Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
12

Valve are cutting off SteamVR support for Macs

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

4th May 2020 / 11:23AM

If you bought a VR kit for your Mac and planned on using SteamVR, then you are out of luck. Valve are ending VR support for MacOS, so they can “focus on Windows and Linux”. Mackers can still access legacy builds, but this means no more improvements, and no more bug-quashing.

There are ways to jack in without using SteamVR, but still. Ain’t that a kick in the teeth.

Here’s Valve’s little statement. To access the legacy builds you can “opt into a branch by right-clicking on SteamVR in Steam, and selecting Properties… -> Betas.” You can also use Boot Camp to load into Windows, but that is a faff and a shame.

SteamVR is Valve’s software for running VR games. Not every game needs it, and you can use a tool called OpenComposite to play SteamVR games without having SteamVR installed. I haven’t used that myself, so can’t speak to how well it works.

Thanks to a surge of interest caused by Half-Life: Alyx, nearly a million Steam users now own cybergoggles – but that’s still only 2% of all Steam users, and only 4% of Steam users play on Macs. The number of people with a Mac beefy enough to play VR games will be relatively minuscule, so it’s an understandable move, if not a welcome one.

In brighter news, you can at least play Disco Elysium on Mac, thanks to a recent update. Who needs Alyx when you could be an alcoholic detective getting into arguments with your necktie?

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (12)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

This 144Hz, 1440p MSI gaming monitor is just £299

Gunpoint is perhaps the least judgmental game ever made

Definitive Defenestration

4

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord troops: how to raise and command an army

Tips for controlling your troops

Intel and and AMD processors are going cheap at Newegg

1

Latest articles

This 144Hz, 1440p MSI gaming monitor is just £299

Gunpoint is perhaps the least judgmental game ever made

Definitive Defenestration

4

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord troops: how to raise and command an army

Tips for controlling your troops

Intel and and AMD processors are going cheap at Newegg

1