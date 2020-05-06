Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Fallout 76 players donate thousands to help kind roleplayer

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

6th May 2020 / 3:44PM

Fallout 76 fans have come together to return a player’s kindness after he was struck by a house fire in his real life home.

Brent Fairchild is better known as his character “CJ Martin”, a doctor who wanders the wasteland giving food and medicine to needy strangers. His generosity has inspired many players to help out, first in game, and now during his offline moment of need.

Fairchild was at home in Philadelphia last Saturday when the fire broke out. He was able to get his wife and child to safety, but suffered smoke inhalation and first and second degree burns to his hands, face, and feet. The damage to their home is also considerable. But his fellow players were quick to respond to a call for donations on GoFundMe. A modest $1000 (£1009) was requested, but over $9000 (about £7300) has been raised so far.

As Polygon reported, Fairchild’s online persona as a benevolent doctor made him probably the game’s most famous player, attracting a whole crew of volunteers who donate time and in-game resources to support his project, and even some articles and interviews. The concept is straightforward enough: he’s a doctor, and provides medical care and resources to anyone in need. But that takes considerable time and effort in a game built on scraping for food and junk, especially when anyone could take a potshot at you for the hell of it. Have a look at one of his in-character videos:

According to an update yesterday, the good doctor has been discharged from a burns unit and will recuperate with his family. The fundraiser’s organiser Kenneth Vigue wrote:

“He was in good spirits, but in pain still and wished he remembered his first helicopter ride even with the breathing tubes in his throat. He was incredibly emotional about the outpouring of support and said he was thankful for each and every person. He also said and I quote, ‘I can still press X though, so this won’t keep me from making up stims for y’all!'”

I will insist that Fallout 76 is still doing well despite its calamitous launch because it has a remarkably positive and friendly playerbase. But even I was pleasantly surprised by how quickly people came together for this one. Good work, gang.

You can contribute to the fundraiser on GoFundMe.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Fallout 76: Wastelanders

Turns out war does change actually

26

Wot I Think: Fallout 76

Big Mike is doing business

101

Wot I Think: Fallouts 5-75

Reviewing Cyberpunk 1-2076 is going to take a while

47

Fallout 76 weapons: where to find the bow in Wastelanders

All the weapon stats

Latest articles

Evil Genius can be yours for free right now

How Raft’s shark feeds its survival game

Sometimes that shark looks right at ya

Cyberpunk 2077 will let you customise yer bum, according to ESRB rating

Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date, gameplay, and trailers

Everything we know about Valhalla