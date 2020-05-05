Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Looks like Yakuza: Like A Dragon is coming to PC

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

5th May 2020

Going by a little Steam database leak, it seems that Yakuza: Like A Dragon is coming to PC – and presumably soon-ish. Sega’s wonderful beefy-dads-with-hearts-of-gold RPG series only started coming to PC in 2018, 13 years after it started on PlayStations, and now it looks like we’re skipping a few games ahead. Set after Yakuza 6, Like A Dragon introduces a whole new star, turning away from best dad Kazuma Kiryu. In another break from tradition, it also turns the beat ’em up combat into a turn-based RPG. Curious!

Yakuza: Like A Dragon debuted on PlayStation 4 in Japan this January. Sega say they’re planning a western release later in 2020, though officially they’ve said nothing about PC. So how curious that there’s a quasi-hidden listing in the Steam database with Like A Dragon’s banner and box art, as and pointed out by “lashman” on Twitter (presumably a superhero who strikes fear into the hearts of cowardly, superstitious criminals with his cry of “Lads! Lads! Lads!”).

I suppose that could be an elaborate and expensive hoax, but more likely Sega are quietly prepping it for a PC launch.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the PC rollout of Yakuza continuing in a weird order. We had a lot of catching up to do, and the current console generation has got the games in a weird order anyway. When PC releases started in 2018 with the (excellent, excellent, brilliant, just fantastic) prequel Yakuza 0, PlayStations had only just finished Kiryu’s story with Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life. So far we’ve got 0 plus Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, remakes of the first two games. Sega have hinted that the remasters of 3, 4, and 5 that they released on PS4 since August might come to PC but sheesh, we’ve already seen so much old Yakuza in such a short time. I adore Yakuza and I’ve still not finished Kiwami 2 because there’s only so much wrestledadding can do back-to-back. At this point, continuing in story order would cater to diminishing numbers of returning fans but skipping ahead to a new spin-off with a new star in a new setting might get get more interest. I certainly still want Kiryu’s story to be complete on PC. I played Yakuza 6 on PS4 and: it is Kiryu at his dadliest.

I’ve not touched Like A Dragon at all, mind. Anyone: what’s it like?

If you’ve not played Yakuza at all yet, please, I implore you. The games are in a Steam sale for another day-and-a-bit, with Yakuza 0 down to only £5. It is one of the best action games on PC, says us, and one of the best RPGs too, says (mostly) me. It might help scratch your cyberpunk itch as well, in some way.

Tagged with , , , , .

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

