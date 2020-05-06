Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

How to report in Valorant - how to deal with cheaters and other unwelcome players

Play your part in keeping the playerbase healthy

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

6th May 2020 / 12:59PM

Featured post How to report in Valorant

If you’re wondering how to report a player in Valorant for their actions in a match, you’ve come to exactly the right place. Below we’ll walk you through how to report a player whether you’re in a game or out of one; and we’ll also talk a bit about the kind of behaviour that might warrant sending off a report to Riot Games.

How to report in Valorant

There are two easy methods for reporting a player in Valorant. One requires you to be in a match with the player, but the other can be used even after the match has ended.

  • While in a match: Open up the scoreboard, and enable your cursor by following the tooltip at the bottom of the scoreboard. Right-click on the offending player, and select Report.
  • While out of match: Navigate to the Career tab, and open up the match in question. Head to either the Scoreboard screen, the Timeline screen, or the Performance screen; right-click on the offending player, and select Report.

With that second option, bear in mind that the Career tab only displays your last 10 games, so you can’t wait too long before choosing to report someone.

Reporting options in Valorant

When you report someone, you’ll be presented with a selection of possible reasons for your report. You can tick as many reasons as you like, but you have to select at least one reason. The reasons you can choose from are as follows:

  • Verbal Abuse
  • Negative Attitude
  • Leaving The Game / AFK
  • Assisting Enemy Team
  • Hate Speech
  • Cheating
  • Offensive or Inappropriate Name

Of course, sending a report does not guarantee that punitive action will be taken against that player. But the more times a player is reported, the higher the chance that the devs will look into the actions of that player, and potentially ban them on a temporary or permanent basis depending on the type and severity of their transgression(s).

How to report in Valorant

And that’s all you need to know in order to report badly-behaved players in Valorant. But we’ve got plenty more to offer for any Valorant player looking to increase their skill and knowledge! Click any of the links below to head over to a different Valorant guide.

Valorant basics (start here if you're new!)
How to play Valorant Valorant tips
Valorant UI Valorant economy
Valorant crosshair Valorant training
Valorant weapons
Valorant characters
Valorant characters Valorant team comps
Breach Brimstone Cypher Jett Omen
Phoenix Raze Sage Sova Viper
Valorant maps & callouts
Valorant Bind map Valorant Haven map
Valorant Split map
Miscellanious Valorant guides
Valorant skins Valorant ranks
Valorant error codes How to report in Valorant
Valorant Store & Valorant Points

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is a staunch lover of words, games, and words about games. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His love of Italian food is matched only by his love of Excel spreadsheets.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Valorant Sova guide - 25 tips and tricks, arrow lineups, and more

Search and destroy

Valorant Brimstone guide - 28 tips and tricks covering all Brimstone abilities

Control the map with the master of smokes

Valorant Viper guide - 24 tips and tricks every Viper player should know

A guide to being toxic

Valorant Breach guide - 24 tips and tricks for all Breach mains

OFF YOUR FEET

Latest articles

Evil Genius can be yours for free right now

How Raft’s shark feeds its survival game

Sometimes that shark looks right at ya

Cyberpunk 2077 will let you customise yer bum, according to ESRB rating

Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date, gameplay, and trailers

Everything we know about Valhalla