Save £64 on Alienware's ultrawide gaming monitor

Gaming monitor deals, as you may have noticed, are in somewhat short supply at the moment for pretty obvious coronavirus-shaped reasons. So if you’re shopping for a new screen, then any saving is cause for a mini celebration – although it’s clear this specific deal won’t be for everyone. Today, Scan has shaved £64 off Alienware’s AW3418DW ultrawide gaming monitor, taking its price down from its usual £1014 to £950.

That’s still a big chunk of change, but considerably less so when you realise that the screen goes for over a grand at full price. Still, if £950 is your biting point then head over to Scan now – or it’s price matched at Amazon if, for some reason, you like to contribute to Jeff Bezos’ Scrooge McDuck style money piles.

Why is the Dell Alienware AW3418DW so expensive? Yes, you could awkwardly stack up five and a half AOC 24G2Us for the same price, but Alienware has certainly made something a bit special here. Packing a 3440×1440 resolution over its curved 34in, IPS panel, the AW3418DW has full Nvidia G-Sync support, a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 4ms response time. A few of our readers own it, and gave it a solid thumbs up the last time it was on sale across the Atlantic.

What are the current alternatives? Well, not too many as I mentioned at the start, but our guide to the Best gaming monitor deals has a couple that are worth checking out if you’re in the market for an ultrawide screen. Similarly priced to the AW3418DW is the Asus ROG Swift PG349Q at Overclockers for £989 – though it’s currently out of stock. Alternatively, if the thought of going that close to four figures gives you a nosebleed, then the AMD FreeSync-enabled Asus VG35VQ is a positive snip at £580 – but again, it’s also out of stock at the time of writing.

I mention both despite this because Overclockers lets you place an order for when things return to stock – although there’s no clue as to when that might be at the moment.