Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Runeterra card guide: every region's cards explained

All the cards!

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

5th May 2020 / 3:29PM

Featured post Legends of Runeterra cards

Legends of Runeterra is a card game and that means there’s a lot of cards that are all sorted into different groups. Here they’re called “regions”, which are like the colours in Magic the Gathering, or similar ways to categorise decks in other collectable card games. There are a ton of cards for each region, so we’ve put together a full list of cards that are found in the game.

Legends of Runeterra cards guide

Our Runeterra cards guide has every single card’s details as found in the game. They’re all sorted by region and include all the text in easy-to-find tables. This includes the new Bilgewater region introduced in the full release.

If you are looking for information on champion cards, we have put links to each region’s champion roster in the contents below. The follower and spell links head to sections in this guide but the champion links go to our dedicated champion page. To get back to this page, simply click the “back” button on your browser.

Demacia Ionia Piltover & Zaun Noxus Freljord Shadow Isles Bilgewater
Followers Followers Followers Followers Followers Followers Followers
Spells Spells Spells Spells Spells Spells Spells
Champions Champions Champions Champions Champions Champions Champions

Runeterra card regions explained

In all, there are seven regions in Legends of Runeterra. Each one has its own distinctive flavour when it comes to the types of cards that you’ll be using to construct your deck. You can combine the champions and deck of two regions, making a temporary alliance between them as the spells you weave into the deck coexist to create strategies to win games. Cards are obtained via rewards, more information on that in our Runeterra vault guide.

In order to best explain what type of cards you’ll find for each of the regions, we’ve put together a small summary of each below, along with every follower and spell card. I highly recommend that you search for the card you want to look at by using your browser (Ctrl+F on a PC) and type in the name of the card.

If you would like examples of how each of these cards work in the best decks, look no further than our Runeterra best decks guide. Some cards are also much better suited to the game’s drafting mode, so find our recommendations in our Runeterra Expeditions guide.

Demacia

The region of Demacia has a lot of follower cards, together with just a handful of buff spells. The main aim is to be rather defensive while strategically buffing certain units to break through to the enemy’s Nexus. Key cards include Judgment, which acts as a potential mass removal. This is also where the Elite followers appear.

Demacia followers

Card Name Follower card stats
Cithria of Cloudfield Cost: 1
Stats: 2/2
Fleetfeather Tracker Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When you summon another ally, grant me Challenger
Mageseeker Conservator Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Last Breath: Create in hand a 6+ cost spell from a region other than Demacia.
Plucky Poro Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Tough
Battlesmith Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When you summon an Exile, grant it +1/+1.
Brightsteel Protector Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Play: Give an ally Barrier.
Mageseeker Persuader Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Grant me +1/+1 and Challenger once you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game.
Valor Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Scout
Vanguard Defender Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Tough
Vanguard Lookout Cost: 2
Stats: 1/4
Type: Elite
War Chefs Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally +1/+1 this round.
Dawnspeakers Cost: 3
Stats: 1/4
Ability: End of Round: Grant other allies +1/+1 if an ally died this round.
Dauntless Vanguard Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Greenfang Warden Cost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Scout
Laurent Duelist Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Play: Give an ally Challenger this round.
Laurent Protege Cost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: Challenger
Loyal Badgerbear Cost: 3
Stats: 4/4
Mageseeker Investigator Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Create a Detain once you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game.
Senna, Sentinel of Light Cost: 3
Stats: 4/2
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: The first time an allied Lucian dies this game, grant me +1/+1 and Double Attack.
Vanguard Redeemer Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a unit if an ally died this round.
Vanguard Sergeant Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a "For Demacia!" in hand.
Grizzled Ranger Cost: 4
Stats: 4/1
Ability: Last Breath: Summon a Loyal Badgerbear.
Laurent Bladekeeper Cost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Play: Grant an ally +2/+2.
Laurent Chevalier Cost: 4
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Strike: Create a random Challenger follower in hand.
Mageseeker Inciter Cost: 4
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Grant me +2/+2 once you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game.
Silverwing Diver Cost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Tough
Silverwing Vanguard Cost: 4
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon an exact copy of me.
Vanguard Bannerman Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Allegiance: Grant all allies +1/+1.
Vanguard Firstblade Cost: 4
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Attack: Grant me +2/+2
Vanguard Squire Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When you summon an Elite, reduce my cost by 1.
Radiant Guardian Cost: 5
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me Lifesteal and Tough if an ally died this round.
Swiftwing Lancer Cost: 5
Stats: 5/4
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Last Breath: Create a random Elite in hand.
Vanguard Cavalry Cost: 5
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Tough
Greathorn Companion Cost: 5
Stats: 4/5
Ability: Scout
Cithria the Bold Cost: 6
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Attack: Give other battling allies +1/+1 and Fearsome this round.
Genevieve Elmheart Cost: 6
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Scout
Ability: Challenger
Tianna Crownguard Cost: 8
Stats: 7/7
Ability: When I'm summoned, ready your attack.
Brightsteel Formation Cost: 9
Stats: 9/9
Ability: Barrier
Ability: Play or Attack: Give all allies Barrier.

Demacia spells

Card Name Spell card effect
Chain Vest Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally Tough
Radiant Strike Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +1/+1 this round.
Ranger's Resolve Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give allies Tough this round.
Blinding Assault Cost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon Valor.
Purify Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Silence a follower.
Single Combat Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: An ally and an enemy strike each other.
En Garde Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give allies Challenger this round.
Mobilize Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Reduce the cost of allies in hand by 1.
Prismatic Barrier Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally Barrier this round.
Relentless Pursuit Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Ready your attack.
Stand Alone Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: If you have exactly 1 ally, grant it +3/+3.
Succession Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon a Dauntless Vanguard.
Riposte Cost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 and Barrier this round.
Concerted Strike Cost: 5
Speed: Fast
Effect: Choose an enemy. Two allies strike it.
Detain Cost: 5
Speed: Fast
Effect: An ally captures a unit.
Back to Back Cost: 6
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give two allies +3/+3 this round.
For Demacia! Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Give allies +3/+3 this round.
Redoubled Valor Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Fully heal an ally, then double its Power and Health.
Rememberance Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Costs 1 less for each ally that died this round. Summon a random 5 cost follower from Demacia.
Judgment Cost: 8
Speed: Fast
Effect: A battling ally strikes all battling enemies.
Reinforcements Cost: 8
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 2 Dauntless Vanguard, then grant Elite allies +1/+1.
Unyielding Spirit Cost: 8
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally "I can't take damage or die".

Ionia

The units of Ionia use a lot of stun effects, as well as recall other evasive abilities to ensure they’re not hit by enemy attacks. Ephemeral, Barrier, and Elusive granting spells pad out the spell list. It’s also the home to one of the most powerful spells in Legends of Runeterra – Deny. Elusive is also a key part of how the Ionia region wins games and has been dominating the meta as of late.

Ionia followers

Card Name Follower card stats
Greenglade Caretaker Cost: 1
Stats: 1/2
Ability: When an ally gets Barrier, grant me +2/+0.
Inspiring Mentor Cost: 1
Stats: 1/2
Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand +1/+0
Navori Bladescout Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, give me Elusive this round.
Nimble Poro Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Quick Attack
Shadow Fiend Cost: 1
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Ephemeral
Sparing Student Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When you summon an ally, give me +1/+1 this round.
Claws of the Dragon Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Summon me from hand once you've played 2 spells this round.
Dragonling Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Lifesteal
Eye of the Dragon Cost: 2
Stats: 1/3
Ability: Round Start: Summon a Dragonling if you cast 2+ spells last round.
Fae Bladetwirler Cost: 2
Stats: 1/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: When you Stun or Recall a unit, grant me +2/+0.
Greenglade Duo Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When you summon an ally, give me +1/+0 this round.
Greenglade Lookout Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Strike: Reduce the cost of the most expensive unit in your hand by 1.
Herald of Spring Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Lifesteal this round.
Keeper of Masks Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allies +1/+0 this round.
Navori Conspirator Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Elusive
Ability: To play me, Recall an ally.
Navori Highwayman Cost: 2
Stats: 1/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Navori Brigand with my stats.
Silent Shadowseer Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a copy of me in hand.
Emerald Awakener Cost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Lifesteal
Ability: Enlightened: I have +4/+4.
Greenglade Elder Cost: 3
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Play: Grant allies in hand +1/+1.
Rivershaper Cost: 3
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Strike: Draw a spell.
Scaled Snapper Cost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Play: I am 5/2 or 2/5.
Scales of the Dragon Cost: 3
Stats: 4/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a Dragon's Protection in hand.
Shadow Assassin Cost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 1 card.
Solitary Monk Cost: 3
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When I'm summoned, Recall all other allies.
Tail of the Dragon Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm Recalled, transform me into Concussive Parts.
Kinkou Lifeblade Cost: 4
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Lifesteal
Ability: Elusive
Kinkou Wayfinder Cost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Allegiance: Summon two 1 cost allies from your deck.
Jeweled Protector Cost: 5
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand +3/+3
Yusari Cost: 5
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Elusive
Cloud Drinker Cost: 6
Stats: 3/5
Ability: Your Burst spells cost 1 less.
Horns of the Dragon Cost: 6
Stats: 4/6
Ability: Double Attack
Zephyr Sage Cost: 6
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Play: Create an exact copy of a card in hand.
The Emyrean Cost: 7
Stats: 6/5
Ability: Elusive
Windfarer Hatchling Cost: 7
Stats: 4/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allies +2/+2 this round.
Yone, Windchaser Cost: 7
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Play: Stun 2 enemies.
Ren Shadowblade Cost: 8
Stats: 6/4
Ability: When the enemy summons a follower, grant it Ephemeral.
Minah Swiftfoot Cost: 9
Stats: 6/5
Ability: Play: Recall 3 enemies.

Ionia spells

Card Name Spell card effects
Ghost Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally Elusive this round.
Health Potion Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Heal anything 3.
Recall Cost: 1
Speed: Fast
Effect: Recall an ally.
Resonating Strike Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Fleeting
Effect: Give an ally +2/+0 this round.
Return Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Fleeting
Effect: Summon an ally that costs 3 or less from hand.
Rush Cost: 1
Speed: Rush
Effect: Give an ally +1/+0 and Quick Attack this round.
Dragon's Protection Cost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Grant an ally +0/+3.
Insight of Ages Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Create a random spell in hand.
Effect: Enlightened: Create 2 instead.
Ki Guardian Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant Barrier to an ally in hand. Draw 1 card.
Retreat Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Recall an ally to create a fleeting Return in hand.
Sonic Wave Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally Challenger this round.
Effect: Create a fleeting Resonating Strike in hand.
Sown Seeds Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant allies in hand +1/+0
Death Mark Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Remove Ephemeral from an ally to grant it to an enemy.
Shadowshift Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Recall an ally to summon a Living Shadow in its place.
Steel Tempest Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stun an attacking enemy.
Twin Disciplines Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 or +0/+3 this round.
Concussive Palm Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stun an enemy to summon a Tail of the Dragon.
Deny Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stop a Fast spell, Slow spell, or skill.
Spirit's Refuge Cost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally Barrier and Lifesteal this round.
Will of Ionia Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Recall a unit.
Dawn and Dusk Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon two exact copies of an ally. They're Ephemeral.
Shadow Flare Cost: 6
Speed: Fast
Effect: Grant all battling followers Ephemeral.
Stand United Cost: 6
Speed: Burst
Effect: Swap two allies. Give them Barrier.
Dragon's Rage Cost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: An ally kicks an enemy into their Nexus, striking both. If the enemy survives, Recall it.
Ritual of Renewal Cost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Heal anything 7, draw 1 card.

Piltover & Zaun

Technically, these are two regions of Piltover and Zaun, but in Legends of Runeterra they seem to have come to some sort of accord. These inventive people have lots of mechs and ways to discard scrap to get more things they want. Their spell cards reflect this by creating a lot of machines and other gadgets, though they can also cycle through your deck. It’s also the home to the various mushroom cards.

Piltover & Zaun followers

Card name Follower card stats
Caustic Cask Cost: 1
Stats: 0/1
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Last Breath: Deal 1 to each Nexus.
Astute Academic Cost: 1
Stats: 1/2
Ability: When you draw a card, give me +1/+0 this round.
Daring Poro Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Elusive
Zaunite Urchin Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: To play me, discard 1 card.
Ability: Last Breath: Draw 1 card.
Academy Prodigy Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Quick Attack
Boomcrew Rookie Cost: 2
Stats: 1/4
Ability: Attack: Deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Chempunk Pickpocket Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Nexus Strike: Create in hand an exact copy of a random spell from the enemy deck.
Clump of Whumps Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a Mushroom Cloud in hand.
Eager Apprentice Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, refill 2 spell mana.
Flame Chompers! Cost: 2
Stats: 0/2
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I'm discarded, summon me.
Intrepid Mariner Cost: 2
Stats: 1/3
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Elusive this round.
Sump Dredger Cost: 2
Stats: 4/3
Ability: To play me, discard 1 card.
Veteran Investigator Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, all players draw 1 card.
Amateur Aeronaut Cost: 3
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Elusive
Assembly Bot Cost: 3
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When you cast a spell, grant me +1/+1.
Golden Crushbot Cost: 3
Stats: 2/5
Parade Electrorig Cost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: Support: Shuffle 4 copies of the supported ally into your deck.
Puffcap Peddler Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When you cast a spell, plant 3 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck.
Used Cask Salesman Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon 2 Caustic Casks.
Back Alley Barkeep Cost: 4
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random card in hand for each Back Alley Barkeep you've summoned this game.
Chump Whump Cost: 4
Stats: 4/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, create two Mushroom Cloud in hand.
Eminent Benefactor Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Last Breath: Create a random Epic in hand.
Insightful Investigator Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When you play a 2 cost card, draw 1 Fleeting.
Professor Von Yipp Cost: 4
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When you summon a 1 cost ally, grant it +2/+2.
Shady Character Cost: 4
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Play: Pick a follower. Transform me into an exact copy of it.
Sumpsnipe Scavenger Cost: 4
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Allegiance: Create a Sumpworks Map in hand. It costs 0 this round.
Chempunk Shredder Cost: 5
Stats: 5/2
Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to all enemy units.
Funsmith Cost: 5
Stats: 2/3
Ability: All of your spells and skills deal 1 extra damage.
Midenstokke Henchmen Cost: 5
Stats: 5/3
Ability: Nexus Strike: Summon an exact copy of me.
Subpurrsible Cost: 5
Stats: 1/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 1. Then, if you've played at least 10 other cards with different names, grant me +4/+0.
Unstable Voltician Cost: 5
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Grant me +4/+0 and Quick Attack once you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game.
Augmented Experimenter Cost: 6
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: Discard your hand. Draw 3 cards. Deal 3 to an enemy unit.
Chief Mechanist Zevi Cost: 6
Stats: 5/6
Ability: When you draw a card, give it Fleeting and create a copy of it.
Jae Medarda Cost: 8
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Elusive
Ability: When I'm targeted, draw 1 card.
Corina Veraza Cost: 9
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Play: Obliterate the top 5 cards of your deck to deal 1 damage to all enemies for each spell obliterated.
Plaza Guardian Cost: 10
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: Reduce my cost by 1 for each spell you've cast this game.

Piltover & Zaun spells

Card name Spell card effects
Thermogenic Beam Cost: 0
Speed: Slow
Effect: To play, spend all of your mana. Deal that much mana in damage to a unit.
Counterfeit Copies Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Pick a card in hand. Shuffle 4 exact copies of it into your deck.
Jury-Rig Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: When cast or discarded, summon a Scrap Scuttler.
Mushroom Cloud Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Plant 5 Poison Puffcap on random cards in the enemy deck.
Rummage Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Discard 2 cards to draw 2 cards. If you have exactly 1 other card in hand, discard 1 to draw 1.
Mystic Shot Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 2 damage to anything.
Scrapdash Assembly Cost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 2 Scrap Scuttler.
Sumpworks Map Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally Elusive.
Trail of Evidence Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Create a random 2 cost card in hand. It costs 0 this round.
Flash of Brilliance Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Create a random spell that costs 6+ in hand. Refill your spell mana.
Get Excited! Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: To play, discard 1. Deal 3 damage to anything.
Rising Spell Force Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally +4/+0 and Quick Attack this round.
Vault Breaker Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +2/+0 this round. Create a fleeting Vault Breaker in hand.
Gotcha! Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: When drawn, costs 2 less this round. Deal 3 to a unit.
Statikk Shock Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to an enemy or the enemy Nexus, and 1 to another. Draw a card.
Suit Up! Cost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: When drawn, costs 2 less this round. Set an ally to 4/4.
Purrsuit of Perfection Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: If you have played 20 cards with different names this game, summon Catastrophe.
Hextech Transmogulator Cost: 6
Speed: Fast
Effect: Transform a follower into another follower.
Unlicensed Innovation Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon an Illegal Contraption.
Trueshot Barrage Cost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 3 damage to an enemy, 2 damage to another enemy, then 1 damage to another enemy.
Progress Day! Cost: 8
Speed: Burst
Effect: Draw 3 cards, then reduce their cost by 1.

Noxus 

If there was one region whose cards would fit well in an Aggro deck, it would be Noxus. Heavy hitting followers and lots of damage effects means there’s many ways to beat up the enemy’s Nexus as quickly as possible. Stun effects are rather common in the spells list, which makes bypassing the enemy’s defences a cinch.

Noxus followers

Card name Follower card stats
Affectionate Poro Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Challenger
Draven's Biggest Fan Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, move Draven to the top of your deck if you don't already have him in hand or in play.
Legion Rearguard Cost: 1
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Can't Block
Legion Saboteur Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Precious Pet Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Fearsome
Arena Battlecaster Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Attack: Give other battling allies +1/+0 this round.
Crimson Aristocrat Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to an ally and grant it +2/+0.
Crimson Disciple Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When I survive damage, deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
House Spider Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Spiderling.
Imperial Demolitionist Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: PLay: Deal 1 to an ally unit to deal 2 to the enemy Nexus.
Legion Drummer Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Quick Attack this round.
Legion Grenadier Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Last Breath: Deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Trifarian Gloryseeker Cost: 2
Stats: 5/1
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Can't Block
Trifarian Hopeful Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +2/+0 if you have another Nexus ally.
Arachnoid Sentry Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Play: Stun an enemy.
Arena Bookie Cost: 3
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Start of Round: Discard your lowest cost card to draw 1 card.
Crimson Curator Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I survive damage, create a random Crimson unit in your hand.
Iron Ballista Cost: 3
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Overwhelm
Legion Marauder Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Attack: Grant allied Legion Marauders everywhere +1/+1.
Reckless Trifarian Cost: 3
Stats: 5/4
Ability: Can't Block
Basilisk Rider Cost: 4
Stats: 5/2
Ability: Allegiance: Grant me +1/+1 and Overwhelm.
Citybreaker Cost: 4
Stats: 0/5
Ability: Round Start: Deal 1 to the enemy Nexus.
Crimson Awakener Cost: 4
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, deal 1 damage to all other allies.
Crowd Favorite Cost: 4
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 for each other ally you have.
Legion Veteran Cost: 4
Stats: 4/5
Ability: When another ally survives damage, grant it +1/+0.
Shiraza the Blade Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: I deal double damage to the Nexus.
Trifarian Assessor Cost: 4
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Play: Draw 1 for each 5+ Power ally you have.
Arachnoid Host Cost: 5
Stats: 5/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant other Spider allies +2/+0.
Kato the Arm Cost: 5
Stats: 5/4
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally +3/+0 and Overwhelm this round.
Legion General Cost: 5
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Grant me +1/+1 for each unit you've Stunned or Recalled this game.
Trifarian Shieldbreaker Cost: 5
Stats: 6/5
Ability: Fearsome
Armored Tuskrider Cost: 6
Stats: 6/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: I only take damage from enemy units with 5+ Power.
Aurok Glinthorn Cost: 6
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Attack: Stun all damaged enemies.
Battering Ram Cost: 6
Stats: 0/12
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Attack: Grant me +4/+0.
Minotaur Reckoner Cost: 6
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Round Start: Stun the weakest enemy.
Savage Reckoner Cost: 7
Stats: 7/4
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Challenger
Captain Farron Cost: 8
Stats: 8/8
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Play: Replace your hand with Decimates.
The Leviathan Cost: 8
Stats: 5/8
Ability: Play: Draw a Swain
Ability: Round Start: Deal 1 to the enemy Nexus three times.

Noxus spells

Card name Spell card effects
Blade's Edge Cost: 1
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to anything.
Elixir of Wrath Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 this round.
Guile Cost: 1
Speed: Slow
Effect: Stun an enemy.
Ravenous Flock Cost: 1
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 4 to a unit if it's damaged or Stunned.
Blood For Blood Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 to an allied follower. If it survives, create a copy of it in hand.
Brother's Bond Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant two allies +2/+0.
Death Lotus Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to all battling units.
Transfusion Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Deal 1 damage to an ally to give another ally +2/+2 this round.
Culling Strike Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill a unit with 3 or less Power.
Death's Hand Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 2 damage to an enemy unit and 1 to their Nexus.
Might Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 and Overwhelm this round.
Noxian Fervor Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 3 to an ally unit to deal 3 to anything.
Noxian Guillotine Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill a damaged unit. to create a fleeting Noxian Guillotine in hand.
Vision Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: When cast or discarded, grant allies +1/+0.
Whirling Death Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: A battling ally strikes a battling enemy.
Decimate Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 4 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Decisive Maneuver Cost: 5
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stun an enemy. Give all allies +2/+0 this round.
Intimidating Roar Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Stun all enemies with 4 or less power.
Shunpo Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 2 damage to an enemy unit, then ready your attack.
Reckoning Cost: 6
Speed: Slow
Effect: If you have a 5+ Power ally, kill all units with 4 or less Power.

Freljord

The frozen depths of Freljord has a lot of defensive and trampling effects. Expect to see lots of large creatures covered in thick fur that could stomp you to bits with Overwhelm. Buffing spells and frostbite effects are a little more common here. Freljord decks tend to skew more towards the Midrange strategies and couple well with Demacia and Shadow Isles.

Freljord followers

Card name Follower card stats
Lonely Poro Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, create in hand a random 1 cost Poro from any region.
Omen Hawk Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant the top 2 allies in your deck +1/+1.
Unscarred Reaver Cost: 1
Stats: 0/3
Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +2/+0.
Yeti Yearling Cost: 1
Stats: 1/2
Ability: Last Breath: Shuffle 2 Enraged Yeti into your deck.
Avarosan Sentry Cost: 2
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Last Breath: Draw a card.
Feral Mystic Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Enlightened: I have +4/+4.
Icevale Archer Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Play: Frostbite an enemy.
Ruthless Raider Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Tough
Stalking Wolf Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I'm summoned, the enemy summons a Snow Hare.
Starlit Seer Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When you cast a spell, grant the top ally in your deck +1/+1.
Avarosan Marksman Cost: 3
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to an enemy unit.
Avarosan Trapper Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, create an Enraged Yeti in the top 3 cards of your deck.
Ember Maiden Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Round Start: Deal 1 damage to everything.
Kindly Tavernkeeper Cost: 3
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Play: Heal anything 3.
Mighty Poro Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Overwhelm
Rimefang Wolf Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I strike a unit with 0 Power, I kill it.
Scarthane Steffen Cost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +3/+0.
Wyrding Stones Cost: 3
Stats: 0/4
Ability: Start of the Round: Get an extra mana gem this round.
Avarosan Outriders Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Allegiance: Grant the top unit in our deck +3/+3 and Overwhelm
Babbling Bjerg Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a unit with 5+ Power.
Bull Elnuk Cost: 4
Stats: 4/5
Poro Herder Cost: 4
Stats: 3/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 2 Poros if you have a Poro ally.
Wolfrider Cost: 4
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Plunder: Get an empty mana gem.
Avarosan Hearthguard Cost: 5
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant allies in your deck +1/+1.
Rimetusk Shaman Cost: 5
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Start of Round: Frostbite the strongest enemy.
Scarmaiden Reaver Cost: 5
Stats: 4/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Lifesteal
Tarkaz the Tribeless Cost: 5
Stats: 5/8
Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to all battling units.
Troop of Elnuks Cost: 5
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: For the top 6 cards in your deck, summon each Elnuk and shuffle the rest into your deck.
Ursine Spiritwalker Cost: 5
Stats: 4/6
Ability: Plunder: I transform into Stormclaw Ursine
Alpha Wildclaw Cost: 6
Stats: 7/6
Ability: Overwhelm
Heart of the Fluff Cost: 6
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Play: Combine all our Poros into Fluft of Poros, it gains their stats and keywords.
Scarmother Veynna Cost: 6
Stats: 3/8
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +3/+0.
They Who Endure Cost: 6
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 for each ally that has died.
Ancient Yeti Cost: 7
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: End of Round: Reduce my cost by 1.
Icy Yeti Cost: 7
Stats: 5/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, Frostbite enemies with 3 or less health.
The Tuskraider Cost: 8
Stats: 7/7
Ability: Plunder: Double the Power and Health of allies in your deck.
Ability: Play: Draw a Sejuani.
She Who Wanders Cost: 10
Stats: 10/10
Ability: Play: Obliterate all followers with 4 or less Power in play and in hands.

Freljord spells

Card name Spell card effect
Brittle Steel Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Frostbite an enemy with 3 or less health.
Elixir of Iron Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +0/+2 this round.
Caught in the Cold Cost: 1
Speed: Slow
Effect: Give an enemy unit Frostbite and Vulnerable this round.
Entreat Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Draw a champion.
Shared Spoils Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant the top 3 units in your deck +1/+1.
Effect: Plunder: Draw 1 of them.
Shatter Cost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 4 damage to an enemy if it has 0 Power. Otherwise, Frostbite it.
Flash Freeze Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Frostbite an enemy.
Poro Snax Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant Poro allies everywhere +1/+1.
Take Heart Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant a damaged ally +3/+3.
Tall Tales Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: If you have a Yeti, summon an Enraged Yeti. Otherwise, create one on top of your deck.
Avalanche Cost: 4
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 2 damage to all units.
Bloodsworn Pledge Cost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant two allies +0/+3.
Fury of the North Cost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Give an ally +4/+4 this round.
Catalyst of Aeons Cost: 5
Speed: Burst
Effect: Get an empty mana gem and heal your Nexus 3.
Iceborn Legacy Cost: 5
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +2/+2.
Harsh Winds Cost: 6
Speed: Burst
Effect: Frostbite 2 enemies.
Aurora Porealis Cost: 7
Speed: Burst
Effect: Create 2 random Poros from any region and 2 Poro Snax.
Pack Mentality Cost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Give allies +2/+2 and Overwhelm.
Winter's Breath Cost: 7
Speed: Slow
Effect: Kill all enemies with 0 power, then Frostbite all enemies.
Battle Fury Cost: 8
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally +8/+4.
Warmother's Call Cost: 12
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon the top unit from our deck now and each Round Start.

Shadow Isles

The dark realm of the Shadow Isles is a haven for spooky things. They use a lot of sacrifices and Last Breath effects in their deck compositions. Some of the strongest combinations occur within the cards of this region. It’s also the region with the fewest follower cards, but the most magic, including a lot of control and removal spells.

Shadow Isles followers

Card name Follower cards stats
Ravenous Butcher Cost: 0
Stats: 3/2
Ability: To play me, kill an ally.
Barkbeast Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: The first time an ally dies, grant me +2/+2.
Hapless Aristocrat Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Last Breath: Summon a Spiderling
Oblivious Islander Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand Ephemeral and reduce its cost by 1.
Sinister Poro Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Fearsome
Warden's Prey Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Last Breath: Create in hand another Last Breath follower from any region that costs 3 or less.
Arachnoid Horror Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Fearsome
Cursed Keeper Cost: 2
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: Last Breath: Summon an Escaped Abomination.
Mistwrath Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant other allied Mistwraiths everywhere +1/+0.
Shark Chariot Cost: 2
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: When an Ephemeral ally attacks, revive me attacking.
Soul Shepherd Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: When you summon an Ephemeral ally, grant it +1/+1.
Stirred Spirits Cost: 2
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Support: Grant my supported ally +2/+0 and Ephemeral.
Thorny Toad Cost: 2
Stats: 1/4
Ability: Last Breath: Toss 2 and heal your Nexus 2.
Blighted Caretaker Cost: 3
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Play: Kill an ally to summon 2 Saplings.
Darkwater Scourge Cost: 3
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Lifesteal
Deadbloom Wanderer Cost: 3
Stats: 3/2
Ability: Lifesteal
Ability: When I'm summoned, Toss 3.
Frenzied Skitterer Cost: 3
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allied Spiders +1/+0 and enemies -1/+0 this round.
Iron Harbinger Cost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Attack: Grant me +1/+0 for each Ephemeral ally.
Phantom Prankster Cost: 3
Stats: 0/3
Ability: When another ally dies, deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Scribe of Sorrows Cost: 3
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a copy in hand of an ally that died this game.
The Undying Cost: 3
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Can't Block
Ability: Last Breath: Revive me at the start of round and grant me +1/+1 for each time I've died.
Ancient Crocolith Cost: 4
Stats: 7/7
Ability: To play me, kill 2 allies.
Chronicler of Ruin Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: Play: Kill an ally, then revive it.
Wraithcaller Cost: 4
Stats: 3/7
Ability: Allegiance: Summon a Mistwraith
Ethereral Remitter Cost: 5
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Play: Kill an ally to summon a random follower from any region that costs 2 mana more.
Neverglade Collector Cost: 5
Stats: 2/4
Ability: When another ally dies, Drain 1 from the enemy Nexus.
Tortured Prodigy Cost: 5
Stats: 4/4
Ability: When an ally dies, refill your spell mana.
Soulgorger Cost: 6
Stats: 3/7
Ability: Lifesteal
Overgrown Snapvine Cost: 7
Stats: 4/3
Ability: When you summon a follower, kill it to summon an Overgrown Snapvine.
The Rekindler Cost: 7
Stats: 4/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, revive the strongest allied champion.
Rhasa the Sunderer Cost: 8
Stats: 7/5
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Kill the 2 weakest enemies if an ally died this round.
Spectral Matron Cost: 8
Stats: 6/6
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Pick an ally in hand. Summon an exact copy of it. It's Ephemeral.
Terror of the Tides Cost: 8
Stats: 6/5
Type: Sea Monster
Ability: Attack: Give enemies -2/+0 this round.
Ability: Sea Monster allies have Fearsome.
Commander Ledros Cost: 9
Stats: 9/6
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Cut the enemy Nexus health in half, rounded up.
Ability: Last Breath: Return me to hand.
Scuttlegeist Cost: 10
Stats: 5/5
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Reduce my cost by 1 for each ally that died this game.

Shadow Isles spells

Card name Spell card effect
Fading Memories Cost: 0
Speed: Burst
Effect: Pick a follower. Create an Ephemeral copy of it in hand.
Absorb Soul Cost: 1
Speed: Fast
Effect: Drain 4 from any ally unit.
Crawling Sensation Cost: 1
Speed: Slow
Effect: If an ally died this round, summon 2 Spiderlings
Mark of the Isles Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Grant an ally +2/+2 Ephemeral.
Sapling Toss Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Summon a Sapling next round.
Glimpse Beyond Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill an ally to draw 2 cards.
Haunted Relic Cost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 3 Unleashed Spirits.
Onslaught of Shadows Cost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 2 Spectral Riders.
Vile Feast Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Drain 1 from a unit to summon a Spiderling.
Black Spear Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: If an ally died this round, deal 3 damage to an enemy unit.
Fresh Offerings Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: If 3+ allies have died this round, summon Vilemaw
Mist's Call Cost: 3
Speed: Fast
Effect: Revive a random ally that died this round.
Sap Magic Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Toss 3. Heal allies 3.
Splinter Soul Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon an exact copy of an ally. It's Ephemeral and 1/1.
The Box Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 3 damage to each enemy that was summoned this round.
Brood Awakening Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 3 Spiderling, then grant Spider allies +1/+0.
Grasp of the Undying Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Drain 3 from a unit.
Possession Cost: 5
Speed: Slow
Effect: Steal an enemy follower this round. (Can't play if you have 6 allies already)
Withering Wail Cost: 5
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 damage to all enemy units. Heal your Nexus 3.
Atrocity Cost: 6
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill an ally to deal damage equal to its Power to anything.
Vengeance Cost: 7
Speed: Fast
Effect: Kill a unit.
The Ruination Cost: 9
Speed: Slow
Effect: Kill all units
The Harrowing Cost: 10
Speed: Slow
Effect: Revive the 6 highest Power allies that died this game and grant them Ephemeral.

Bilgewater

The dark realm of the Shadow Isles is a haven for spooky things. They use a lot of sacrifices and Last Breath effects in their deck compositions. Some of the strongest combinations occur within the cards of this region. It’s also the region with the fewest follower cards, but the most magic, including a lot of control and removal spells.

Bilgewater Isles followers

Card name Follower cards stats
Crackshot Corsair Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: When allies attack, deal 1 to the enemy Nexus.
Dreg Dredgers Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: When I'm summoned, Toss 3.
Jagged Butcher Cost: 1
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Plunder: Grant me +1/+1.
Plunder Poro Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Type: Poro
Ability: Plunder: Grant me two random keywords.
Pool Shark Cost: 1
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 1 fleeting next round.
Prowling Cutthroat Cost: 1
Stats: 1/1
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Elusive
Shellshocker Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Attune
Black Market Merchant Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When you draw an enemy card, reduce its cost by 1.
Ability: Plunder: Draw 1 card from the enemy deck.
Coral Creatures Cost: 2
Stats: 1/2
Ability: Attune
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random 1 cost spell in hand.
Dreadway Deckhand Cost: 2
Stats: 2/2
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Powder Keg.
Hired Gun Cost: 2
Stats: 2/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant the strongest enemy vulnerable.
Bubble Bear Cost: 3
Stats: 0/6
Ability: Attune
Ability: Elusive
Golden Narwhal Cost: 3
Stats: 2/4
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Vulnerable
Jagged Taskmaster Cost: 3
Stats: 4/3
Ability: Plunder: Grant 1 cost allies everywhere +1/+0/.
Jaull Hunters Cost: 3
Stats: 4/1
Ability: Challenger
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random Sea Monster in hand.
Monkey Idol Cost: 3
Stats: 0/4
Ability: Immobile
Ability: Round Start: Deal 2 to me and summon a Powder Monkey.
Powder Monkey Cost: 1
Stats: 2/1
Ability: Ephemeral
Ability: Last Breath: Deal 1 to the enemy Nexus.
Petty Officer Cost: 3
Stats: 3/1
Ability: Play: Summon a Powder Keg, or a random 1 cost ally from any faction.
Slotbot Cost: 3
Stats: 0/3
Ability: Round Start: Grant me +0/+1 for each card you drew last round, then shuffle my stats.
Brash Gambler Cost: 4
Stats: 4/5
Ability: To play me, discard 2.
Ability: Attack: Draw 2 fleeting.
Island Navigator Cost: 4
Stats: 2/4
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random 1 cost unit from any faction and grant it Scout.
Mystifying Magician Cost: 4
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Play: Transform an ally into a random 5 cost follower from any faction.
The Beast Below Cost: 4
Stats: 4/4
Type: Sea Monster
Ability: Deep
Yordle Grifter Cost: 4
Stats: 3/3
Ability: When I'm summoned, create a Warning Shot in hand.
Ability: Allegiance: Draw 1 from the enemy deck.
Zap Sprayfin Cost: 4
Stats: 2/2
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Attune
Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a spell that costs 3 or less from your deck.
Abyssal Eye Cost: 5
Stats: 3/3
Type: Sea Monster
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Deep
Ability: Nexus Strike: Draw a card.
Hunting Fleet Cost: 5
Stats: 7/7
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Golden Narwhal for your opponent.
Razorscale Hunter Cost: 5
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Scout
Ability: Play: Grant an enemy Vulnerable.
Slippery Waverider Cost: 5
Stats: 4/4
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Attune
Citrus Courier Cost: 6
Stats: 4/5
Ability: Plunder: Heal allies and your Nexus 3, then Rally.
Devourer of the Depths Cost: 6
Stats: 4/4
Type: Sea Monster
Ability: Deep
Ability: Play: Obliterate an enemy with less Health than me.
Sheriff Lariette Rose Cost: 6
Stats: 6/5
Ability: When I'm summoned, grant all enemies Vulnerable.
Shipwreck Hoarder Cost: 7
Stats: 7/5
Type: Sea Monster
Ability: Deep
Ability: When I'm summoned, Toss 2 and shuffle 2 Treasures into your deck.
Smooth Soloist Cost: 7
Stats: 3/4
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Plunder: Reduce the cost of allies in your hand and deck by 2.
The Syren Cost: 7
Stats: 3/7
Ability: Scout
Ability: Play: Draw a Miss Fortune. While I'm attacking, all your spells and skills deal 1 extra damage.
Riptide Rex Cost: 8
Stats: 7/4
Ability: Plunder: Cannon Barrage 7 times on random enemies.
The Dreadway Cost: 9
Stats: 4/8
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Play: Draw a Gangplank. Double all damage dealt by allies.

Bilgewater Isles spells

Card name Spell card effect
Warning Shot Cost: 0
Speed: Burst
Effect: Deal 1 to the enemy Nexus.
Jailbreak Cost: 1
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon a random 1 cost follower from any faction.
Jettison Cost: 1
Speed: Burst
Effect: Toss 4.
Parrrley Cost: 1
Speed: Slow
Effect: Deal 1 to anything. If this kills it, deal 1 to the enemy Nexus.
Ye Been Warned Cost: 1
Speed: Slow
Effect: Give an enemy Vulnerable this round. If it dies this round, draw a card.
Make it Rain Cost: 2
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 1 to three different random enemies.
More Powder! Cost: 2
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon 2 Powder Kegs.
Pilfered Goods Cost: 2
Speed: Burst
Effect: Draw a card from the enemy deck.
Effect: Plunder: Draw 1 more.
Double Trouble Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: Summon two random 1 cost followers from any faction.
Lure of the Depths Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Reduce the cost of Sea Monster allies everywhere by 1. Draw a Sea Monster.
Pick a Card Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: Shuffle a card from hand into your deck to draw 3 fleeting at next Round Start.
Pocket Aces Cost: 3
Speed: Burst
Effect: When drawn, costs 1 less this round. Grant an ally +2/+1.
Sleight of Hand Cost: 3
Speed: Slow
Effect: Plunder; Draw a random non-champion from the enemy hand.
Chum the Waters Cost: 4
Speed: Slow
Effect: Grant an enemy Vulnerable and summon Longtooth.
Playful Trickster Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Remove an attacking ally from combat to Rally.
Riptide Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Stun an enemy. Shuffle that unit into the enemy deck if there's an ally Nautilus.
Salvage Cost: 4
Speed: Burst
Effect: Toss 2. Draw 2.
Double Up Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Deal 2 to an enemy unit. If this kills it, deals 4 to the enemy Nexus.
Strong-Arm Cost: 4
Speed: Slow
Effect: Plunder: Place a follower in play into your hand.
Scrapshot Cost: 4
Speed: Fast
Effect: Toss 3. Deal 7 to a unit.
Mind Meld Cost: 4
Speed: Slow
Effect: This round, set all allies' Power and Health to the number of spells you've played this game.

Legends of Runeterra guides links

Those are all of the follower and spell cards in Runeterra. Do check out our other guides, particularly the one to create the best Legends of Runeterra decks.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Legends of Runeterra guide: tips and tricks for beginners

Become the legend

Runeterra champions: stats and abilities

Runeterra keywords guide: definitions of all the abilities

Keyword interactions explained

Runeterra best decks guide

How to import deck codes

Latest articles

Rainbow Six Siege's Grand Larceny event invites you to an old-timey British heist

Early access review: Lumberjack's Dynasty

Wood that I cood

First Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay coming Thursday in Microsoft's stream

1

This RTX 2060-powered Asus gaming laptop is $270 off right now