU and an RTX 2060 graphics chip for £1600. Scan will even throw in a laptop bag you’ll probably never use, free of charge.

In Katharine’s review, she gave it the best possible compliment available in the very first paragraph: “I’ve almost completely forgotten it’s a gaming laptop.” In other words, it’s not aggressively loud, which is a pretty great deal considering the specs inside. Said review unit packed an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, an RTX 2070 chip and a 512GB SSD, making it no slouch in the gaming department. Unfortunately those kinds of components didn’t come cheap, and you would have needed to set aside £1799 for it when it came out nine months ago.

Of course, £1600 for this newer model is still a whole lot of cash, but for today only Scan have shaved £200 off its usual price of £1799 – and you’re getting a lot of power here too. As mentioned above, Scan’s Triton 500 deal comes with a Core i7-9750H, an RTX 2060 graphics chip and two 512GB SSD drives. The 16GB RAM remains the same.

In our benchmarks, the RTX 2070-powered Triton we reviewed was able to hit a smooth 60fps on max settings in many of today’s biggest titles. Forza Horizon 4 managed an average of 95fps on Ultra settings, for example, while Monster Hunter: World hit 83fps on its High graphics setting. Of course, the version for sale here has a slightly weaker graphics chip, so your mileage may vary, but it’s pretty clear that performance won’t be an issue here either way.

But it’s the comparatively low fan volume that really makes the Predator stand out… or blend in, I suppose – and its cooling should be applauded on another metric: the keyboard doesn’t get unbearably hot while playing even the most intense games.

So impressed was Katharine in her review that she said she’d seriously consider making it her next laptop. “It’s powerful without being horribly noisy, and it’s comfy, light and practical enough for general desktop tasks when I actually need to get on and do some work on it,” she wrote.

Aesthetically, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea – as you made abundantly clear in the comments under the review – and I’m not sure I’d be entirely happy with the word “Predator” embossed underneath my face on the train, but there we are. For the money, this is an excellent gaming laptop and, at a time when supply chains are severely disrupted, a solid bargain.