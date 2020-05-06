How to report in Valorant - how to deal with cheaters and other unwelcome players

If you’re wondering how to report a player in Valorant for their actions in a match, you’ve come to exactly the right place. Below we’ll walk you through how to report a player whether you’re in a game or out of one; and we’ll also talk a bit about the kind of behaviour that might warrant sending off a report to Riot Games.

How to report in Valorant

There are two easy methods for reporting a player in Valorant. One requires you to be in a match with the player, but the other can be used even after the match has ended.

While in a match: Open up the scoreboard, and enable your cursor by following the tooltip at the bottom of the scoreboard. Right-click on the offending player, and select Report.

Open up the scoreboard, and enable your cursor by following the tooltip at the bottom of the scoreboard. Right-click on the offending player, and select Report. While out of match: Navigate to the Career tab, and open up the match in question. Head to either the Scoreboard screen, the Timeline screen, or the Performance screen; right-click on the offending player, and select Report.

With that second option, bear in mind that the Career tab only displays your last 10 games, so you can’t wait too long before choosing to report someone.

Reporting options in Valorant

When you report someone, you’ll be presented with a selection of possible reasons for your report. You can tick as many reasons as you like, but you have to select at least one reason. The reasons you can choose from are as follows:

Verbal Abuse

Negative Attitude

Leaving The Game / AFK

Assisting Enemy Team

Hate Speech

Cheating

Offensive or Inappropriate Name

Of course, sending a report does not guarantee that punitive action will be taken against that player. But the more times a player is reported, the higher the chance that the devs will look into the actions of that player, and potentially ban them on a temporary or permanent basis depending on the type and severity of their transgression(s).

And that’s all you need to know in order to report badly-behaved players in Valorant. But we’ve got plenty more to offer for any Valorant player looking to increase their skill and knowledge! Click any of the links below to head over to a different Valorant guide.