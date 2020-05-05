With a whole new region introduced in the full release, there are some massive changes to what Legends of Runeterra’s best decks are. Long gone are the days when Shadow Isles and Ionia dominated the game, as there has been a rise of new strategies and new key cards.

Runeterra best decks guide

Our Runeterra best decks guide will give you the full deck lists, along with the deck codes to help you construct them with ease, and instructions for how to use them.

We’ve added some of the recent top tier combinations to this guide, including revamped Burn Aggro and Heimerdinger Control decks, as well as new strategies including Scouts and an Elusive OTK deck. Bannermen and Kinkou Elusives decks are still played heavily. Use these if you want to climb the ranked ladder quickly.

Shadow Isles cards aren’t as played now as they were when Runeterra first came out, but the rise of Demacia and Noxus has been rather staggering. Find out more about them in our Runeterra vault guide.

Best Runeterra decks

Other good Runeterra decks

Budget Runeterra decks

Importing Runeterra decks

Burn aggro

Mulligan hard with this deck to get one mana cards. This is because the deck is heavily reliant on a strong early game that pressures decks that float mana. Boomcrew Rookie is also a good card to keep in your hand. Used Cask Salesman can be a good chump blocker.

Burn Aggro deck list

Noxus Piltover & Zahn Draven x3 Boomcrew Rookie x3 Legion Saboteur x3 Used Cask Salesman x3 Precious Pet x2 Rummage x1 Legion Rearguard x3 Mystic Shot x3 Legion Grenadier x3 Get Excited! x3 Crimson Disciple x3 Imperial Demolitionist x3 Transfusion x1 Noxian Fervor x3 Decimate x3

Burn aggro deck code

CEBQEAQDAMCAIAIECETTINQGAEBQEDAUDYSSQAIBAEBQ6AQBAECACAIBAMXQ

Corina control

This deck aims to use Corina Veraza to throw spells at enemies on the board to create board wipe opportunities. Since there are tons of spells in the deck, you’ll be slightly vulnerable in the early game, but the spells themselves can help out with blasting threats in the first few turns. It then uses Commander Ledros and other heavy hitters to close out the game.

Corina control deck list

Shadow Isles Piltover & Zahn Elise x3 Vi x3 Frenzied Skitter x2 Corina Veraza x2 Commander Ledros x3 Thermogenic Beam x3 Vile Feast x3 Mystic Shot x3 Grasp of the Undying x3 Statikk Shock x3 Brood Awakening x3 Gotcha! x3 Withering Wail x3 Vengeance x2 The Ruination x1

Corina control deck code

CEBQEAQEAYEAGAIEDMPTIBQBAUOSCKBSGU3AEAIBAQYAEAIFAE4ACAIBAUHQ

Midrange Bannermen

This has been a top deck in Runeterra for a while and it’s not very hard to see why. There are a ton of options to be had for reliable board presence with this midrange deck. This configuration from YouTube user and Twitch Streamer “Swimstrim” combines lots of challengers and spells to stall enemies or deal with threats. Fiora also puts in a lot of work into making this deck win games.

Bannermen deck list

Demacia Fiora x3 Garen x3 Fleetfeather Tracker x3 War Chefs x3 Brightsteel Protector x3 Loyal Badgerbear x3 Vanguard Bannerman x3 Grizzled Ranger x3 Swiftwing Lancer x3 Cithria the Bold x3 Ranger's Resolve x2 Purify x1 Single Combat x3 Riposte x3 Unyielding Spirit x1

Bannermen deck code

CEBACAIDG4FACAABBEFAWDA2DUSSWLIBAMAQAIBSGMAQCAIAGQ

Ezreal Karma

A variant on the Ezreal deck that requires you to stall out your opponent for as long as possible, or at least until Ezreal levels up. You can use Thermogenic Beam, Mystic Shot, and Statikk Shock to deal with early drops. Thermogenic Beam should be used for bigger enemies in midrange/control decks. If the game goes on for a long time, you’ll have an easier time trying to win it.

Ezreal Karma deck list

Ionia Piltover & Zahn Karma x3 Ezreal x3 Eyes of the Dragon x3 Chump Whump x3 Shadow Assassin x3 Thermogenic Beam x3 Yone, Windchaser x2 Rummage x2 Deny x2 Mystic Shot x3 Will of Ionia x2 Get Excited! x3 Deep Meditation x3 Statikk Shock x3 Concussive Palm x3

Ezreal Karma deck code

CEBQEAICFE4QGAQCAMCQSBIBAQNR6JBUHIBAEAIEAETQGAICAIYTQAA

Heimerdinger control

This deck recommendation has been modified heavily from the original version from Twitch streamer “Gaara“. It uses a lot of spells to control the board, as well as a fair few Ionia cards flesh it out. Stall your opponent’s aggression before ending games with masses of turret fire if Heimerdinger survives long enough.

Heimerdinger control deck list

Piltover & Zahn Ionia Heimerdinger x3 Claws of the Dragon x3 Vi x3 Shadow Assassin x3 Thermogenic Beam x3 Solitary Monk x3 Mystic Shot x3 Twin Disciplines x3 Get Excited! x3 Deny x2 Flash of Brilliance x3 Spirit's Refuge x2 Will of Ionia x3 Deep Meditation x3

Heimerdinger control deck code

CEBAIAIFFAVDCNQGAECBAGZHFM2DQAQCAECAMMICAECQCFACAEAQIHYBAECQ6

Scouts

The only Bilgewater deck to break into the top decks list, but my god it can be devastating. In the early game, Fleetfeather Tracker into War Chefs or Brightsteel Protector allows you to get favourable trades if you’re defending the second turn. Barrier effects shut down early game aggro. Loyal Badgerbear can be used to build up an offensive front, while Miss Fortune is good for control decks. Playing the early game is key to getting wins later on, so make sure you react to enemy plays appropriately.

Scout deck list

Demacia Bilgewater Quinn x3 Miss Fortune x3 Cithria of Cloudfield x3 Jagged Butcher x3 Fleetfeather Tracker x3 Citrus Courier x3 War Chefs x3 Brightsteel Protector x3 Loyal Badgerbear x3 Vanguard Bannerman x3 Grizzled Ranger x3 Cithria the Bold x3 Radiant Strike x1 Ranger's Resolve x1 Single Combat x2

Scout deck code

CEBQGAQGCELDUAYCAABQMCIGAEAACCI5E4VTGAIBAEABUAQBAIAAOAIBAAJA

Elusive OTK

This deck is a lot riskier, but you’ll want to mulligan your hand for Stand Alone. It has many great targets for the deck, such as Zed and Solitary Monk. Fiora is a great target too as it can be used to either perform combat tricks or bait a reaction to expected combat tricks. Keep tabs on removal options your opponents might have so you can react as necessary. When you’re ready to pull the trigger, Relentless Pursuit can be used to end the game.

Elusive OTK deck list

Ionia Demacia Zed x3 Fiora x3 Grizzled Ranger x3 Greenglade Duo x3 Solitary Monk x2 Ranger's Resolve x3 Shadow Assassin x3 Chain Vest x1 Ghost x2 Radiant Strike x3 Twin Disciplines x3 Prismatic Barrier x2 Deny x2 Relentless Pursuit x3 Deep Meditation x3 Stand Alone x3

Elusive OTK deck code

CECACAQABEAQEAQJAQAQAEISCUWQIAICAYEQYOICAEAQAIADAEBBMJRRAIAQCAANAEBAABY

Kinkou elusives

Ionia still has one Elusive based deck and it’s a very powerful deck that can quickly win games. There’s a few variations floating around on the internet, but this is the one that YouTube user and Twitch Streamer “Swimstrim” has recommended. It uses buffs on elusive units so that they can go straight for the enemy Nexus.

Kinkou Elusives deck list

Ionia Freljord Zed x3 Omen Hawk x3 Navori Bladescout x3 Elixir of Iron x3 Navori Conspirator x3 Greenglade Duo x3 Shadow Assassin x3 Kinkou Wayfinder x3 Kinkou Lifeblade x3 Jeweled Protector x3 Windfarer Hatchling x3 Twin Disciplines x3 Deny x1 Will of Ionia x3

Kinkou elusives deck code

CEBAEAIBAQLAWAICAIDASDARCULSQLBSHEAACAIBAIYQ

Nox Ezreal

Another deck from “Swimstrim“, this one relies on you using spells to stall the game while levelling up Ezreal. . Cycle through your deck while stalling, then drop Ezreal and a bunch of spells to win. It’s important that you do not play Ezreal until he has levelled up, as he’s too fragile otherwise.

Nox Ezreal deck list

Piltover & Zahn Noxus Ezreal x3 Draven x3 Chump Whump x3 House Spider x2 Thermogenic Beam x3 Arachnoid Sentry x3 Jury-Rig x2 Blade's Edge x3 Rummage x3 Culling Strike x1 Mystic Shot x3 Noxian Guillotine x2 Get Excited x3 Staikk Shock x3 Progress Day x3

Nox Ezreal deck code

CEBAGAIDCQVS4CABAQARWHZEE4YTIOQCAEAQIHACAEBRMNYBAEAQGBA

Endure Spiders

This version of the Endure Spiders deck is a bit of a mix between playing monsters onto the board for a larger presence, as well as large board sweeps. Some cards are game ending in scope, such as They Who Endure, while the rest seem to stall the opponent more often than not. It is billed as a midrange deck, but leans a little closer towards control.

Endure Spiders deck list

Shadow Isles Freljord Elise x3 Tryndamere x1 Thresh x2 Omen Hawk x3 Hapless Aristocrat x3 Icevale Archer x2 Frenzied Skitterer x3 Avarosan Sentry x3 Crawling Sensation x3 They Who Endure x3 Glimpse Beyond x3 Vile Feast x3 Withering Wail x2 Brood Awakening x3 Atrocity x1 The Ruination x2

Endure Spiders deck code

CEBAGAIBAMLCEBYBAUSCQKZRGI2TQAQBAEAQWAYBAUHR2NACAEAQKGIBAEASO

Fearsome rally

The aim of this deck is surprisingly simple: flood the board with Fearsome followers. It wants to hit hard and fast. Originally from Twitch user “Navi00t” but optimised by Twitch streamer and YouTube user “Swimstrim”, this deck mostly Shadow Isles cards to flood the board with Fearsome enemies, while the occasional Demacia card adds that extra bit of burst damage this deck requires to get over the enemy lines and shatter the enemy Nexus.

Fearsome rally deck list

Shadow Isles Demacia Elise x3 Brightsteel Protector x1 Hecarim x3 Vanguard Redeemer x2 Arachnoid Horror x3 Radiant Guardian x1 Mistwraith x3 Relentless Pursuit x2 Frenzied Skitterer x3 Wraithcaller x3 The Rekindler x2 Mark of the Isles x3 Black Spear x2 Glimpse Beyond x3 Vile Feast x3 The Harrowing x2

Fearsome rally deck code

CEBACAIAGYEQCBIOCALCOKBKGE2TQAQBAEABKAYBAUBRIIQBAIAQACIP

Ephemeral midrange

This rather flexible midrange deck brings both Ionia and Shadow Isles based decks back into contention for the top tier decks. Your game plan is to play as many copies of Hecarim as possible, using certain cards to bring him out quickly. There’s also a few cards to either play defensively or go all out aggro, depending on your first few turns.

Ephemeral midrange deck list

Shadow Isles Ionia Hecarim x3 Zed x3 Oblivious Islander x2 Greenglade Duo x2 Cursed Keeper x3 Shadow Assassin x3 Frenzied Skitterer x3 Death Mark x3 Darkwater Scourge x3 Deny x1 The Rekindler x3 Will of Ionia x2 Mark of the Isles x3 Dawn and Dusk x2 Vile Feast x2 Glimpse Beyond x3

Ephemeral midrange deck code

CEBAGAICAMETSBQBAUCBIFRKGAYQEAYBAUGCQOADAEBAEBQYAEAQCARR

Ezreal Elnuks

This Tier 2 deck that we are looking at has been created by YouTube user and Twitch streamer “Swimstrim” and is a popular Piltover & Zahn/Freljord deck. The aim is to control the board state long enough to bring out a whole herd of Elnuks to stomp on everything in front of them.

Ezreal Elnuks deck list

Piltover & Zahn Freljord Ezreal x3 Avarosan Sentry x2 Chump Whump x3 Icevale Archer x3 Thermogenic Beam x3 Avarosan Marksman x2 Rummage x1 Bull Elnuk x3 Mystic Shot x3 Troop of Elnuks x3 Get Excited! x2 Brittle Steel x3 Statikk Shock x3 Harsh Winds x3 Progress Day! x2

Ezreal Elnuks deck code

CEBAKAIEDMPSINB2AYAQCAYLCENR4KQCAEAQCJACAECCOMIBAEAQIAI

Ashe tempo

As a potential answer to the rather brutal Fearsome decks might be this Ashe Tempo deck from Reddit user “Massarani“. It’s specifically designed to counter the Fearsome deck, while also keeping stronger enemies in check with Frostbite. Your main aim is to get Ashe levelled up and hurling a bunch of Frostbite effects to neutralise the enemy.

Ashe Tempo Massarani deck list

Freljord Shadow Isles Ashe x3 Hecarim x3 Omen Hawk x3 Arachnoid Horror x3 Icevale Archer x3 Rhasa the Sunderer x2 Avarosan Marksman x1 Commander Ledros x1 Rimefang Wolf x3 Avarosan Outriders x3 Babbling Bjerg x3 Avarosan Hearthstone x3 Brittle Steel x3 Flash Freeze x3 Harsh Winds x3

Note: I’d personally cut a Hecarim for a copy of The Rekindler so you can have a fourth Ashe.

Ashe tempo deck code

CEBAEAIFE4VAUAIBAEDQWEQWDYSSMKJKAEAQCBJDAIAQCBJBAEAQCJA

Karma control

This deck comes from Twitch streamer “FiVE” and aims to control the board early on with removal spells. It uses some rather unorthodox removal spells like Death Mark that simultaneously makes certain followers more of a threat and removes key enemies. Karma is key to making this deck work.

Karma control deck list

Ionia Shadow Isles Karma x3 Darkwater Scourge x3 Emerald Awakener x3 Frenzied Skitterer x3 Shadow Assassin x3 Soulgorger x2 Insight of Ages x3 Mark of the Isles x3 Deathmark x2 Grasp of the Undying x3 Deny x3 Withering Wail x3 Vengeance x2 The Ruination x3 The Harrowing x2

Karma control deck code

CEBAIAICAMUTKOIGAECQIDYWDU3DQAQCAEBDCNQDAECQCAZXAA

Fearsome midrange

This deck comes from a few sources, but the example above came from Runeterra Twitch streamer and YouTube user “Swimstrim”. Fearsome Midrange probably the most expensive deck to make out of the full list as there are six champions, but it is one of the most efficient decks in the meta right now. It’s a surprisingly aggressive deck for the early game as it has Fearsome followers to break through enemy defences. Removal, card draw, and some fantastic finisher units like Commander Ledros and Hecarim allow you to slow down the enemy player’s progress.

Fearsome Midrange deck list

Shadow Isles Ionia Elise x3 Shadow Assassin x2 Hecarim x3 Deny x3 Arachnid Horror x3 Mistwraith x3 Frenzied Skitterer x3 Wraithcaller x3 Rhasa the Sunderer x2 Commander Ledros x1 Mark of the Isles x2 Black Spear x2 Glimpse Beyond x3 Vile Feast x3 Withering Wail x3 Vengeance x1

Fearsome midrange deck code

CEBACAICHEEQCBIOCAOSOKBKGE2TQAQBAEBDCAYBAULCEIYBAIAQKAJB

Fiora aggro/control

I have to admit, I was a bit hesitant to put in a Fiora deck since the combo required to trigger the win condition is reliant on one main source. The general idea is to protect Fiora at all costs while building up a wall of blockers. There are a lot of Challenger followers in the deck, tons of Barrier effects, and enough spells to save your units. However, this deck seems to be the most consistent version of the deck thanks to a few things.

Fiora Barrier deck list

Demacia Ionia Fiora x3 Shen x3 Fleetfeather Tracker x3 Greenglade Caretaker x3 Brightsteel Protector x3 Rivershaper x3 Laurent Chevalier x3 Yusari x3 Single Combat x3 Ki Guardian x3 Prismatic Barrier x3 Spirit's Refuge x3 Riposte x3 Judgment x1

Fiora deck code

CEBAMAICCMQCKKZQG4DQCAAJDIOSAJJNGUAACAIBAADQ

Garen/Tryndamere budget midrange

This budget deck comes from Twitch user “Swimstrim” and is designed to be a budget deck that uses a lot of cards that you may already have from both Demacia and Freljord regions. It aims to control the board long enough to reach the end game, where lots of big beasts and heavy hitting people enter the battlefield to overwhelm your opponent. It also has some half-decent removal.

Garen/Tryndamere budget deck list

Demacia Freljord Garen x1 Tryndamere x1 Fleetfeather Tracker x2 Omen Hawk x2 Vanguard Sergeant x3 Avarosan Sentry x3 Laurent Protege x2 Avarosan Marksman x2 Radiant Guardian x1 Bull Elnuk x3 Radiant Strike x2 Babbling Bjerg x3 Single Combat x1 Troop of Elnuks x3 Detain x1 Avarosan Hearthguard x1 Back to Back x2 Alpha Wildclaw x2 Judgment x1 Brittle Steel x2 Avalanche x2

Garen/Tryndamere budget deck code

CEBACAIAAYCACAIDA4IRWAQEAEAAWEQ5FECQCAIUCYNB4JACAIAQCJZJAUAQABYMB4MRU

Elise/Darius budget spiders aggro

Another budget deck comes from Twitch user “Swimstrim“, this time based around the spiders from both Noxus and the Shadow Isles. The main aim is to get Elise to turn into a spider as quickly as possible, while buffing the other spider cards to steamroll over the enemy’s defences. It also wants to play certain Shadow Isles card combinations, such as Ravenous Butcher and Cursed Keeper to flood the board with hard-to-kill abominations.

Elise/Darius budget spiders deck list

Noxus Shadow Isles Darius x2 Elise x2 Legion Rearguard x2 Ravenous Butcher x2 Precious Pet x2 Hapless Aristocrat x2 House Spider x2 Cursed Keeper x3 Arachnoid Sentry x2 Frenzied Skitterer 1 Crowd Favorite x3 Chronicler of Ruin x3 Arachnoid Host x2 Crawling Sensation x2 Captain Farron x1 Black Spear x1 Glimpse Beyond x2 Vile Feast x3 Grasp of the Undying x1 Withering Wail x2

Elise/Darius budget spiders deck code

CEBACAIDBEBQCBJAFAYAEBQBAUFR2JBLGE2QMAIDBQHROJROG4BACAIDGMBQCBJCGY4A

Jinx/Darius budget aggro

Twitch user “Swimstrim” has a talent for making some decent budget decks and this one is a fascinating combination of using mostly cards you already have from Piltover & Zahn and Noxus. It’s a incredibly aggressive deck early on that aims to get as much damage in before it uses Jinx or Darius to end the game.

Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck list

Piltover & Zahn Noxus Jinx x2 Darius x2 Astute Academic x3 Legion Rearguard x3 Zaunite Urchin x2 Precious Pet x2 Academy Prodigy x2 House Spider x2 Boomcrew Rookie x3 Crowd Favorite x1 Flame Chompers! x3 Might x2 Sump Dredger x3 Augmented Experimenter x1 Thermogenic Beam x2 Jury-Rig x3 Mystic Shot x2 Get Excited! x2

Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck code

CEBACAIDBQCQCBAMDQTDMNYCAQAQGDYTEY3QMAIECINSOKBNGQBACAIDBEAQCBAN

Cheap Shadow Isles control

There are no champions involved involved in this budget deck. It’s a very similar to an earlier Atrocity Control deck that was popular, but its win condition is slightly different. If you can afford a copy of Commander Ledros, a single The Ruination, and three Rhasa the Sunderers, this one shouldn’t break the bank to craft.

Cheap Shadow Isles control deck list

Shadow Isles Freljord Hapless Aristocrat x3 Avarosan Sentry x3 Warden's Prey x3 Icevale Archer x3 Scribe of Sorrows x3 Babbling Bjerg x3 Rhasa the Sunderer x3 Avalanche x3 Commander Ledros x1 Harsh Winds x3 Black Spear x3 Vile Feast x3 Glimpse Beyond x3 Grasp of the Undying x2 Vengeance x2 The Ruination x1

Cheap Shadow Isles control deck code

CEBAKAIBAMDQWFBKAYAQKGRCEMUCWMIBAIAQKAJWAEBQCBIPCIQQ

Elusive budget aggro/midrange

The final deck we would like to showcase is a budget variant of the Elusive deck that’s dominating the current Runeterra meta, but there are no champions involved. Instead it just uses a lot of Elusive units, some ways to buff them and some ways to defend yourself.

Elusive budget deck list

Ionia Demacia Inspiring Mentor x3 Fleetfeather Tracker x3 Navori Bladescout x3 Dawnspeakers x2 Greenglade Duo x3 Laurent Bladekeeper x3 Keeper of Masks x3 Prismatic Barrier x3 Navori Conspirator x3 Back to Back x2 Deny x3 Greenglade Elder x2 Shadow Assassin x3 Solitary Monk x1 Kinkou Lifeblade x3

Elusive budget deck code

CEBAGAIAAMOSACABAIDBCFA2FAWDCOICAEAQEDQCAEAB6KIBAEAQEJQ

How to import Runeterra deck codes

Finally, you may find in various articles around the internet, including this one, that there are Runeterra deck codes. In order to use them you’ll need to perform the following steps:

Highlight the deck code and copy it to your clipboard (Ctrl + C on PC). They look like something like this – CEBAGAICEUVTCBQBAUARGKBJGE3AEAIBAI4QKAIFB4MR2IJNAEAQCBID

Launch Legends of Runeterra and click Collection.

Click Decks, then click “Import Deck” at the top of the screen. We’ve circled it in our image above.

Paste the deck code (Ctrl + V on PC) and click “Import Deck”.

As for how to export deck codes into Legends of Runeterra, once you’ve finished creating them, simply click the Deck you wish to share, then click the “Share” button. This will generate the code to share your deck.

These Legends of Runeterra decks should give you a head start when the game enters its open beta. Thanks for reading and do check out our other Legends of Runeterra guides below.

