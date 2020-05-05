Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Runeterra best decks guide

How to import deck codes

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

5th May 2020 / 3:29PM

Featured post Runeterra best decks

With a whole new region introduced in the full release, there are some massive changes to what Legends of Runeterra’s best decks are. Long gone are the days when Shadow Isles and Ionia dominated the game, as there has been a rise of new strategies and new key cards.

Runeterra best decks guide

Our Runeterra best decks guide will give you the full deck lists, along with the deck codes to help you construct them with ease, and instructions for how to use them.

We’ve added some of the recent top tier combinations to this guide, including revamped Burn Aggro and Heimerdinger Control decks, as well as new strategies including Scouts and an Elusive OTK deck. Bannermen and Kinkou Elusives decks are still played heavily. Use these if you want to climb the ranked ladder quickly.

Shadow Isles cards aren’t as played now as they were when Runeterra first came out, but the rise of Demacia and Noxus has been rather staggering. Find out more about them in our Runeterra vault guide.

Best Runeterra decks

Other good Runeterra decks

Budget Runeterra decks

Importing Runeterra decks

Burn aggro

Mulligan hard with this deck to get one mana cards. This is because the deck is heavily reliant on a strong early game that pressures decks that float mana. Boomcrew Rookie is also a good card to keep in your hand. Used Cask Salesman can be a good chump blocker.

Burn Aggro deck list

Noxus Piltover & Zahn
Draven x3 Boomcrew Rookie x3
Legion Saboteur x3 Used Cask Salesman x3
Precious Pet x2 Rummage x1
Legion Rearguard x3 Mystic Shot x3
Legion Grenadier x3 Get Excited! x3
Crimson Disciple x3
Imperial Demolitionist x3
Transfusion x1
Noxian Fervor x3
Decimate x3

Burn aggro deck code

CEBQEAQDAMCAIAIECETTINQGAEBQEDAUDYSSQAIBAEBQ6AQBAECACAIBAMXQ

Corina control

This deck aims to use Corina Veraza to throw spells at enemies on the board to create board wipe opportunities. Since there are tons of spells in the deck, you’ll be slightly vulnerable in the early game, but the spells themselves can help out with blasting threats in the first few turns. It then uses Commander Ledros and other heavy hitters to close out the game.

Corina control deck list

Shadow Isles Piltover & Zahn
Elise x3 Vi x3
Frenzied Skitter x2 Corina Veraza x2
Commander Ledros x3 Thermogenic Beam x3
Vile Feast x3 Mystic Shot x3
Grasp of the Undying x3 Statikk Shock x3
Brood Awakening x3 Gotcha! x3
Withering Wail x3
Vengeance x2
The Ruination x1

Corina control deck code

CEBQEAQEAYEAGAIEDMPTIBQBAUOSCKBSGU3AEAIBAQYAEAIFAE4ACAIBAUHQ

Midrange Bannermen

This has been a top deck in Runeterra for a while and it’s not very hard to see why. There are a ton of options to be had for reliable board presence with this midrange deck. This configuration from YouTube user and Twitch Streamer “Swimstrim” combines lots of challengers and spells to stall enemies or deal with threats. Fiora also puts in a lot of work into making this deck win games.

Bannermen deck list

Demacia
Fiora x3
Garen x3
Fleetfeather Tracker x3
War Chefs x3
Brightsteel Protector x3
Loyal Badgerbear x3
Vanguard Bannerman x3
Grizzled Ranger x3
Swiftwing Lancer x3
Cithria the Bold x3
Ranger's Resolve x2
Purify x1
Single Combat x3
Riposte x3
Unyielding Spirit x1

Bannermen deck code

CEBACAIDG4FACAABBEFAWDA2DUSSWLIBAMAQAIBSGMAQCAIAGQ

Ezreal Karma

A variant on the Ezreal deck that requires you to stall out your opponent for as long as possible, or at least until Ezreal levels up. You can use Thermogenic Beam, Mystic Shot, and Statikk Shock to deal with early drops. Thermogenic Beam should be used for bigger enemies in midrange/control decks. If the game goes on for a long time, you’ll have an easier time trying to win it.

Ezreal Karma deck list

Ionia Piltover & Zahn
Karma x3 Ezreal x3
Eyes of the Dragon x3 Chump Whump x3
Shadow Assassin x3 Thermogenic Beam x3
Yone, Windchaser x2 Rummage x2
Deny x2 Mystic Shot x3
Will of Ionia x2 Get Excited! x3
Deep Meditation x3 Statikk Shock x3
Concussive Palm x3

Ezreal Karma deck code

CEBQEAICFE4QGAQCAMCQSBIBAQNR6JBUHIBAEAIEAETQGAICAIYTQAA

Heimerdinger control

This deck recommendation has been modified heavily from the original version from Twitch streamer “Gaara“. It uses a lot of spells to control the board, as well as a fair few Ionia cards flesh it out. Stall your opponent’s aggression before ending games with  masses of turret fire if Heimerdinger survives long enough.

Heimerdinger control deck list

Piltover & Zahn Ionia
Heimerdinger x3 Claws of the Dragon x3
Vi x3 Shadow Assassin x3
Thermogenic Beam x3 Solitary Monk x3
Mystic Shot x3 Twin Disciplines x3
Get Excited! x3 Deny x2
Flash of Brilliance x3 Spirit's Refuge x2
Will of Ionia x3
Deep Meditation x3

Heimerdinger control deck code

CEBAIAIFFAVDCNQGAECBAGZHFM2DQAQCAECAMMICAECQCFACAEAQIHYBAECQ6

Scouts

The only Bilgewater deck to break into the top decks list, but my god it can be devastating. In the early game, Fleetfeather Tracker into War Chefs or Brightsteel Protector allows you to get favourable trades if you’re defending the second turn. Barrier effects shut down early game aggro. Loyal Badgerbear can be used to build up an offensive front, while Miss Fortune is good for control decks. Playing the early game is key to getting wins later on, so make sure you react to enemy plays appropriately.

Scout deck list

Demacia Bilgewater
Quinn x3 Miss Fortune x3
Cithria of Cloudfield x3 Jagged Butcher x3
Fleetfeather Tracker x3 Citrus Courier x3
War Chefs x3
Brightsteel Protector x3
Loyal Badgerbear x3
Vanguard Bannerman x3
Grizzled Ranger x3
Cithria the Bold x3
Radiant Strike x1
Ranger's Resolve x1
Single Combat x2

Scout deck code

CEBQGAQGCELDUAYCAABQMCIGAEAACCI5E4VTGAIBAEABUAQBAIAAOAIBAAJA

Elusive OTK

This deck is a lot riskier, but you’ll want to mulligan your hand for Stand Alone. It has many great targets for the deck, such as Zed and Solitary Monk. Fiora is a great target too as it can be used to either perform combat tricks or bait a reaction to expected combat tricks. Keep tabs on removal options your opponents might have so you can react as necessary. When you’re ready to pull the trigger, Relentless Pursuit can be used to end the game.

Elusive OTK deck list

Ionia Demacia
Zed x3 Fiora x3
Grizzled Ranger x3 Greenglade Duo x3
Solitary Monk x2 Ranger's Resolve x3
Shadow Assassin x3 Chain Vest x1
Ghost x2 Radiant Strike x3
Twin Disciplines x3 Prismatic Barrier x2
Deny x2 Relentless Pursuit x3
Deep Meditation x3 Stand Alone x3

Elusive OTK deck code

CECACAQABEAQEAQJAQAQAEISCUWQIAICAYEQYOICAEAQAIADAEBBMJRRAIAQCAANAEBAABY

Kinkou elusives

Ionia still has one Elusive based deck and it’s a very powerful deck that can quickly win games. There’s a few variations floating around on the internet, but this is the one that YouTube user and Twitch Streamer “Swimstrim” has recommended. It uses buffs on elusive units so that they can go straight for the enemy Nexus.

Kinkou Elusives deck list

Ionia Freljord
Zed x3 Omen Hawk x3
Navori Bladescout x3 Elixir of Iron x3
Navori Conspirator x3
Greenglade Duo x3
Shadow Assassin x3
Kinkou Wayfinder x3
Kinkou Lifeblade x3
Jeweled Protector x3
Windfarer Hatchling x3
Twin Disciplines x3
Deny x1
Will of Ionia x3

Kinkou elusives deck code

CEBAEAIBAQLAWAICAIDASDARCULSQLBSHEAACAIBAIYQ

Nox Ezreal

Another deck from “Swimstrim“, this one relies on you using spells to stall the game while levelling up Ezreal.  . Cycle through your deck while stalling, then drop Ezreal and a bunch of spells to win. It’s important that you do not play Ezreal until he has levelled up, as he’s too fragile otherwise.

Nox Ezreal deck list

Piltover & Zahn Noxus
Ezreal x3 Draven x3
Chump Whump x3 House Spider x2
Thermogenic Beam x3 Arachnoid Sentry x3
Jury-Rig x2 Blade's Edge x3
Rummage x3 Culling Strike x1
Mystic Shot x3 Noxian Guillotine x2
Get Excited x3
Staikk Shock x3
Progress Day x3

Nox Ezreal deck code

CEBAGAIDCQVS4CABAQARWHZEE4YTIOQCAEAQIHACAEBRMNYBAEAQGBA

Endure Spiders

This version of the Endure Spiders deck is a bit of a mix between playing monsters onto the board for a larger presence, as well as large board sweeps. Some cards are game ending in scope, such as They Who Endure, while the rest seem to stall the opponent more often than not. It is billed as a midrange deck, but leans a little closer towards control.

Endure Spiders deck list

Shadow Isles Freljord
Elise x3 Tryndamere x1
Thresh x2 Omen Hawk x3
Hapless Aristocrat x3 Icevale Archer x2
Frenzied Skitterer x3 Avarosan Sentry x3
Crawling Sensation x3 They Who Endure x3
Glimpse Beyond x3
Vile Feast x3
Withering Wail x2
Brood Awakening x3
Atrocity x1
The Ruination x2

Endure Spiders deck code

CEBAGAIBAMLCEBYBAUSCQKZRGI2TQAQBAEAQWAYBAUHR2NACAEAQKGIBAEASO

Fearsome rally

The aim of this deck is surprisingly simple: flood the board with Fearsome followers. It wants to hit hard and fast. Originally from Twitch user “Navi00t” but optimised by Twitch streamer and YouTube user “Swimstrim”, this deck mostly Shadow Isles cards to flood the board with Fearsome enemies, while the occasional Demacia card adds that extra bit of burst damage this deck requires to get over the enemy lines and shatter the enemy Nexus.

Fearsome rally deck list

Shadow Isles Demacia
Elise x3 Brightsteel Protector x1
Hecarim x3 Vanguard Redeemer x2
Arachnoid Horror x3 Radiant Guardian x1
Mistwraith x3 Relentless Pursuit x2
Frenzied Skitterer x3
Wraithcaller x3
The Rekindler x2
Mark of the Isles x3
Black Spear x2
Glimpse Beyond x3
Vile Feast x3
The Harrowing x2

Fearsome rally deck code

CEBACAIAGYEQCBIOCALCOKBKGE2TQAQBAEABKAYBAUBRIIQBAIAQACIP

Ephemeral midrange

This rather flexible midrange deck brings both Ionia and Shadow Isles based decks back into contention for the top tier decks. Your game plan is to play as many copies of Hecarim as possible, using certain cards to bring him out quickly. There’s also a few cards to either play defensively or go all out aggro, depending on your first few turns.

Ephemeral midrange deck list

Shadow Isles Ionia
Hecarim x3 Zed x3
Oblivious Islander x2 Greenglade Duo x2
Cursed Keeper x3 Shadow Assassin x3
Frenzied Skitterer x3 Death Mark x3
Darkwater Scourge x3 Deny x1
The Rekindler x3 Will of Ionia x2
Mark of the Isles x3 Dawn and Dusk x2
Vile Feast x2
Glimpse Beyond x3

Ephemeral midrange deck code

CEBAGAICAMETSBQBAUCBIFRKGAYQEAYBAUGCQOADAEBAEBQYAEAQCARR

Ezreal Elnuks

This Tier 2 deck that we are looking at has been created by YouTube user and Twitch streamer “Swimstrim” and is a popular Piltover & Zahn/Freljord deck. The aim is to control the board state long enough to bring out a whole herd of Elnuks to stomp on everything in front of them.

Ezreal Elnuks deck list

Piltover & Zahn Freljord
Ezreal x3 Avarosan Sentry x2
Chump Whump x3 Icevale Archer x3
Thermogenic Beam x3 Avarosan Marksman x2
Rummage x1 Bull Elnuk x3
Mystic Shot x3 Troop of Elnuks x3
Get Excited! x2 Brittle Steel x3
Statikk Shock x3 Harsh Winds x3
Progress Day! x2

Ezreal Elnuks deck code

CEBAKAIEDMPSINB2AYAQCAYLCENR4KQCAEAQCJACAECCOMIBAEAQIAI

Ashe tempo

As a potential answer to the rather brutal Fearsome decks might be this Ashe Tempo deck from Reddit user “Massarani“. It’s specifically designed to counter the Fearsome deck, while also keeping stronger enemies in check with Frostbite. Your main aim is to get Ashe levelled up and hurling a bunch of Frostbite effects to neutralise the enemy.

Ashe Tempo Massarani deck list

Freljord Shadow Isles
Ashe x3 Hecarim x3
Omen Hawk x3 Arachnoid Horror x3
Icevale Archer x3 Rhasa the Sunderer x2
Avarosan Marksman x1 Commander Ledros x1
Rimefang Wolf x3
Avarosan Outriders x3
Babbling Bjerg x3
Avarosan Hearthstone x3
Brittle Steel x3
Flash Freeze x3
Harsh Winds x3

Note: I’d personally cut a Hecarim for a copy of The Rekindler so you can have a fourth Ashe.

Ashe tempo deck code

CEBAEAIFE4VAUAIBAEDQWEQWDYSSMKJKAEAQCBJDAIAQCBJBAEAQCJA

Karma control

This deck comes from Twitch streamer “FiVE” and aims to control the board early on with removal spells. It uses some rather unorthodox removal spells like Death Mark that simultaneously makes certain followers more of a threat and removes key enemies. Karma is key to making this deck work.

Karma control deck list

Ionia Shadow Isles
Karma x3 Darkwater Scourge x3
Emerald Awakener x3 Frenzied Skitterer x3
Shadow Assassin x3 Soulgorger x2
Insight of Ages x3 Mark of the Isles x3
Deathmark x2 Grasp of the Undying x3
Deny x3 Withering Wail x3
Vengeance x2
The Ruination x3
The Harrowing x2

Karma control deck code

CEBAIAICAMUTKOIGAECQIDYWDU3DQAQCAEBDCNQDAECQCAZXAA

Fearsome midrange

This deck comes from a few sources, but the example above came from Runeterra Twitch streamer and YouTube user “Swimstrim”. Fearsome Midrange probably the most expensive deck to make out of the full list as there are six champions, but it is one of the most efficient decks in the meta right now. It’s a surprisingly aggressive deck for the early game as it has Fearsome followers to break through enemy defences. Removal, card draw, and some fantastic finisher units like Commander Ledros and Hecarim allow you to slow down the enemy player’s progress.

Fearsome Midrange deck list

Shadow Isles Ionia
Elise x3 Shadow Assassin x2
Hecarim x3 Deny x3
Arachnid Horror x3
Mistwraith x3
Frenzied Skitterer x3
Wraithcaller x3
Rhasa the Sunderer x2
Commander Ledros x1
Mark of the Isles x2
Black Spear x2
Glimpse Beyond x3
Vile Feast x3
Withering Wail x3
Vengeance x1

Fearsome midrange deck code

CEBACAICHEEQCBIOCAOSOKBKGE2TQAQBAEBDCAYBAULCEIYBAIAQKAJB

Fiora aggro/control

I have to admit, I was a bit hesitant to put in a Fiora deck since the combo required to trigger the win condition is reliant on one main source. The general idea is to protect Fiora at all costs while building up a wall of blockers. There are a lot of Challenger followers in the deck, tons of Barrier effects, and enough spells to save your units. However, this deck seems to be the most consistent version of the deck thanks to a few things.

Fiora Barrier deck list

Demacia Ionia
Fiora x3 Shen x3
Fleetfeather Tracker x3 Greenglade Caretaker x3
Brightsteel Protector x3 Rivershaper x3
Laurent Chevalier x3 Yusari x3
Single Combat x3 Ki Guardian x3
Prismatic Barrier x3 Spirit's Refuge x3
Riposte x3
Judgment x1

Fiora deck code

CEBAMAICCMQCKKZQG4DQCAAJDIOSAJJNGUAACAIBAADQ

Runeterra best decks

Garen/Tryndamere budget midrange

This budget deck comes from Twitch user “Swimstrim” and is designed to be a budget deck that uses a lot of cards that you may already have from both Demacia and Freljord regions. It aims to control the board long enough to reach the end game, where lots of big beasts and heavy hitting people enter the battlefield to overwhelm your opponent. It also has some half-decent removal.

Garen/Tryndamere budget deck list

Demacia Freljord
Garen x1 Tryndamere x1
Fleetfeather Tracker x2 Omen Hawk x2
Vanguard Sergeant x3 Avarosan Sentry x3
Laurent Protege x2 Avarosan Marksman x2
Radiant Guardian x1 Bull Elnuk x3
Radiant Strike x2 Babbling Bjerg x3
Single Combat x1 Troop of Elnuks x3
Detain x1 Avarosan Hearthguard x1
Back to Back x2 Alpha Wildclaw x2
Judgment x1 Brittle Steel x2
Avalanche x2

Garen/Tryndamere budget deck code

CEBACAIAAYCACAIDA4IRWAQEAEAAWEQ5FECQCAIUCYNB4JACAIAQCJZJAUAQABYMB4MRU

Elise/Darius budget spiders aggro

Another budget deck comes from Twitch user “Swimstrim“, this time based around the spiders from both Noxus and the Shadow Isles. The main aim is to get Elise to turn into a spider as quickly as possible, while buffing the other spider cards to steamroll over the enemy’s defences. It also wants to play certain Shadow Isles card combinations, such as Ravenous Butcher and Cursed Keeper to flood the board with hard-to-kill abominations.

Elise/Darius budget spiders deck list

Noxus Shadow Isles
Darius x2 Elise x2
Legion Rearguard x2 Ravenous Butcher x2
Precious Pet x2 Hapless Aristocrat x2
House Spider x2 Cursed Keeper x3
Arachnoid Sentry x2 Frenzied Skitterer 1
Crowd Favorite x3 Chronicler of Ruin x3
Arachnoid Host x2 Crawling Sensation x2
Captain Farron x1 Black Spear x1
Glimpse Beyond x2
Vile Feast x3
Grasp of the Undying x1
Withering Wail x2

Elise/Darius budget spiders deck code

CEBACAIDBEBQCBJAFAYAEBQBAUFR2JBLGE2QMAIDBQHROJROG4BACAIDGMBQCBJCGY4A

Jinx/Darius budget aggro

Twitch user “Swimstrim” has a talent for making some decent budget decks and this one is a fascinating combination of using mostly cards you already have from Piltover & Zahn and Noxus. It’s a incredibly aggressive deck early on that aims to get as much damage in before it uses Jinx or Darius to end the game.

Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck list

Piltover & Zahn Noxus
Jinx x2 Darius x2
Astute Academic x3 Legion Rearguard x3
Zaunite Urchin x2 Precious Pet x2
Academy Prodigy x2 House Spider x2
Boomcrew Rookie x3 Crowd Favorite x1
Flame Chompers! x3 Might x2
Sump Dredger x3
Augmented Experimenter x1
Thermogenic Beam x2
Jury-Rig x3
Mystic Shot x2
Get Excited! x2

Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck code

CEBACAIDBQCQCBAMDQTDMNYCAQAQGDYTEY3QMAIECINSOKBNGQBACAIDBEAQCBAN

Cheap Shadow Isles control

There are no champions involved involved in this budget deck. It’s a very similar to an earlier Atrocity Control deck that was popular, but its win condition is slightly different. If you can afford a copy of Commander Ledros, a single The Ruination, and three Rhasa the Sunderers, this one shouldn’t break the bank to craft.

Cheap Shadow Isles control deck list

Shadow Isles Freljord
Hapless Aristocrat x3 Avarosan Sentry x3
Warden's Prey x3 Icevale Archer x3
Scribe of Sorrows x3 Babbling Bjerg x3
Rhasa the Sunderer x3 Avalanche x3
Commander Ledros x1 Harsh Winds x3
Black Spear x3
Vile Feast x3
Glimpse Beyond x3
Grasp of the Undying x2
Vengeance x2
The Ruination x1

Cheap Shadow Isles control deck code

CEBAKAIBAMDQWFBKAYAQKGRCEMUCWMIBAIAQKAJWAEBQCBIPCIQQ

Elusive budget aggro/midrange

The final deck we would like to showcase is a budget variant of the Elusive deck that’s dominating the current Runeterra meta, but there are no champions involved. Instead it just uses a lot of Elusive units, some ways to buff them and some ways to defend yourself.

Elusive budget deck list

Ionia Demacia
Inspiring Mentor x3 Fleetfeather Tracker x3
Navori Bladescout x3 Dawnspeakers x2
Greenglade Duo x3 Laurent Bladekeeper x3
Keeper of Masks x3 Prismatic Barrier x3
Navori Conspirator x3 Back to Back x2
Deny x3
Greenglade Elder x2
Shadow Assassin x3
Solitary Monk x1
Kinkou Lifeblade x3

Elusive budget deck code

CEBAGAIAAMOSACABAIDBCFA2FAWDCOICAEAQEDQCAEAB6KIBAEAQEJQ

Runeterra best decks

How to import Runeterra deck codes

Finally, you may find in various articles around the internet, including this one, that there are Runeterra deck codes. In order to use them you’ll need to perform the following steps:

  • Highlight the deck code and copy it to your clipboard (Ctrl + C on PC). They look like something like this – CEBAGAICEUVTCBQBAUARGKBJGE3AEAIBAI4QKAIFB4MR2IJNAEAQCBID
  • Launch Legends of Runeterra and click Collection.
  • Click Decks, then click “Import Deck” at the top of the screen. We’ve circled it in our image above.
  • Paste the deck code (Ctrl + V on PC) and click “Import Deck”.

As for how to export deck codes into Legends of Runeterra, once you’ve finished creating them, simply click the Deck you wish to share, then click the “Share” button. This will generate the code to share your deck.

These Legends of Runeterra decks should give you a head start when the game enters its open beta. Thanks for reading and do check out our other Legends of Runeterra guides below.

Legends of Runeterra guides links

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Legends of Runeterra guide: tips and tricks for beginners

Become the legend

Runeterra champions: stats and abilities

Runeterra card guide: every region's cards explained

All the cards!

Runeterra keywords guide: definitions of all the abilities

Keyword interactions explained

Latest articles

Rainbow Six Siege's Grand Larceny event invites you to an old-timey British heist

Early access review: Lumberjack's Dynasty

Wood that I cood

First Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay coming Thursday in Microsoft's stream

1

This RTX 2060-powered Asus gaming laptop is $270 off right now