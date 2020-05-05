Runeterra champions: stats and abilities

Legends of Runeterra has just come out of open beta and it has heavily expanded on its roster of champions. Champions are the strongest units in every deck and the ones you’ll be mostly forming your deck around. Each one of the seven different regions, or colour combinations, that you can build your deck around have four champions. We’ll be listing exactly what every single champion card does.

Legends of Runeterra champions guide

Our Legends of Runeterra champions guide will have the card stats, level up conditions, and abilities of all champions available for the game at the time of writing, including the new Bilgewater region. You can learn more about the best decks in our Runeterra best decks guide. All of the cards in the game can also be found in our Runeterra cards list guide, so be sure to look at those if you want to build your own decks.

If you want to learn how to play Legends of Runeterra, take a look at our Legends Of Runeterra guide for the top tips you will need to play the game. You can obtain champions by opening rewards for playing games, including Champion Wildcards. For more information on how to get them quickly, head to our Runeterra vault guide. Some champions are better than others in the game’s drafting mode, so find our recommendations in our Runeterra Expeditions guide.

We will be displayed the champions in the following way. For each region, the base level champion card will have all their abilities and stats on the left-hand side. This will include the level up conditions for each champion. The next column will have all the stats for that champion once they have fulfilled their level up conditions. Some champions abilities completely change when they level up. It’s important to know which champions should be played as soon as possible and which ones can be saved for certain moments in the game.

Finally, there are some associated cards. Most of them are duplicates of regular versions, but they have the additional effect of shuffling a copy of the champion into your deck. These cards only appear if the champion is already in play. Other cards are those that are associated with their skills and are always excellent cards.

Demacia champions

The first region we’re visiting are the ones that house the Demacia champions. They’re a rather defensive in nature for the most-part, selectively attacking units. The exception is Garen, who hits like a truck, though the likes of Fiora can become offensive powerhouses as long as you have the right cards. The new Scout ability also packs a punch with its new attack phase.

Demacia Champion (Base) Demacia Champion (Level up) Associated cards Champion: Lucian

Cost: 2

Attack/Health: 3/2

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up condition: I've seen 4+ allies or an allied Senna, Sentinel of Light die. Champion: Lucian

Cost: 2

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: Double Attack

Level up ability: The first time an ally dies each round, ready your attack. Senna, Sentinel of Light

Lucian's Relentless Pursuit Champion: Fiora

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 3/3

Ability: Challenger

Level up condition: I've killed 2 enemies. Champion: Fiora

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/4

Ability: Challenger

Level up ability: When I've killed 4 enemies and survived, you win the game. Fiora's Riposte Champion: Garen

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 5/5

Ability: Regeneration

Level up condition: I've struck twice. Champion: Garen

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 6/6

Ability: Regeneration

Level up ability: Start of Round: Ready your attack Garen's Judgment Champion: Quinn

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 3/4

Ability: Scout

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon Valor.

Level up condition: When I've seen you attack 4 times. Champion: Quinn

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 4/5

Ability: Scout

Level Up Ability: Attack: Summon Valor challenging the strongest enemy. Valor

Quinn's Blinding Assault Champion: Lux

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 4/5

Ability: Barrier

Level up condition: I've seen you cast 6+ mana of spells. Then create a fleeting Final Spark in hand. Champion: Lux

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 5/6

Ability: Barrier

Level up ability: When I've seen you spend 6+ mana on spells, create a fleeting Final Spark in hand. Lux's Prismatic Barrier

Ionia champions

The evasive Ionia champions have techniques to ensure they aren’t on the receiving end of an attack. They also play tricks with spells and barriers occasionally. Some of the best decks use champions from this region and can be used for plenty of combos. Highlights include using Shen with Demacia’s Fiora, or using the evasion of Zed to distract your enemies.

Ionia Champion (Base) Ionia Champion (Level up) Associated cards Champion: Zed

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 3/2

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with my stats.

Level up condition: My shadows and I have attacked the enemy Nexus twice. Champion: Zed

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with my stats. Living Shadow

Zed's Shadowshift Champion: Shen

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 2/5

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Barrier

Level up condition: I've seen allies gain Barrier 4+ times. Champion: Shen

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 3/6

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Barrier.

Level up ability: When an ally gets Barrier, give it +3/+0 this round. Shen's Stand United Champion: Yasuo

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 4/4

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: When you Stun or Recall an enemy, I deal 2 damage to it.

Level up condition: You Stun or Recall 5+ units. Champion: Yasuo

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 5/5

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: When you Stun or Recall an enemy, I strike it. Yasuo's Steel Tempest Champion: Karma

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: End of Round: Create a random spell in hand.

Level up condition: You're enlightened. Champion: Karma

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 5/4

Level up Ability: When you play a spell, cast it again on the same targets. Karma's Insight of Ages Champion: Lee Sin

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 3/6

Ability: When you cast a spell, give me Challenger this round. If you cast another, give me Barrier.

Level up condition: When you've cast 7+ spells this game. Champion: Lee Sin

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 4/7

Ability: When you cast a spell, give me Challenger this round. If you cast another, give me Barrier.

Level Up Ability: I Dragon's Rage enemies that I Challenge. Dragon's Rage

Lee Sin's Dragon Rage

Freljord champions

The Freljord champions inhabit a frozen region, so all of their abilities rely on surviving or embracing the cold. It’s worth noting that “Eggnivia” is not a separate champion, but a second form of Anivia. Freljord does have some very interesting decks that you can build around their champions, including Frostbite tactics with Ashe or the brute power of Tryndamere.

Freljord Champion (Base) Freljord Champion (Level up) Eggnivia stats Associated cards Champion: Braum

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 0/5

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Regenerator

Level up condition: I've survived 10+ total damage. Champion: Braum

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 0/7

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Regenerator

Level up ability: When I survive damage, summon a Mighty Poro. N/A Braum's Take Heart

Mighty Poro Champion: Ashe

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 5/3

Ability: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.

Level up condition: You Frostbite 5+ enemies. Then create a Crystal Arrow next round. Champion: Ashe

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 6/4

Ability: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.

Level up ability: Enemies with 0 power can't block. N/A Ashe's Flash Freeze

Crystal Arrow Champion: Sejuani

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 5/6

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Play: Give an enemy Frostbite and Vulnerable this round.

Level up condition: When you've damaged the enemy Nexus in 5 different rounds this game. Champion: Sejuani

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 6/7

Ability: Overwhelm

Level up ability: Play: Give an enemy Frostbite and Vulnerable this round. The first time I see you damage the enemy Nexus each round, Frostbite all enemies. N/A Sejuani's Fury of the North Champion: Anivia

Cost: 7

Attack/Health: 2/4

Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to all enemies.

Ability: Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.

Level up condition: You're enlightened. Champion: Anivia

Cost: 7

Attack/Health: 3/5

Ability: Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.

Level up ability: Attack: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Champion: Eggnivia

Cost: 1

Attack/Health: 0/2

Ability: Start of Round: If you're Enlightened, transform me back into Anivia and level up. Glacial Storm

Anivia's Harsh Winds Champion: Tryndamere

Cost: 8

Attack/Health: 8/4

Ability: Overwhelm

Level up condition: If I would die, I level up instead. Champion: Tryndamere

Cost: 8

Attack/Health: 9/9

Ability: Overwhelm

Level up ability: Fearsome N/A Tryndamere's Battle Fury

Piltover & Zaun champions

The inventor Piltover & Zaun champions have all sorts of gadgets and gizmos to make your enemy’s life a misery, whether it’s a really big rocket launcher or a host of mushrooms. The beta had moments where the champions from this region had decks built around them, so they’re worth looking into if you’re into building control decks.

Piltover & Zaun Champion (Base) Piltover & Zaun Champion (Level up) Associated cards Champion: Teemo

Cost: 1

Attack/Health: 1/1

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Nexus Strike: Plant 5 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck.

Level up condition: You've planted 15+ Poison Puffcaps. Champion: Teemo

Cost: 1

Attack/Health: 2/2

Ability: Elusive

Level up ability: Nexus Strike: Double the Poison Puffcaps in the enemy deck. Poison Puffcap

Teemo's Mushroom Cloud Champion: Ezreal

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 1/3

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.

Level up condition: You've targeted enemy units 8+ times. Champion: Ezreal

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 2/4

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.

Level up ability: When you cast a spell, deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus. Mystic Shot

Ezreal's Mystic Shot Champion: Jinx

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up condition: Your hand is empty. Champion: Jinx

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 5/4

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: Start of Round: Draw 1. The first time you empty your hand each round, create a fleeting Super Mega Death Rocket! in hand. Super Mega Death Rocket

Jinx's Get Excited! Champion: Heimerdinger

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 1/3

Ability: When you cast a spell, create a fleeting turret in hand with equal cost. It costs 0 this round.

Level up condition: I've seen you summon 12+ attack power's worth of Turrets. Champion: Heimerdinger

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 2/4

Level up ability: When you cast a spell, create a fleeting turret in hand with equal cost. Grant it +1/+1 and it costs 0 this round. Heimerdinger's Progress Day!

MK0: Windup Shredder

MK1: Wrenchbot

MK2: Evolution Turret

MK3: Floor-B-Gone

MK4: Apex Turret

MK5: Rocket Blaster

MK6: Stormlobber

MK7: Armored Stomper

T-HEX Champion: Vi

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 2/5

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Tough

Ability: When I'm in play or in hand, grant me +1/+0 when you play another card (max +8/+0).

Level up condition: When I strike for 10 or more. Champion: Vi

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 10/6

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Tough

Level up ability: When I strike a unit while attacking, deal 5 to the enemy Nexus. Vi's Vault Breaker

Noxus champions

The rebellious and savage Noxus champions come from a region where striking hard and fast is ideal. Some also jump in and out of battle, as well as using allies to directly attack the enemy Nexus. They can be extremely powerful for aggro decks.

Noxus Champion (Base) Noxus Champion (Level up) Associated cards Champion: Draven

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 3/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: Play or Strike: Create a Spinning Axe in hand.

Level up condition: I've struck twice with a Spinning Axe. Champion: Draven

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/4

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: Overwhelm

Level up ability: Play or Strike: Create 2x Spinning Axes in hand. Spinning Axe

Draven's Whirling Death Champion: Katarina

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 3/2

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up condition: When I've struck, then Recall me. Champion: Kataraina

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: Play: Ready our attack.

Level up ability: Strike: Recall me. Katarina's Death Lotus Champion: Swain

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 3/6

Ability: Nexus Strike: Deal 3 to the enemy Nexus

Level up condition: When we've done 12 non-combat damage this game. Champion: Swain

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 4/7

Level up ability: When we deal non-combat damage to the enemy Nexus, Stun the strongest backrow enemy.

Level up ability: Nexus Strike: Deal 3 to all enemies. Swain's Ravenous Flock Champion: Vladimir

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 5/5

Ability: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 damage to it and 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.

Level up condition: You've had 6+ allies survive damage. Champion: Vladimir

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 6/6

Ability: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 damage to it and 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.

Level up ability: Regeneration Crimson Pact

Vladimir's Transfusion Champion: Darius

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 5/5

Ability: Overwhelm

Level up condition: The enemy Nexus has 10 or less health. Champion: Darius

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 10/5

Ability: Overwhelm Darius's Decimate

Shadow Isles champions

Finally we have the Shadow Isles champions. These four are ones that either summon other minions, or manipulate the friendly units on the board to do their bidding. Some of the best decks use champions from this region. This is also the region that has Ephemeral units, which have a rather complicated tutorial. You can find the solution of this in our Legends of Runeterra Ephemeral tutorial guide.

Shadow Isles Champion (Base) Shadow Isles Champion (Level up) Associated cards Champion: Elise

Cost: 2

Attack/Health: 2/3

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Attack: Summon an attacking Spiderling

Level up condition: Start of Round: You have 3+ other spiders Champion: Elise

Cost: 2

Attack/Health: 3/4

Ability: Fearsome

Level up ability: Challenger

Level up ability: Other Spider allies have Challenger and Fearsome. Spiderling

Elise's Crawling Sensation Champion: Kalista

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: Fearsome

Level up condition: I've seen 3+ allies die. Champion: Kalista

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 5/4

Ability: Fearsome

Level up ability: The first time I attack each round, revive an attacking Ephemeral copy of the strongest dead allied follower. This round, we are bonded, and it takes damage for me. Kalista's Black Spear Champion: Maokai

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 1/4

Ability: The first time you play another ally each round, Toss 2 and summon a Sapling.

Level up condition: When your units have died or your cards have been Tossed 25 times this game. Champion: Maokai

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 2/5

Level up ability: Regeneration

Level up ability: When I level up, Obliterate the enemy deck, leaving 4 non-champions.

Level up ability: Round Start: Summon a Sapling. Maokai's Sap Magic

Sapling Champion: Thresh

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 3/6

Ability: Challenger

Level up condition: I've seen 6+ units die. Champion: Thresh

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 4/7

Ability: Challenger

Level up condition: The first time I attack this game, summon an attacking champion from your deck or hand. Thresh's The Box Champion: Hecarim

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 4/5

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Riders.

Level up condition: You've attacked with 7+ Ephemeral allies. Champion: Hecarim

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 5/6

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Riders.

Level up ability: Ephemeral allies have +3/+0 attack. Spectral Rider

Hecarim's Onslaught of Shadows.

Bilgewater champions

The newest of the regions introduced to Runeterra, Bilgewater has a bit of a naval theme. Pirates and sea monsters make up the champion roster and some of the cards are frankly gargantuan. They’ll need the backup of some stalling tactics to get up and running, but oh boy, when Nautilus wakes up it’s curtains for your opponent’s Nexus.

Bilgewater Champion (Base) Bilgewater Champion (Level up) Associated cards Champion: Fizz

Cost: 1

Attack/Health: 2/1

Ability: When you cast a spell, give me Elusive and stop all enemy spells and skills targeting me.

Level up condition: When you've cast 6+ spells this game. Champion: Fizz

Cost: 1

Attack/Health: 3/2

Ability: When you cast a spell, give me Elusive and stop all enemy spells and skills targeting me.

Level up ability: Nexus Strike: Create a Chum the Waters. Chum the Waters

Longtooth

Fizz's Playful Trickster Champion: Miss Fortune

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 3/3

Ability: When allies attack, deal 1 to battling enemies and the enemy Nexus

Level up condition: When I've seen you attack 4 times. Champion: Miss Fortune

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/4

Ability: Fearsome

Level up ability: When allies attack, deal 1 three times to battling enemies and the enemy Nexus. Love Tap

Bullet Time

Miss Fortune's Make it Rain Champion: Twisted Fate

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 2/2

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: Play: Play a Destiny card

Level up condition: When I've seen you draw 8+ cards. Champion: Twisted Fate

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 3/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: The first three times I see you play a card each round, I play a Destiny card. Blue Card

Gold Card

Red Card

Twisted Fate's Pick a Card Champion: Gangplank

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 5/5

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Powder Keg.

Level up condition: When you've damaged the enemy Nexus in 5 rounds this game. Champion: Gangplank

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 6/6

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Powder Keg.

Level up ability: Attack: Deal 1 to all enemies and the enemy Nexus. Gangplank's Parrrley

Powder Keg

Powderful Explosion Champion: Nautilus

Cost: 7

Attack/Health: 0/12

Ability: Tough

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: When I level up, copy Tossed allies that cost 4+ into your deck.

Level up condition: When you are Deep. Champion: Nautilus

Cost: 7

Attack/Health: 13/13

Ability: Tough

Ability: Fearsome

Level up ability: Sea Monster Allies cost 4 less. Nautilus's Riptide

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Legends of Runeterra guides links

Thanks for checking out our Runeterra champions guide. We have a ton more guides well worth a look at, from best decks, to how to decipher some of the keywords.