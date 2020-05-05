Runeterra champions: stats and abilities
Legends of Runeterra has just come out of open beta and it has heavily expanded on its roster of champions. Champions are the strongest units in every deck and the ones you’ll be mostly forming your deck around. Each one of the seven different regions, or colour combinations, that you can build your deck around have four champions. We’ll be listing exactly what every single champion card does.
Legends of Runeterra champions guide
Our Legends of Runeterra champions guide will have the card stats, level up conditions, and abilities of all champions available for the game at the time of writing, including the new Bilgewater region. You can learn more about the best decks in our Runeterra best decks guide. All of the cards in the game can also be found in our Runeterra cards list guide, so be sure to look at those if you want to build your own decks.
If you want to learn how to play Legends of Runeterra, take a look at our Legends Of Runeterra guide for the top tips you will need to play the game. You can obtain champions by opening rewards for playing games, including Champion Wildcards. For more information on how to get them quickly, head to our Runeterra vault guide. Some champions are better than others in the game’s drafting mode, so find our recommendations in our Runeterra Expeditions guide.
- Demacia champions
- Ionia champions
- Freljord champions
- Piltover & Zaun champions
- Noxus champions
- Shadow Isles champions
- Bilgewater champions
We will be displayed the champions in the following way. For each region, the base level champion card will have all their abilities and stats on the left-hand side. This will include the level up conditions for each champion. The next column will have all the stats for that champion once they have fulfilled their level up conditions. Some champions abilities completely change when they level up. It’s important to know which champions should be played as soon as possible and which ones can be saved for certain moments in the game.
Finally, there are some associated cards. Most of them are duplicates of regular versions, but they have the additional effect of shuffling a copy of the champion into your deck. These cards only appear if the champion is already in play. Other cards are those that are associated with their skills and are always excellent cards.
Demacia champions
The first region we’re visiting are the ones that house the Demacia champions. They’re a rather defensive in nature for the most-part, selectively attacking units. The exception is Garen, who hits like a truck, though the likes of Fiora can become offensive powerhouses as long as you have the right cards. The new Scout ability also packs a punch with its new attack phase.
|Demacia Champion (Base)
|Demacia Champion (Level up)
|Associated cards
|Champion: Lucian
Cost: 2
Attack/Health: 3/2
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up condition: I've seen 4+ allies or an allied Senna, Sentinel of Light die.
|Champion: Lucian
Cost: 2
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: Double Attack
Level up ability: The first time an ally dies each round, ready your attack.
|Senna, Sentinel of Light
Lucian's Relentless Pursuit
|Champion: Fiora
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 3/3
Ability: Challenger
Level up condition: I've killed 2 enemies.
|Champion: Fiora
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/4
Ability: Challenger
Level up ability: When I've killed 4 enemies and survived, you win the game.
|Fiora's Riposte
|Champion: Garen
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 5/5
Ability: Regeneration
Level up condition: I've struck twice.
|Champion: Garen
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 6/6
Ability: Regeneration
Level up ability: Start of Round: Ready your attack
|Garen's Judgment
|Champion: Quinn
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 3/4
Ability: Scout
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon Valor.
Level up condition: When I've seen you attack 4 times.
|Champion: Quinn
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 4/5
Ability: Scout
Level Up Ability: Attack: Summon Valor challenging the strongest enemy.
|Valor
Quinn's Blinding Assault
|Champion: Lux
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 4/5
Ability: Barrier
Level up condition: I've seen you cast 6+ mana of spells. Then create a fleeting Final Spark in hand.
|Champion: Lux
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 5/6
Ability: Barrier
Level up ability: When I've seen you spend 6+ mana on spells, create a fleeting Final Spark in hand.
|Lux's Prismatic Barrier
Ionia champions
The evasive Ionia champions have techniques to ensure they aren’t on the receiving end of an attack. They also play tricks with spells and barriers occasionally. Some of the best decks use champions from this region and can be used for plenty of combos. Highlights include using Shen with Demacia’s Fiora, or using the evasion of Zed to distract your enemies.
|Ionia Champion (Base)
|Ionia Champion (Level up)
|Associated cards
|Champion: Zed
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 3/2
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with my stats.
Level up condition: My shadows and I have attacked the enemy Nexus twice.
|Champion: Zed
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with my stats.
|Living Shadow
Zed's Shadowshift
|Champion: Shen
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 2/5
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Barrier
Level up condition: I've seen allies gain Barrier 4+ times.
|Champion: Shen
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 3/6
Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Barrier.
Level up ability: When an ally gets Barrier, give it +3/+0 this round.
|Shen's Stand United
|Champion: Yasuo
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 4/4
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: When you Stun or Recall an enemy, I deal 2 damage to it.
Level up condition: You Stun or Recall 5+ units.
|Champion: Yasuo
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 5/5
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: When you Stun or Recall an enemy, I strike it.
|Yasuo's Steel Tempest
|Champion: Karma
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: End of Round: Create a random spell in hand.
Level up condition: You're enlightened.
|Champion: Karma
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 5/4
Level up Ability: When you play a spell, cast it again on the same targets.
|Karma's Insight of Ages
|Champion: Lee Sin
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 3/6
Ability: When you cast a spell, give me Challenger this round. If you cast another, give me Barrier.
Level up condition: When you've cast 7+ spells this game.
|Champion: Lee Sin
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 4/7
Ability: When you cast a spell, give me Challenger this round. If you cast another, give me Barrier.
Level Up Ability: I Dragon's Rage enemies that I Challenge.
|Dragon's Rage
Lee Sin's Dragon Rage
Freljord champions
The Freljord champions inhabit a frozen region, so all of their abilities rely on surviving or embracing the cold. It’s worth noting that “Eggnivia” is not a separate champion, but a second form of Anivia. Freljord does have some very interesting decks that you can build around their champions, including Frostbite tactics with Ashe or the brute power of Tryndamere.
|Freljord Champion (Base)
|Freljord Champion (Level up)
|Eggnivia stats
|Associated cards
|Champion: Braum
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 0/5
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Regenerator
Level up condition: I've survived 10+ total damage.
|Champion: Braum
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 0/7
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Regenerator
Level up ability: When I survive damage, summon a Mighty Poro.
|N/A
|Braum's Take Heart
Mighty Poro
|Champion: Ashe
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 5/3
Ability: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.
Level up condition: You Frostbite 5+ enemies. Then create a Crystal Arrow next round.
|Champion: Ashe
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 6/4
Ability: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.
Level up ability: Enemies with 0 power can't block.
|N/A
|Ashe's Flash Freeze
Crystal Arrow
|Champion: Sejuani
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 5/6
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Play: Give an enemy Frostbite and Vulnerable this round.
Level up condition: When you've damaged the enemy Nexus in 5 different rounds this game.
|Champion: Sejuani
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 6/7
Ability: Overwhelm
Level up ability: Play: Give an enemy Frostbite and Vulnerable this round. The first time I see you damage the enemy Nexus each round, Frostbite all enemies.
|N/A
|Sejuani's Fury of the North
|Champion: Anivia
Cost: 7
Attack/Health: 2/4
Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to all enemies.
Ability: Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.
Level up condition: You're enlightened.
|Champion: Anivia
Cost: 7
Attack/Health: 3/5
Ability: Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.
Level up ability: Attack: Deal 2 damage to all enemies.
|Champion: Eggnivia
Cost: 1
Attack/Health: 0/2
Ability: Start of Round: If you're Enlightened, transform me back into Anivia and level up.
|Glacial Storm
Anivia's Harsh Winds
|Champion: Tryndamere
Cost: 8
Attack/Health: 8/4
Ability: Overwhelm
Level up condition: If I would die, I level up instead.
|Champion: Tryndamere
Cost: 8
Attack/Health: 9/9
Ability: Overwhelm
Level up ability: Fearsome
|N/A
|Tryndamere's Battle Fury
Piltover & Zaun champions
The inventor Piltover & Zaun champions have all sorts of gadgets and gizmos to make your enemy’s life a misery, whether it’s a really big rocket launcher or a host of mushrooms. The beta had moments where the champions from this region had decks built around them, so they’re worth looking into if you’re into building control decks.
|Piltover & Zaun Champion (Base)
|Piltover & Zaun Champion (Level up)
|Associated cards
|Champion: Teemo
Cost: 1
Attack/Health: 1/1
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Nexus Strike: Plant 5 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck.
Level up condition: You've planted 15+ Poison Puffcaps.
|Champion: Teemo
Cost: 1
Attack/Health: 2/2
Ability: Elusive
Level up ability: Nexus Strike: Double the Poison Puffcaps in the enemy deck.
|Poison Puffcap
Teemo's Mushroom Cloud
|Champion: Ezreal
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 1/3
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.
Level up condition: You've targeted enemy units 8+ times.
|Champion: Ezreal
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 2/4
Ability: Elusive
Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.
Level up ability: When you cast a spell, deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus.
|Mystic Shot
Ezreal's Mystic Shot
|Champion: Jinx
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up condition: Your hand is empty.
|Champion: Jinx
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 5/4
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: Start of Round: Draw 1. The first time you empty your hand each round, create a fleeting Super Mega Death Rocket! in hand.
|Super Mega Death Rocket
Jinx's Get Excited!
|Champion: Heimerdinger
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 1/3
Ability: When you cast a spell, create a fleeting turret in hand with equal cost. It costs 0 this round.
Level up condition: I've seen you summon 12+ attack power's worth of Turrets.
|Champion: Heimerdinger
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 2/4
Level up ability: When you cast a spell, create a fleeting turret in hand with equal cost. Grant it +1/+1 and it costs 0 this round.
|Heimerdinger's Progress Day!
MK0: Windup Shredder
MK1: Wrenchbot
MK2: Evolution Turret
MK3: Floor-B-Gone
MK4: Apex Turret
MK5: Rocket Blaster
MK6: Stormlobber
MK7: Armored Stomper
T-HEX
|Champion: Vi
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 2/5
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Tough
Ability: When I'm in play or in hand, grant me +1/+0 when you play another card (max +8/+0).
Level up condition: When I strike for 10 or more.
|Champion: Vi
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 10/6
Ability: Challenger
Ability: Tough
Level up ability: When I strike a unit while attacking, deal 5 to the enemy Nexus.
|Vi's Vault Breaker
Noxus champions
The rebellious and savage Noxus champions come from a region where striking hard and fast is ideal. Some also jump in and out of battle, as well as using allies to directly attack the enemy Nexus. They can be extremely powerful for aggro decks.
|Noxus Champion (Base)
|Noxus Champion (Level up)
|Associated cards
|Champion: Draven
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 3/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: Play or Strike: Create a Spinning Axe in hand.
Level up condition: I've struck twice with a Spinning Axe.
|Champion: Draven
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/4
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: Overwhelm
Level up ability: Play or Strike: Create 2x Spinning Axes in hand.
|Spinning Axe
Draven's Whirling Death
|Champion: Katarina
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 3/2
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up condition: When I've struck, then Recall me.
|Champion: Kataraina
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: Play: Ready our attack.
Level up ability: Strike: Recall me.
|Katarina's Death Lotus
|Champion: Swain
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 3/6
Ability: Nexus Strike: Deal 3 to the enemy Nexus
Level up condition: When we've done 12 non-combat damage this game.
|Champion: Swain
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 4/7
Level up ability: When we deal non-combat damage to the enemy Nexus, Stun the strongest backrow enemy.
Level up ability: Nexus Strike: Deal 3 to all enemies.
|Swain's Ravenous Flock
|Champion: Vladimir
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 5/5
Ability: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 damage to it and 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Level up condition: You've had 6+ allies survive damage.
|Champion: Vladimir
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 6/6
Ability: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 damage to it and 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.
Level up ability: Regeneration
|Crimson Pact
Vladimir's Transfusion
|Champion: Darius
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 5/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Level up condition: The enemy Nexus has 10 or less health.
|Champion: Darius
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 10/5
Ability: Overwhelm
|Darius's Decimate
Shadow Isles champions
Finally we have the Shadow Isles champions. These four are ones that either summon other minions, or manipulate the friendly units on the board to do their bidding. Some of the best decks use champions from this region. This is also the region that has Ephemeral units, which have a rather complicated tutorial. You can find the solution of this in our Legends of Runeterra Ephemeral tutorial guide.
|Shadow Isles Champion (Base)
|Shadow Isles Champion (Level up)
|Associated cards
|Champion: Elise
Cost: 2
Attack/Health: 2/3
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: Attack: Summon an attacking Spiderling
Level up condition: Start of Round: You have 3+ other spiders
|Champion: Elise
Cost: 2
Attack/Health: 3/4
Ability: Fearsome
Level up ability: Challenger
Level up ability: Other Spider allies have Challenger and Fearsome.
|Spiderling
Elise's Crawling Sensation
|Champion: Kalista
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/3
Ability: Fearsome
Level up condition: I've seen 3+ allies die.
|Champion: Kalista
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 5/4
Ability: Fearsome
Level up ability: The first time I attack each round, revive an attacking Ephemeral copy of the strongest dead allied follower. This round, we are bonded, and it takes damage for me.
|Kalista's Black Spear
|Champion: Maokai
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 1/4
Ability: The first time you play another ally each round, Toss 2 and summon a Sapling.
Level up condition: When your units have died or your cards have been Tossed 25 times this game.
|Champion: Maokai
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 2/5
Level up ability: Regeneration
Level up ability: When I level up, Obliterate the enemy deck, leaving 4 non-champions.
Level up ability: Round Start: Summon a Sapling.
|Maokai's Sap Magic
Sapling
|Champion: Thresh
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 3/6
Ability: Challenger
Level up condition: I've seen 6+ units die.
|Champion: Thresh
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 4/7
Ability: Challenger
Level up condition: The first time I attack this game, summon an attacking champion from your deck or hand.
|Thresh's The Box
|Champion: Hecarim
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 4/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Riders.
Level up condition: You've attacked with 7+ Ephemeral allies.
|Champion: Hecarim
Cost: 6
Attack/Health: 5/6
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Riders.
Level up ability: Ephemeral allies have +3/+0 attack.
|Spectral Rider
Hecarim's Onslaught of Shadows.
Bilgewater champions
The newest of the regions introduced to Runeterra, Bilgewater has a bit of a naval theme. Pirates and sea monsters make up the champion roster and some of the cards are frankly gargantuan. They’ll need the backup of some stalling tactics to get up and running, but oh boy, when Nautilus wakes up it’s curtains for your opponent’s Nexus.
|Bilgewater Champion (Base)
|Bilgewater Champion (Level up)
|Associated cards
|Champion: Fizz
Cost: 1
Attack/Health: 2/1
Ability: When you cast a spell, give me Elusive and stop all enemy spells and skills targeting me.
Level up condition: When you've cast 6+ spells this game.
|Champion: Fizz
Cost: 1
Attack/Health: 3/2
Ability: When you cast a spell, give me Elusive and stop all enemy spells and skills targeting me.
Level up ability: Nexus Strike: Create a Chum the Waters.
|Chum the Waters
Longtooth
Fizz's Playful Trickster
|Champion: Miss Fortune
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 3/3
Ability: When allies attack, deal 1 to battling enemies and the enemy Nexus
Level up condition: When I've seen you attack 4 times.
|Champion: Miss Fortune
Cost: 3
Attack/Health: 4/4
Ability: Fearsome
Level up ability: When allies attack, deal 1 three times to battling enemies and the enemy Nexus.
|Love Tap
Bullet Time
Miss Fortune's Make it Rain
|Champion: Twisted Fate
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 2/2
Ability: Quick Attack
Ability: Play: Play a Destiny card
Level up condition: When I've seen you draw 8+ cards.
|Champion: Twisted Fate
Cost: 4
Attack/Health: 3/3
Ability: Quick Attack
Level up ability: The first three times I see you play a card each round, I play a Destiny card.
|Blue Card
Gold Card
Red Card
Twisted Fate's Pick a Card
|Champion: Gangplank
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 5/5
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Powder Keg.
Level up condition: When you've damaged the enemy Nexus in 5 rounds this game.
|Champion: Gangplank
Cost: 5
Attack/Health: 6/6
Ability: Overwhelm
Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Powder Keg.
Level up ability: Attack: Deal 1 to all enemies and the enemy Nexus.
|Gangplank's Parrrley
Powder Keg
Powderful Explosion
|Champion: Nautilus
Cost: 7
Attack/Health: 0/12
Ability: Tough
Ability: Fearsome
Ability: When I level up, copy Tossed allies that cost 4+ into your deck.
Level up condition: When you are Deep.
|Champion: Nautilus
Cost: 7
Attack/Health: 13/13
Ability: Tough
Ability: Fearsome
Level up ability: Sea Monster Allies cost 4 less.
|Nautilus's Riptide
