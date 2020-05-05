Runeterra card guide: every region's cards explained

Legends of Runeterra is a card game and that means there’s a lot of cards that are all sorted into different groups. Here they’re called “regions”, which are like the colours in Magic the Gathering, or similar ways to categorise decks in other collectable card games. There are a ton of cards for each region, so we’ve put together a full list of cards that are found in the game.

Legends of Runeterra cards guide

Our Runeterra cards guide has every single card’s details as found in the game. They’re all sorted by region and include all the text in easy-to-find tables. This includes the new Bilgewater region introduced in the full release.

If you are looking for information on champion cards, we have put links to each region’s champion roster in the contents below. The follower and spell links head to sections in this guide but the champion links go to our dedicated champion page. To get back to this page, simply click the “back” button on your browser.

Runeterra card regions explained

In all, there are seven regions in Legends of Runeterra. Each one has its own distinctive flavour when it comes to the types of cards that you’ll be using to construct your deck. You can combine the champions and deck of two regions, making a temporary alliance between them as the spells you weave into the deck coexist to create strategies to win games. Cards are obtained via rewards, more information on that in our Runeterra vault guide.

In order to best explain what type of cards you’ll find for each of the regions, we’ve put together a small summary of each below, along with every follower and spell card. I highly recommend that you search for the card you want to look at by using your browser (Ctrl+F on a PC) and type in the name of the card.

If you would like examples of how each of these cards work in the best decks, look no further than our Runeterra best decks guide. Some cards are also much better suited to the game’s drafting mode, so find our recommendations in our Runeterra Expeditions guide.

Demacia

The region of Demacia has a lot of follower cards, together with just a handful of buff spells. The main aim is to be rather defensive while strategically buffing certain units to break through to the enemy’s Nexus. Key cards include Judgment, which acts as a potential mass removal. This is also where the Elite followers appear.

Demacia followers

Card Name Follower card stats Cithria of Cloudfield Cost: 1

Stats: 2/2 Fleetfeather Tracker Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: When you summon another ally, grant me Challenger Mageseeker Conservator Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Last Breath: Create in hand a 6+ cost spell from a region other than Demacia. Plucky Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Tough Battlesmith Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When you summon an Exile, grant it +1/+1. Brightsteel Protector Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Play: Give an ally Barrier. Mageseeker Persuader Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Grant me +1/+1 and Challenger once you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game. Valor Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Scout Vanguard Defender Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Tough Vanguard Lookout Cost: 2

Stats: 1/4

Type: Elite War Chefs Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally +1/+1 this round. Dawnspeakers Cost: 3

Stats: 1/4

Ability: End of Round: Grant other allies +1/+1 if an ally died this round. Dauntless Vanguard Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3 Greenfang Warden Cost: 3

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Scout Laurent Duelist Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Play: Give an ally Challenger this round. Laurent Protege Cost: 3

Stats: 2/4

Ability: Challenger Loyal Badgerbear Cost: 3

Stats: 4/4 Mageseeker Investigator Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Create a Detain once you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game. Senna, Sentinel of Light Cost: 3

Stats: 4/2

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: The first time an allied Lucian dies this game, grant me +1/+1 and Double Attack. Vanguard Redeemer Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a unit if an ally died this round. Vanguard Sergeant Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a "For Demacia!" in hand. Grizzled Ranger Cost: 4

Stats: 4/1

Ability: Last Breath: Summon a Loyal Badgerbear. Laurent Bladekeeper Cost: 4

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Play: Grant an ally +2/+2. Laurent Chevalier Cost: 4

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Strike: Create a random Challenger follower in hand. Mageseeker Inciter Cost: 4

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Grant me +2/+2 once you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game. Silverwing Diver Cost: 4

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Tough Silverwing Vanguard Cost: 4

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Challenger

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon an exact copy of me. Vanguard Bannerman Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Allegiance: Grant all allies +1/+1. Vanguard Firstblade Cost: 4

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Attack: Grant me +2/+2 Vanguard Squire Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When you summon an Elite, reduce my cost by 1. Radiant Guardian Cost: 5

Stats: 5/5

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me Lifesteal and Tough if an ally died this round. Swiftwing Lancer Cost: 5

Stats: 5/4

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Last Breath: Create a random Elite in hand. Vanguard Cavalry Cost: 5

Stats: 5/5

Ability: Tough Greathorn Companion Cost: 5

Stats: 4/5

Ability: Scout Cithria the Bold Cost: 6

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Attack: Give other battling allies +1/+1 and Fearsome this round. Genevieve Elmheart Cost: 6

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Scout

Ability: Challenger Tianna Crownguard Cost: 8

Stats: 7/7

Ability: When I'm summoned, ready your attack. Brightsteel Formation Cost: 9

Stats: 9/9

Ability: Barrier

Ability: Play or Attack: Give all allies Barrier.

Demacia spells

Card Name Spell card effect Chain Vest Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally Tough Radiant Strike Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +1/+1 this round. Ranger's Resolve Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give allies Tough this round. Blinding Assault Cost: 2

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon Valor. Purify Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Silence a follower. Single Combat Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: An ally and an enemy strike each other. En Garde Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give allies Challenger this round. Mobilize Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Reduce the cost of allies in hand by 1. Prismatic Barrier Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally Barrier this round. Relentless Pursuit Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Ready your attack. Stand Alone Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: If you have exactly 1 ally, grant it +3/+3. Succession Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon a Dauntless Vanguard. Riposte Cost: 4

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 and Barrier this round. Concerted Strike Cost: 5

Speed: Fast

Effect: Choose an enemy. Two allies strike it. Detain Cost: 5

Speed: Fast

Effect: An ally captures a unit. Back to Back Cost: 6

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give two allies +3/+3 this round. For Demacia! Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Give allies +3/+3 this round. Redoubled Valor Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Fully heal an ally, then double its Power and Health. Rememberance Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Costs 1 less for each ally that died this round. Summon a random 5 cost follower from Demacia. Judgment Cost: 8

Speed: Fast

Effect: A battling ally strikes all battling enemies. Reinforcements Cost: 8

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 2 Dauntless Vanguard, then grant Elite allies +1/+1. Unyielding Spirit Cost: 8

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally "I can't take damage or die".

Ionia

The units of Ionia use a lot of stun effects, as well as recall other evasive abilities to ensure they’re not hit by enemy attacks. Ephemeral, Barrier, and Elusive granting spells pad out the spell list. It’s also the home to one of the most powerful spells in Legends of Runeterra – Deny. Elusive is also a key part of how the Ionia region wins games and has been dominating the meta as of late.

Ionia followers

Card Name Follower card stats Greenglade Caretaker Cost: 1

Stats: 1/2

Ability: When an ally gets Barrier, grant me +2/+0. Inspiring Mentor Cost: 1

Stats: 1/2

Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand +1/+0 Navori Bladescout Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, give me Elusive this round. Nimble Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Quick Attack Shadow Fiend Cost: 1

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Ephemeral Sparing Student Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: When you summon an ally, give me +1/+1 this round. Claws of the Dragon Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Summon me from hand once you've played 2 spells this round. Dragonling Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Ephemeral

Ability: Lifesteal Eye of the Dragon Cost: 2

Stats: 1/3

Ability: Round Start: Summon a Dragonling if you cast 2+ spells last round. Fae Bladetwirler Cost: 2

Stats: 1/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: When you Stun or Recall a unit, grant me +2/+0. Greenglade Duo Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Elusive

Ability: When you summon an ally, give me +1/+0 this round. Greenglade Lookout Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Strike: Reduce the cost of the most expensive unit in your hand by 1. Herald of Spring Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Lifesteal this round. Keeper of Masks Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allies +1/+0 this round. Navori Conspirator Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Elusive

Ability: To play me, Recall an ally. Navori Highwayman Cost: 2

Stats: 1/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Navori Brigand with my stats. Silent Shadowseer Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Ephemeral

Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a copy of me in hand. Emerald Awakener Cost: 3

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Lifesteal

Ability: Enlightened: I have +4/+4. Greenglade Elder Cost: 3

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Play: Grant allies in hand +1/+1. Rivershaper Cost: 3

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Strike: Draw a spell. Scaled Snapper Cost: 3

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Play: I am 5/2 or 2/5. Scales of the Dragon Cost: 3

Stats: 4/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a Dragon's Protection in hand. Shadow Assassin Cost: 3

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Elusive

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 1 card. Solitary Monk Cost: 3

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Elusive

Ability: When I'm summoned, Recall all other allies. Tail of the Dragon Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: When I'm Recalled, transform me into Concussive Parts. Kinkou Lifeblade Cost: 4

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Lifesteal

Ability: Elusive Kinkou Wayfinder Cost: 4

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Allegiance: Summon two 1 cost allies from your deck. Jeweled Protector Cost: 5

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand +3/+3 Yusari Cost: 5

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Elusive Cloud Drinker Cost: 6

Stats: 3/5

Ability: Your Burst spells cost 1 less. Horns of the Dragon Cost: 6

Stats: 4/6

Ability: Double Attack Zephyr Sage Cost: 6

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Play: Create an exact copy of a card in hand. The Emyrean Cost: 7

Stats: 6/5

Ability: Elusive Windfarer Hatchling Cost: 7

Stats: 4/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allies +2/+2 this round. Yone, Windchaser Cost: 7

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Play: Stun 2 enemies. Ren Shadowblade Cost: 8

Stats: 6/4

Ability: When the enemy summons a follower, grant it Ephemeral. Minah Swiftfoot Cost: 9

Stats: 6/5

Ability: Play: Recall 3 enemies.

Ionia spells

Card Name Spell card effects Ghost Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally Elusive this round. Health Potion Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Heal anything 3. Recall Cost: 1

Speed: Fast

Effect: Recall an ally. Resonating Strike Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Fleeting

Effect: Give an ally +2/+0 this round. Return Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Fleeting

Effect: Summon an ally that costs 3 or less from hand. Rush Cost: 1

Speed: Rush

Effect: Give an ally +1/+0 and Quick Attack this round. Dragon's Protection Cost: 2

Speed: Slow

Effect: Grant an ally +0/+3. Insight of Ages Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Create a random spell in hand.

Effect: Enlightened: Create 2 instead. Ki Guardian Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant Barrier to an ally in hand. Draw 1 card. Retreat Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Recall an ally to create a fleeting Return in hand. Sonic Wave Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally Challenger this round.

Effect: Create a fleeting Resonating Strike in hand. Sown Seeds Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant allies in hand +1/+0 Death Mark Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Remove Ephemeral from an ally to grant it to an enemy. Shadowshift Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Recall an ally to summon a Living Shadow in its place. Steel Tempest Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Stun an attacking enemy. Twin Disciplines Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 or +0/+3 this round. Concussive Palm Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Stun an enemy to summon a Tail of the Dragon. Deny Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Stop a Fast spell, Slow spell, or skill. Spirit's Refuge Cost: 4

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally Barrier and Lifesteal this round. Will of Ionia Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Recall a unit. Dawn and Dusk Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon two exact copies of an ally. They're Ephemeral. Shadow Flare Cost: 6

Speed: Fast

Effect: Grant all battling followers Ephemeral. Stand United Cost: 6

Speed: Burst

Effect: Swap two allies. Give them Barrier. Dragon's Rage Cost: 7

Speed: Slow

Effect: An ally kicks an enemy into their Nexus, striking both. If the enemy survives, Recall it. Ritual of Renewal Cost: 7

Speed: Slow

Effect: Heal anything 7, draw 1 card.

Piltover & Zaun

Technically, these are two regions of Piltover and Zaun, but in Legends of Runeterra they seem to have come to some sort of accord. These inventive people have lots of mechs and ways to discard scrap to get more things they want. Their spell cards reflect this by creating a lot of machines and other gadgets, though they can also cycle through your deck. It’s also the home to the various mushroom cards.

Piltover & Zaun followers

Card name Follower card stats Caustic Cask Cost: 1

Stats: 0/1

Ability: Ephemeral

Ability: Last Breath: Deal 1 to each Nexus. Astute Academic Cost: 1

Stats: 1/2

Ability: When you draw a card, give me +1/+0 this round. Daring Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Elusive Zaunite Urchin Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: To play me, discard 1 card.

Ability: Last Breath: Draw 1 card. Academy Prodigy Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Quick Attack Boomcrew Rookie Cost: 2

Stats: 1/4

Ability: Attack: Deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus. Chempunk Pickpocket Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Nexus Strike: Create in hand an exact copy of a random spell from the enemy deck. Clump of Whumps Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a Mushroom Cloud in hand. Eager Apprentice Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, refill 2 spell mana. Flame Chompers! Cost: 2

Stats: 0/2

Ability: Challenger

Ability: When I'm discarded, summon me. Intrepid Mariner Cost: 2

Stats: 1/3

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Elusive this round. Sump Dredger Cost: 2

Stats: 4/3

Ability: To play me, discard 1 card. Veteran Investigator Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, all players draw 1 card. Amateur Aeronaut Cost: 3

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Elusive Assembly Bot Cost: 3

Stats: 1/1

Ability: When you cast a spell, grant me +1/+1. Golden Crushbot Cost: 3

Stats: 2/5 Parade Electrorig Cost: 3

Stats: 2/4

Ability: Support: Shuffle 4 copies of the supported ally into your deck. Puffcap Peddler Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When you cast a spell, plant 3 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck. Used Cask Salesman Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon 2 Caustic Casks. Back Alley Barkeep Cost: 4

Stats: 3/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random card in hand for each Back Alley Barkeep you've summoned this game. Chump Whump Cost: 4

Stats: 4/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, create two Mushroom Cloud in hand. Eminent Benefactor Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Last Breath: Create a random Epic in hand. Insightful Investigator Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When you play a 2 cost card, draw 1 Fleeting. Professor Von Yipp Cost: 4

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When you summon a 1 cost ally, grant it +2/+2. Shady Character Cost: 4

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Play: Pick a follower. Transform me into an exact copy of it. Sumpsnipe Scavenger Cost: 4

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Allegiance: Create a Sumpworks Map in hand. It costs 0 this round. Chempunk Shredder Cost: 5

Stats: 5/2

Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to all enemy units. Funsmith Cost: 5

Stats: 2/3

Ability: All of your spells and skills deal 1 extra damage. Midenstokke Henchmen Cost: 5

Stats: 5/3

Ability: Nexus Strike: Summon an exact copy of me. Subpurrsible Cost: 5

Stats: 1/5

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 1. Then, if you've played at least 10 other cards with different names, grant me +4/+0. Unstable Voltician Cost: 5

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Grant me +4/+0 and Quick Attack once you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game. Augmented Experimenter Cost: 6

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Play: Discard your hand. Draw 3 cards. Deal 3 to an enemy unit. Chief Mechanist Zevi Cost: 6

Stats: 5/6

Ability: When you draw a card, give it Fleeting and create a copy of it. Jae Medarda Cost: 8

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Elusive

Ability: When I'm targeted, draw 1 card. Corina Veraza Cost: 9

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Play: Obliterate the top 5 cards of your deck to deal 1 damage to all enemies for each spell obliterated. Plaza Guardian Cost: 10

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: Reduce my cost by 1 for each spell you've cast this game.

Piltover & Zaun spells

Card name Spell card effects Thermogenic Beam Cost: 0

Speed: Slow

Effect: To play, spend all of your mana. Deal that much mana in damage to a unit. Counterfeit Copies Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Pick a card in hand. Shuffle 4 exact copies of it into your deck. Jury-Rig Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: When cast or discarded, summon a Scrap Scuttler. Mushroom Cloud Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Plant 5 Poison Puffcap on random cards in the enemy deck. Rummage Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Discard 2 cards to draw 2 cards. If you have exactly 1 other card in hand, discard 1 to draw 1. Mystic Shot Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 2 damage to anything. Scrapdash Assembly Cost: 2

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 2 Scrap Scuttler. Sumpworks Map Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally Elusive. Trail of Evidence Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Create a random 2 cost card in hand. It costs 0 this round. Flash of Brilliance Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Create a random spell that costs 6+ in hand. Refill your spell mana. Get Excited! Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: To play, discard 1. Deal 3 damage to anything. Rising Spell Force Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally +4/+0 and Quick Attack this round. Vault Breaker Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +2/+0 this round. Create a fleeting Vault Breaker in hand. Gotcha! Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: When drawn, costs 2 less this round. Deal 3 to a unit. Statikk Shock Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 damage to an enemy or the enemy Nexus, and 1 to another. Draw a card. Suit Up! Cost: 4

Speed: Burst

Effect: When drawn, costs 2 less this round. Set an ally to 4/4. Purrsuit of Perfection Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: If you have played 20 cards with different names this game, summon Catastrophe. Hextech Transmogulator Cost: 6

Speed: Fast

Effect: Transform a follower into another follower. Unlicensed Innovation Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon an Illegal Contraption. Trueshot Barrage Cost: 7

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 3 damage to an enemy, 2 damage to another enemy, then 1 damage to another enemy. Progress Day! Cost: 8

Speed: Burst

Effect: Draw 3 cards, then reduce their cost by 1.

Noxus

If there was one region whose cards would fit well in an Aggro deck, it would be Noxus. Heavy hitting followers and lots of damage effects means there’s many ways to beat up the enemy’s Nexus as quickly as possible. Stun effects are rather common in the spells list, which makes bypassing the enemy’s defences a cinch.

Noxus followers

Card name Follower card stats Affectionate Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Challenger Draven's Biggest Fan Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, move Draven to the top of your deck if you don't already have him in hand or in play. Legion Rearguard Cost: 1

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Can't Block Legion Saboteur Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus. Precious Pet Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Fearsome Arena Battlecaster Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Attack: Give other battling allies +1/+0 this round. Crimson Aristocrat Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to an ally and grant it +2/+0. Crimson Disciple Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When I survive damage, deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus. House Spider Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Spiderling. Imperial Demolitionist Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: PLay: Deal 1 to an ally unit to deal 2 to the enemy Nexus. Legion Drummer Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Quick Attack this round. Legion Grenadier Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Last Breath: Deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus. Trifarian Gloryseeker Cost: 2

Stats: 5/1

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Can't Block Trifarian Hopeful Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +2/+0 if you have another Nexus ally. Arachnoid Sentry Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Play: Stun an enemy. Arena Bookie Cost: 3

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Start of Round: Discard your lowest cost card to draw 1 card. Crimson Curator Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When I survive damage, create a random Crimson unit in your hand. Iron Ballista Cost: 3

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Overwhelm Legion Marauder Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Attack: Grant allied Legion Marauders everywhere +1/+1. Reckless Trifarian Cost: 3

Stats: 5/4

Ability: Can't Block Basilisk Rider Cost: 4

Stats: 5/2

Ability: Allegiance: Grant me +1/+1 and Overwhelm. Citybreaker Cost: 4

Stats: 0/5

Ability: Round Start: Deal 1 to the enemy Nexus. Crimson Awakener Cost: 4

Stats: 5/5

Ability: When I'm summoned, deal 1 damage to all other allies. Crowd Favorite Cost: 4

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 for each other ally you have. Legion Veteran Cost: 4

Stats: 4/5

Ability: When another ally survives damage, grant it +1/+0. Shiraza the Blade Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: I deal double damage to the Nexus. Trifarian Assessor Cost: 4

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Play: Draw 1 for each 5+ Power ally you have. Arachnoid Host Cost: 5

Stats: 5/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant other Spider allies +2/+0. Kato the Arm Cost: 5

Stats: 5/4

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally +3/+0 and Overwhelm this round. Legion General Cost: 5

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: Grant me +1/+1 for each unit you've Stunned or Recalled this game. Trifarian Shieldbreaker Cost: 5

Stats: 6/5

Ability: Fearsome Armored Tuskrider Cost: 6

Stats: 6/5

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: I only take damage from enemy units with 5+ Power. Aurok Glinthorn Cost: 6

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Attack: Stun all damaged enemies. Battering Ram Cost: 6

Stats: 0/12

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Attack: Grant me +4/+0. Minotaur Reckoner Cost: 6

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Round Start: Stun the weakest enemy. Savage Reckoner Cost: 7

Stats: 7/4

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Challenger Captain Farron Cost: 8

Stats: 8/8

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Play: Replace your hand with Decimates. The Leviathan Cost: 8

Stats: 5/8

Ability: Play: Draw a Swain

Ability: Round Start: Deal 1 to the enemy Nexus three times.

Noxus spells

Card name Spell card effects Blade's Edge Cost: 1

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 damage to anything. Elixir of Wrath Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 this round. Guile Cost: 1

Speed: Slow

Effect: Stun an enemy. Ravenous Flock Cost: 1

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 4 to a unit if it's damaged or Stunned. Blood For Blood Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 to an allied follower. If it survives, create a copy of it in hand. Brother's Bond Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant two allies +2/+0. Death Lotus Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 damage to all battling units. Transfusion Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Deal 1 damage to an ally to give another ally +2/+2 this round. Culling Strike Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Kill a unit with 3 or less Power. Death's Hand Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 2 damage to an enemy unit and 1 to their Nexus. Might Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 and Overwhelm this round. Noxian Fervor Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 3 to an ally unit to deal 3 to anything. Noxian Guillotine Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Kill a damaged unit. to create a fleeting Noxian Guillotine in hand. Vision Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: When cast or discarded, grant allies +1/+0. Whirling Death Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: A battling ally strikes a battling enemy. Decimate Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 4 damage to the enemy Nexus. Decisive Maneuver Cost: 5

Speed: Fast

Effect: Stun an enemy. Give all allies +2/+0 this round. Intimidating Roar Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: Stun all enemies with 4 or less power. Shunpo Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 2 damage to an enemy unit, then ready your attack. Reckoning Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: If you have a 5+ Power ally, kill all units with 4 or less Power.

Freljord

The frozen depths of Freljord has a lot of defensive and trampling effects. Expect to see lots of large creatures covered in thick fur that could stomp you to bits with Overwhelm. Buffing spells and frostbite effects are a little more common here. Freljord decks tend to skew more towards the Midrange strategies and couple well with Demacia and Shadow Isles.

Freljord followers

Card name Follower card stats Lonely Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, create in hand a random 1 cost Poro from any region. Omen Hawk Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant the top 2 allies in your deck +1/+1. Unscarred Reaver Cost: 1

Stats: 0/3

Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +2/+0. Yeti Yearling Cost: 1

Stats: 1/2

Ability: Last Breath: Shuffle 2 Enraged Yeti into your deck. Avarosan Sentry Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Last Breath: Draw a card. Feral Mystic Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Enlightened: I have +4/+4. Icevale Archer Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Play: Frostbite an enemy. Ruthless Raider Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Tough Stalking Wolf Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Challenger

Ability: When I'm summoned, the enemy summons a Snow Hare. Starlit Seer Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When you cast a spell, grant the top ally in your deck +1/+1. Avarosan Marksman Cost: 3

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to an enemy unit. Avarosan Trapper Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, create an Enraged Yeti in the top 3 cards of your deck. Ember Maiden Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Round Start: Deal 1 damage to everything. Kindly Tavernkeeper Cost: 3

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Play: Heal anything 3. Mighty Poro Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Overwhelm Rimefang Wolf Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Challenger

Ability: When I strike a unit with 0 Power, I kill it. Scarthane Steffen Cost: 3

Stats: 2/4

Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +3/+0. Wyrding Stones Cost: 3

Stats: 0/4

Ability: Start of the Round: Get an extra mana gem this round. Avarosan Outriders Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Allegiance: Grant the top unit in our deck +3/+3 and Overwhelm Babbling Bjerg Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a unit with 5+ Power. Bull Elnuk Cost: 4

Stats: 4/5 Poro Herder Cost: 4

Stats: 3/4

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 2 Poros if you have a Poro ally. Wolfrider Cost: 4

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Plunder: Get an empty mana gem. Avarosan Hearthguard Cost: 5

Stats: 5/5

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant allies in your deck +1/+1. Rimetusk Shaman Cost: 5

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Start of Round: Frostbite the strongest enemy. Scarmaiden Reaver Cost: 5

Stats: 4/5

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Lifesteal Tarkaz the Tribeless Cost: 5

Stats: 5/8

Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to all battling units. Troop of Elnuks Cost: 5

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Play: For the top 6 cards in your deck, summon each Elnuk and shuffle the rest into your deck. Ursine Spiritwalker Cost: 5

Stats: 4/6

Ability: Plunder: I transform into Stormclaw Ursine Alpha Wildclaw Cost: 6

Stats: 7/6

Ability: Overwhelm Heart of the Fluff Cost: 6

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Play: Combine all our Poros into Fluft of Poros, it gains their stats and keywords. Scarmother Veynna Cost: 6

Stats: 3/8

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +3/+0. They Who Endure Cost: 6

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 for each ally that has died. Ancient Yeti Cost: 7

Stats: 5/5

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: End of Round: Reduce my cost by 1. Icy Yeti Cost: 7

Stats: 5/5

Ability: When I'm summoned, Frostbite enemies with 3 or less health. The Tuskraider Cost: 8

Stats: 7/7

Ability: Plunder: Double the Power and Health of allies in your deck.

Ability: Play: Draw a Sejuani. She Who Wanders Cost: 10

Stats: 10/10

Ability: Play: Obliterate all followers with 4 or less Power in play and in hands.

Freljord spells

Card name Spell card effect Brittle Steel Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Frostbite an enemy with 3 or less health. Elixir of Iron Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +0/+2 this round. Caught in the Cold Cost: 1

Speed: Slow

Effect: Give an enemy unit Frostbite and Vulnerable this round. Entreat Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Draw a champion. Shared Spoils Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant the top 3 units in your deck +1/+1.

Effect: Plunder: Draw 1 of them. Shatter Cost: 2

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 4 damage to an enemy if it has 0 Power. Otherwise, Frostbite it. Flash Freeze Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Frostbite an enemy. Poro Snax Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant Poro allies everywhere +1/+1. Take Heart Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant a damaged ally +3/+3. Tall Tales Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: If you have a Yeti, summon an Enraged Yeti. Otherwise, create one on top of your deck. Avalanche Cost: 4

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 2 damage to all units. Bloodsworn Pledge Cost: 4

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant two allies +0/+3. Fury of the North Cost: 4

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +4/+4 this round. Catalyst of Aeons Cost: 5

Speed: Burst

Effect: Get an empty mana gem and heal your Nexus 3. Iceborn Legacy Cost: 5

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +2/+2. Harsh Winds Cost: 6

Speed: Burst

Effect: Frostbite 2 enemies. Aurora Porealis Cost: 7

Speed: Burst

Effect: Create 2 random Poros from any region and 2 Poro Snax. Pack Mentality Cost: 7

Speed: Slow

Effect: Give allies +2/+2 and Overwhelm. Winter's Breath Cost: 7

Speed: Slow

Effect: Kill all enemies with 0 power, then Frostbite all enemies. Battle Fury Cost: 8

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally +8/+4. Warmother's Call Cost: 12

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon the top unit from our deck now and each Round Start.

Shadow Isles

The dark realm of the Shadow Isles is a haven for spooky things. They use a lot of sacrifices and Last Breath effects in their deck compositions. Some of the strongest combinations occur within the cards of this region. It’s also the region with the fewest follower cards, but the most magic, including a lot of control and removal spells.

Shadow Isles followers

Card name Follower cards stats Ravenous Butcher Cost: 0

Stats: 3/2

Ability: To play me, kill an ally. Barkbeast Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: The first time an ally dies, grant me +2/+2. Hapless Aristocrat Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Last Breath: Summon a Spiderling Oblivious Islander Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand Ephemeral and reduce its cost by 1. Sinister Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Fearsome Warden's Prey Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Last Breath: Create in hand another Last Breath follower from any region that costs 3 or less. Arachnoid Horror Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Fearsome Cursed Keeper Cost: 2

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Can't Block

Ability: Last Breath: Summon an Escaped Abomination. Mistwrath Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant other allied Mistwraiths everywhere +1/+0. Shark Chariot Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Can't Block

Ability: Ephemeral

Ability: When an Ephemeral ally attacks, revive me attacking. Soul Shepherd Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Can't Block

Ability: When you summon an Ephemeral ally, grant it +1/+1. Stirred Spirits Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Support: Grant my supported ally +2/+0 and Ephemeral. Thorny Toad Cost: 2

Stats: 1/4

Ability: Last Breath: Toss 2 and heal your Nexus 2. Blighted Caretaker Cost: 3

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Play: Kill an ally to summon 2 Saplings. Darkwater Scourge Cost: 3

Stats: 5/5

Ability: Ephemeral

Ability: Lifesteal Deadbloom Wanderer Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Lifesteal

Ability: When I'm summoned, Toss 3. Frenzied Skitterer Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allied Spiders +1/+0 and enemies -1/+0 this round. Iron Harbinger Cost: 3

Stats: 2/4

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Attack: Grant me +1/+0 for each Ephemeral ally. Phantom Prankster Cost: 3

Stats: 0/3

Ability: When another ally dies, deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus. Scribe of Sorrows Cost: 3

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a copy in hand of an ally that died this game. The Undying Cost: 3

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Can't Block

Ability: Last Breath: Revive me at the start of round and grant me +1/+1 for each time I've died. Ancient Crocolith Cost: 4

Stats: 7/7

Ability: To play me, kill 2 allies. Chronicler of Ruin Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Play: Kill an ally, then revive it. Wraithcaller Cost: 4

Stats: 3/7

Ability: Allegiance: Summon a Mistwraith Ethereral Remitter Cost: 5

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Play: Kill an ally to summon a random follower from any region that costs 2 mana more. Neverglade Collector Cost: 5

Stats: 2/4

Ability: When another ally dies, Drain 1 from the enemy Nexus. Tortured Prodigy Cost: 5

Stats: 4/4

Ability: When an ally dies, refill your spell mana. Soulgorger Cost: 6

Stats: 3/7

Ability: Lifesteal Overgrown Snapvine Cost: 7

Stats: 4/3

Ability: When you summon a follower, kill it to summon an Overgrown Snapvine. The Rekindler Cost: 7

Stats: 4/4

Ability: When I'm summoned, revive the strongest allied champion. Rhasa the Sunderer Cost: 8

Stats: 7/5

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: Kill the 2 weakest enemies if an ally died this round. Spectral Matron Cost: 8

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: Pick an ally in hand. Summon an exact copy of it. It's Ephemeral. Terror of the Tides Cost: 8

Stats: 6/5

Type: Sea Monster

Ability: Attack: Give enemies -2/+0 this round.

Ability: Sea Monster allies have Fearsome. Commander Ledros Cost: 9

Stats: 9/6

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: Cut the enemy Nexus health in half, rounded up.

Ability: Last Breath: Return me to hand. Scuttlegeist Cost: 10

Stats: 5/5

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Reduce my cost by 1 for each ally that died this game.

Shadow Isles spells

Card name Spell card effect Fading Memories Cost: 0

Speed: Burst

Effect: Pick a follower. Create an Ephemeral copy of it in hand. Absorb Soul Cost: 1

Speed: Fast

Effect: Drain 4 from any ally unit. Crawling Sensation Cost: 1

Speed: Slow

Effect: If an ally died this round, summon 2 Spiderlings Mark of the Isles Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally +2/+2 Ephemeral. Sapling Toss Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Summon a Sapling next round. Glimpse Beyond Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Kill an ally to draw 2 cards. Haunted Relic Cost: 2

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 3 Unleashed Spirits. Onslaught of Shadows Cost: 2

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 2 Spectral Riders. Vile Feast Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Drain 1 from a unit to summon a Spiderling. Black Spear Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: If an ally died this round, deal 3 damage to an enemy unit. Fresh Offerings Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: If 3+ allies have died this round, summon Vilemaw Mist's Call Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Revive a random ally that died this round. Sap Magic Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Toss 3. Heal allies 3. Splinter Soul Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon an exact copy of an ally. It's Ephemeral and 1/1. The Box Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 3 damage to each enemy that was summoned this round. Brood Awakening Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 3 Spiderling, then grant Spider allies +1/+0. Grasp of the Undying Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Drain 3 from a unit. Possession Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: Steal an enemy follower this round. (Can't play if you have 6 allies already) Withering Wail Cost: 5

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 damage to all enemy units. Heal your Nexus 3. Atrocity Cost: 6

Speed: Fast

Effect: Kill an ally to deal damage equal to its Power to anything. Vengeance Cost: 7

Speed: Fast

Effect: Kill a unit. The Ruination Cost: 9

Speed: Slow

Effect: Kill all units The Harrowing Cost: 10

Speed: Slow

Effect: Revive the 6 highest Power allies that died this game and grant them Ephemeral.

Bilgewater

Bilgewater

Bilgewater Isles followers

Card name Follower cards stats Crackshot Corsair Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: When allies attack, deal 1 to the enemy Nexus. Dreg Dredgers Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, Toss 3. Jagged Butcher Cost: 1

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Plunder: Grant me +1/+1. Plunder Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Type: Poro

Ability: Plunder: Grant me two random keywords. Pool Shark Cost: 1

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 1 fleeting next round. Prowling Cutthroat Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Elusive Shellshocker Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Attune Black Market Merchant Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When you draw an enemy card, reduce its cost by 1.

Ability: Plunder: Draw 1 card from the enemy deck. Coral Creatures Cost: 2

Stats: 1/2

Ability: Attune

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random 1 cost spell in hand. Dreadway Deckhand Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Powder Keg. Hired Gun Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant the strongest enemy vulnerable. Bubble Bear Cost: 3

Stats: 0/6

Ability: Attune

Ability: Elusive Golden Narwhal Cost: 3

Stats: 2/4

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Vulnerable Jagged Taskmaster Cost: 3

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Plunder: Grant 1 cost allies everywhere +1/+0/. Jaull Hunters Cost: 3

Stats: 4/1

Ability: Challenger

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random Sea Monster in hand. Monkey Idol Cost: 3

Stats: 0/4

Ability: Immobile

Ability: Round Start: Deal 2 to me and summon a Powder Monkey. Powder Monkey Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Ephemeral

Ability: Last Breath: Deal 1 to the enemy Nexus. Petty Officer Cost: 3

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Play: Summon a Powder Keg, or a random 1 cost ally from any faction. Slotbot Cost: 3

Stats: 0/3

Ability: Round Start: Grant me +0/+1 for each card you drew last round, then shuffle my stats. Brash Gambler Cost: 4

Stats: 4/5

Ability: To play me, discard 2.

Ability: Attack: Draw 2 fleeting. Island Navigator Cost: 4

Stats: 2/4

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random 1 cost unit from any faction and grant it Scout. Mystifying Magician Cost: 4

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Play: Transform an ally into a random 5 cost follower from any faction. The Beast Below Cost: 4

Stats: 4/4

Type: Sea Monster

Ability: Deep Yordle Grifter Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a Warning Shot in hand.

Ability: Allegiance: Draw 1 from the enemy deck. Zap Sprayfin Cost: 4

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Attune

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a spell that costs 3 or less from your deck. Abyssal Eye Cost: 5

Stats: 3/3

Type: Sea Monster

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Deep

Ability: Nexus Strike: Draw a card. Hunting Fleet Cost: 5

Stats: 7/7

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Golden Narwhal for your opponent. Razorscale Hunter Cost: 5

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Scout

Ability: Play: Grant an enemy Vulnerable. Slippery Waverider Cost: 5

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Attune Citrus Courier Cost: 6

Stats: 4/5

Ability: Plunder: Heal allies and your Nexus 3, then Rally. Devourer of the Depths Cost: 6

Stats: 4/4

Type: Sea Monster

Ability: Deep

Ability: Play: Obliterate an enemy with less Health than me. Sheriff Lariette Rose Cost: 6

Stats: 6/5

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant all enemies Vulnerable. Shipwreck Hoarder Cost: 7

Stats: 7/5

Type: Sea Monster

Ability: Deep

Ability: When I'm summoned, Toss 2 and shuffle 2 Treasures into your deck. Smooth Soloist Cost: 7

Stats: 3/4

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Plunder: Reduce the cost of allies in your hand and deck by 2. The Syren Cost: 7

Stats: 3/7

Ability: Scout

Ability: Play: Draw a Miss Fortune. While I'm attacking, all your spells and skills deal 1 extra damage. Riptide Rex Cost: 8

Stats: 7/4

Ability: Plunder: Cannon Barrage 7 times on random enemies. The Dreadway Cost: 9

Stats: 4/8

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: Draw a Gangplank. Double all damage dealt by allies.

Bilgewater Isles spells

Card name Spell card effect Warning Shot Cost: 0

Speed: Burst

Effect: Deal 1 to the enemy Nexus. Jailbreak Cost: 1

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon a random 1 cost follower from any faction. Jettison Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Toss 4. Parrrley Cost: 1

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 1 to anything. If this kills it, deal 1 to the enemy Nexus. Ye Been Warned Cost: 1

Speed: Slow

Effect: Give an enemy Vulnerable this round. If it dies this round, draw a card. Make it Rain Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 to three different random enemies. More Powder! Cost: 2

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 2 Powder Kegs. Pilfered Goods Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Draw a card from the enemy deck.

Effect: Plunder: Draw 1 more. Double Trouble Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon two random 1 cost followers from any faction. Lure of the Depths Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Reduce the cost of Sea Monster allies everywhere by 1. Draw a Sea Monster. Pick a Card Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Shuffle a card from hand into your deck to draw 3 fleeting at next Round Start. Pocket Aces Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: When drawn, costs 1 less this round. Grant an ally +2/+1. Sleight of Hand Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: Plunder; Draw a random non-champion from the enemy hand. Chum the Waters Cost: 4

Speed: Slow

Effect: Grant an enemy Vulnerable and summon Longtooth. Playful Trickster Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Remove an attacking ally from combat to Rally. Riptide Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Stun an enemy. Shuffle that unit into the enemy deck if there's an ally Nautilus. Salvage Cost: 4

Speed: Burst

Effect: Toss 2. Draw 2. Double Up Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 2 to an enemy unit. If this kills it, deals 4 to the enemy Nexus. Strong-Arm Cost: 4

Speed: Slow

Effect: Plunder: Place a follower in play into your hand. Scrapshot Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Toss 3. Deal 7 to a unit. Mind Meld Cost: 4

Speed: Slow

Effect: This round, set all allies' Power and Health to the number of spells you've played this game.

