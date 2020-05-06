Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Mortal Kombat 11's expansion will bring back Friendship finishers

Alice O'Connor

6th May 2020 / 3:39PM

After a year of DLC characters, Mortal Kombat 11 is getting an actual story expansion, named Aftermath. Coming this month, it will continue the tale of Liu Kang while adding a few characters: Fujin, Sheeva, and… RoboCop? And they’ve actually got the face and voice of Peter Weller for RoboCop? I’d buy that for a dollar. While the expansion will cost cash, a free update launching alongside it will add new stages and also bring back back those cute ‘n’ happy Friendship finishing moves.

Warner Bros. explain that (spoilers) “as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance.”

So here come Fujin (the windy brother of Raiden), Sheeve (the four-armed, half-dragon queen), and RoboCop (the cop Alex Murphy, who’s also a robot). The Joker and Terminator’s T-800 already hit MK11 as DLC characters so sure, okay. The previous game had Alien’s alien, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Jason Voorhees from Friday The 13th too. Who are still all less silly than Yoda popping up for a square go in Soulcalibur IV.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will launch on May 26th, priced at £35/€40. Further discounts will be available to get Aftermath plus the prior DLC, or all that plus the base game too.

Friendship, however, is free. Priceless, but free. An update due with Aftermath will add Friendship finishers, new levels including the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber, and environmental finishing moves for those murderous maps. But I’m all about the friendship. Here’s Noob Saibot, his own best friend:

And Kano tossing some shrimp on the barbie for you:

Bonza.

Alice O'Connor

