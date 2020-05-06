Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date, gameplay, and trailers

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s official announcement confirmed what had long been suspected: Ubisoft’s next instalment in the Assassin’s Creed series will be about Vikings and is coming in 2020.

Details have since been revealed that the specific era is 9th century England, during the Viking incursion and the many clashes these settlers had with the established Saxon rulers. There’s a lot more information to unpack, so here’s everything that we know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla so far.

What is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s release date?

Currently there is no fixed release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but there is a release window of Holiday 2020.

Can I buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Steam?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available on Ubisoft’s own Uplay store, but it will also be following the trend of Ubisoft games appearing on the Epic Games Store rather than Steam.

This does not mean that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won’t come to Steam eventually, but so far there is no confirmed Steam release.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailers

Assassin’s Creed is a series of games that has been hopping around history since 2007. Since Assassin’s Creed Origins, the games have changed from their beginnings as a stealth action game. Much like an RPG, there are now multiple dialogue choices and a greater emphasis on improving your gear. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was the previous game in the series and was very well received.

Revealed through the art of “BossLogic” during a live stream, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take place during the Viking invasion of England in 873 AD. Ashraf Ismail – the game’s director – has cited Michael Crichton’s 1976 novel Eaters Of The Dead as a major influence for the setting. The reveal trailer also hints at some Norse Mythology, as the eagle is being replaced by a raven and there are visions of Odin appearing in the middle of the battlefield. The mythological elements made for some of the more memorable moments in Odyssey, so it’s no surprise that they return here.

A developer commentary was also released. Valhalla also looks to move away from some of the RPG elements recently introduced into Assassin’s Creed, such as levelling up, instead relying on the accumulation of skills and on scaling enemies to match the skills the game expects you to have when you meet them.

Odyssey featured two playable characters: Alexios and Kassandra. Kassandra was by far the more popular character, so it’s good that we got an idea of what the female lead looks like in Valhalla. Both characters in Valhalla are called “Eivor” and they will be facing off against the Saxon armies of England, including the likes of Alfred the Great.

It will also continue the story that has been building up in modern times, following Layla Hassan – an assassin who featured in both Origins and Odyssey – and her connection to an advanced civilisation called the Isu.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay

Gameplay footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be coming on Thursday during a Microsoft stream. However, we already know a fair few details about the game. Here is a summary of what to expect in Valhalla:

You are able to customise hair, warpaint, clothing, armour, and tattoos.

There is a greater emphasis on skills, with enemy difficulty rating being based on a player’s collection of skills.

Valhalla will feature more enemy types, each with unique skills and abilities.

Dialogue choices and gameplay decisions will affect Eivor’s political alliances with other characters.

Weapon choices have been expanded to include flails and greatswords, among others.

You can now dual wield almost any weapon. This even gives you the freedom, should you so wish, to charge into battle wielding two shields!

Game Informer confirmed that Conquest battles return as “Assaults” and will have players lead armies to attack enemy forts.

Settlements return to the series having been absent since Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. They will act a little differently to settlements in Black Flag, in that you can build improvements to them, rather than just receiving passive bonuses.

As confirmed to GamesRadar, there is no multiplayer in Valhalla.

Romancing options return once more, with your potential partners appearing in Viking settlements, according to Eurogamer.

Players will be able to recruit NPCs to join their raiding party to attack settlements and secure resources.

There is less emphasis on naval combat, with ships instead being used as a means of transporting your raiding parties or retreating from battle.

Side quests include hunting and fishing, but you’ll also be able to brawl with other Vikings, have drinking contests, and participate in “Flyting”.

Flyting challenges are essentially “insult-trading rap battles“. Here’s an example of Flyting which gives you an idea of the sort of thing to expect. It was also parodied by that great Scottish poet Robert Burns in “To a Louse“.

Is there a special edition?

Yes, in fact like a lot of Ubisoft’s games, there’s more than one edition. To make it as simple as possible to see what you’re getting for your money, here is what each edition of the game includes:

Standard Edition Gold Edition Ultimate Edition Collector's Edition Preorder Bonus

(The Way Of The Berserker mission) Yes Yes Yes Yes Season Pass No Yes Yes Yes Ultimate Pack No No Yes Yes 5cm Male Eivor Viking statuette No No No Yes A premium certificate of authenticity No No No Yes Steelbook case No No No Yes CD of some the game's soundtrack No No No Yes 30cm Female Eivor figurine No No No Yes A set of three lithographs No No No Yes

This concludes everything that we know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla so far. We will be continually updating this as more information comes to light. If you can’t wait to slam a Viking axe into Saxon skulls, Alice B compiled an excellent list of 8 best Viking games to play before Valhalla that should keep you occupied until later in the year.