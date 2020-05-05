Runeterra has fixed a bunch of broken cards

If your favourite wizard just wasn’t quite zapping right in Legends Of Runeterra, that might be because they were one of four broken cards. Rejoice, for the wizards now work: Sejauani, Lee Sin, Vi and Twisted Fate have all been patched up.

Riot have also taken the time to explain their approach towards bug fixing, which I find succinct and agreeable. It would have been even more agreeable if these worked in the first place, but hey ho.

Here’s the Reddit post from Runeterra engineering lead “Exis”. I’ll just pop the exact fixes here:

“Sejuani’s leveled up ability should now always apply, even with start-of-round effects like Citybreaker. Previously this worked sometimes. ‘Sometimes’ is even more frustrating than ‘never.’

“Lee Sin should now properly receive Barrier, even if he levelled up from the first spell in a round. Previously this gave him double Challenger, which sounds cool but is about as useful as a screen door on a submarine.

“Vi should no longer temporarily gain +8 attack power during her level-up. Previously she would Dragon’s Rage your nexus for a staggering amount of damage and you would cry.

“Twisted Fate should now be playable with a full board, like any other unit. Previously… he wasn’t.”

Exis says more fixes will come “in Patch 1.1 next week”, and that “these are just some of the most important ones that couldn’t wait”. Yep. Those are some important things to un-break.

Obviously in an ideal world no game would ship with fun-ruining bugs like these, but – I don’t know if you’ve noticed – we do not live in an ideal world. Here’s Riot’s rationale:

“There are always new bugs to fix (especially with a live service game like LoR) and there are also exciting new things we’d like to put our time into, so it’s really important we prioritise our time carefully. We try to find the most important bugs and hit those first. For instance, a bug that gives a player a competitive advantage is a big deal. Same for a bug that gives you a bad surprise because you thought something cool would happen and it didn’t. Or a bug that makes a Champion feel disappointing at a moment when she should feel badass. “Our goal is to find a balance between fixing stuff (to make the current experience better for you all) and putting time into new stuff (that we think you’ll love too).”

I think that to an extent, Exis is saying obvious things in a charming way that’s cleverly calculated to calm the response of angry internet folk. However, I also think he’s right. Plus I’ve played plenty of games without running into these problems, and I’m digging the new cards.

As I said last week, there’s never been a better time to get into Runeterra. It’s free-to-play, and you can download it here.