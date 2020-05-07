Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first gameplay trailer is here

Ubisoft just dropped the first “gameplay trailer” for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, showing us a more of their upcoming game about Vikings keen to slit throats as much as split skulls. It’s a gameplay trailer not a gameplay video, unsurprisingly, so we’re still waiting for an actual look at the game in action. But if you enjoy cutscenes and seeing stabbings, axings, battering-rammings, and arrowings, oh baby this is here for you. I am also excited to see that maybe I’ll get to have a raven friend?



Valhalla stars Eivor, a Viking in male or female varieties who has come to England to help give the English a good kicking. Presumably they get tangled in some sort of alien nonsense too. We’ll also get to establish a settlement to call home when not raiding.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming this holiday season (November-ish) to the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Development is being led by Ubisoft Montreal with support from a dozen other Ubi studios.

We’ll have to see if Ubisoft supply everything Alice Bee demands from Valhalla. In the meantime, she does have some Viking game recommendations to tide you over.