Cyberpunk 2077 will let you customise yer bum, according to ESRB rating

Cyberpunk 2077‘s now officially gotten stamped with a “Mature” rating by the ESRB, one of the organisations wot gives all the big games their official warning labels. Most of the ESRB’s description of Cyberpunk’s activities is pretty expected—nothing that GTA hasn’t got finger-wagged for in the past. In among the sex, drugs, and guns though are apparently lots of butts and bits customising and, uh, some kind of cyberpunk crucifixion scene?

It comes as no surprise, of course. Are you surprised? I wager that no, you are not. The first big 48 minute demo of Cyberpunk 2077 that we saw had V pulling a naked person out of a tub of ice with a closeup view of their breasts so like, I think we all knew this was not an E for everyone, nor even Teen-rated situation.

There are some choice new pieces of intel that the ESRB rating gives us though. “Players can select a gender and customise their character; customisation can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals,” they say. Buttocks customisation is a feature that I think we can all get behind (eh? EH?).



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



How fully fleshed will it be? The ESRB didn’t get so specific but I’m reminded of the “posterior dimensions” slider in The Elder Scrolls Online that I always have a chuckle at. Apparently we’ll also be able to choose “sizes and combinations of genitals” which, actually, could be neat? This is a cyberpunk future, right? Your body is your canvas. Begone the shackles of flesh that was grafted to you at birth. Well, hopefully anyway. There are some genuine concerns about how CDPR will handle trans bodies but I suppose we can hope.

Oh, and then there’s apparently—spoiler warning, I suppose—a quest during which “players assist a character by hammering nails through his hands and feet.” What? I’m not sure if this apparent cyberpunk crucifixion will be more or less horrifying with its intended context. Let’s, uh, put a pin in that one I guess.

The descriptions of violence and drugs are pretty expected. “Combat is frentic,” the ESRB say “with frequent gunfire, cries of pain, explosions, and blood-splatter effects.” There are many types of guns. Folks get dismembered. Folks do drugs. Folks have sex with “brief depictions of thrusting motions.” Oh my stars.

We’re apparently in store for a pretty major new look at Cyberpunk 2077 next month during an event CDPR are calling Night City Wire on June 11th. CDPR say that the Covid-19 pandemic won’t delay their launch, so release day is still set for September 17th.