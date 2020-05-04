Star Wars Day means star-sized sales on Star Wars games

Oh look, it’s Star Wars Day and to celebrate of course an entire galaxy of Star Wars games are on sale. There are discounts to be had on all yer old favorites from back in the day and some of the newer laser sword adventures of the decade as well.

In memorium of the ancient war in the stars, Steam, GOG, and the Origin Store all have a heap of yer old and new favorites on sale. Here are some of RPS’s favorites of the bunch that you can grab on the cheapo.

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic and KOTOR II are on sale on both Steam, GOG, and Origin for £2.51/€2.86/$3.49. KOTOR II rates on our list of best Star Wars Games on PC. “The first is so much more stable and complete, but the second’s the more interesting and complex tale,” say the RPS hivemind. “It works hard to make its characters more nuanced than KOTOR’s good/bad/comedy cast, with even its major villain being, if not fully sympathetic, then at least possessing far more shades of grey than the Sith norm.” There’s a rumor about that EA could be bringing back KOTOR for some sequel or remaster as well.

Star Wars Episode I Racer is another on the best list and one which I personally remember sinking hours into as a kid. I don’t think I was any good at it, as most of my memories consist of bashing my engines into the sides of walls until they fell apart but hey, racing was never my forte. “Even looking as old as it does, it’s a thrill to boost through the canyons of Tatooine,” say we. “And, if you want, you can repeatedly slam little ‘Ani’ Skywalker into a wall at several hundred miles an hour.” Ah yes, memories. It’s on Steam, GOG, and Origin for £2.51/€2.86/$3.49.

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy is another classic that you can nab. It’s known for its excellent lightsaber combat despite its age and our own Star Wars games experts say it’s the best lightsaber combat we’ve ever had. PC players like it so much they’re still at it in Jedi Academy’s PvP, even going so far as to welcome new console players by sneaking into their multiplayer lobbies to show them some Jedi Knight level swordplay. That one’s down to, you guessed it, £2.51/€2.86/$3.49 on Steam, GOG, and Origin.



Last mention but not least is the newest of the crew: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s got some Souls game touches, or so I’m told. Brendy Caldwell (RPS in pieces) says in his Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review that it’s “basically ‘laser sword Sekiro’ with four difficulty settings.” He says that Fallen Order doesn’t really try anything new on either the Souls axis or the Star Wars one but it’s an alright romp besides. “Fallen Order wants you to feel like a fighty, telepathic space priest, and for about 20 hours or so, it does that.”

You can nab the newbie on the block for a healthy 40% off on Steam and the Epic Store or a full 50% off on the Origin Store. If you grab it from Epic you also pick up a free Stormtrooper skin for Fortnite, though given their reputation, do you really want to be playing one in the competitive shooty game? Ah well, it’s flash anyway I guess.

The Epic store’s only got Fallen Order to offer but if you want to see all the other laser sword games on sale you can find their roundup pages on Steam, GOG, and the Origin Store.