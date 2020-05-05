Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Five Australians charged over Counter-Strike: Global Offensive match fixing

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

5th May 2020 / 9:14AM

Five people were charged this Sunday with fixing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive matches, according to Victoria Police. If found guilty, they could face up to a decade in prison.

“It’s alleged that players were arranging to throw matches and subsequently placing bets on those matches”, the Victoria Police Media Unit explained. Each of the suspects was charged with “use of corrupt conduct information for betting purposes”. One was also charged for the related “conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome of an event or event contingency”. A conviction for either would carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, according to the Australasian Legal Information Institute. These thrown matches generated up to $30,000 (roughly £15,500) in “winnings”.

Police began their investigation after receiving a tip from a betting agency in March last year. Arrests were made in August, as Kotaku Australia reported at that time.

It’s not CS:GO’s first match-fixing scandal. Valve had to ban several players for match fixing behaviour in 2015, as our own Philippa Warr (RPS in peace) reported. It’s interesting and reassuring to see real consequences this time. Though it’s tempting to joke about taking games too seriously, these are large sums of money made by cheating other people, which can only ever be a bad thing for us all.

Despite their horrible name, esports remain huge, and are booming more than ever as more traditional sport and spectator events have shut down due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Formula 1 racing switched to a series of virtual races in F1 2019 in March and April. Some English Premier League (that’s major league footed ball to you, ameri-friends) players took part in a a Fifa 20 tournament last month, with the final match broadcast on Sky Sports. Ice hockey and basketball got a similar treatment, and even the Grand National was a digitally simulated event this year, saving the lives of many bladeless mounts.

All this is well and good, but opportunists will naturally seek to exploit lawmakers’ typically lethargic, clueless response to technological advancements. With bigger audiences than ever spread over endless legal jurisdictions, we can probably expect more of this in future.

The case also brings us back to concerns for the wellbeing of mostly young men who are heavily into games. As Australia’s ABC outlet quoted Assistant Police Commisioner: “The sheer volume of young men involved in gambling, both in high school and in universities, is at epidemic proportions. What I’m not seeing is anyone doing anything particularly about that.”

The men involved are expected to appear in court on September 15th.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: CS GO - Operation Vanguard

Valve demands heavy ransom

45

Wot I Think - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Serious business

142

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

CSGO Danger Zone Battle Royale guide: best upgrades and purchases, weapons and drones, how to play

Stay outta my hex

1

Latest articles

Three of Capcom's best games are going cheap at Fanatical today

Overwatch has ditched hero pools for lower ranked players

1

Save £64 on Alienware's ultrawide gaming monitor

1

Runeterra has fixed a bunch of broken cards