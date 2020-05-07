Best PC gaming deals of the week - 7th May 2020

Hark, it’s your deals herald again, back with all the best PC gaming deals of the week. You’ve no doubt been seeing a lot more of my new deals deputy Alan over the last five days, as he’s been busy helping me find loads of great hardware deals and making sure they don’t get lost in the shuffle. I hope they’ve been helpful! As for your regular PC game deals, fear not, as I’ve gathered all the best ones right here like usual. There’s a lot to like this week, too, as there’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for half price (which is better than Steam’s 40% off deal), plus more indie game deals than you can shake a stick at. So let’s get to it, shall we?

Game deals

If this week’s Star Wars celebrations have left you itching for a bit of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order action, then take a trip in your Millennium Falcon over to the planet Humble, where you’ll find the game for 50% off. The deluxe edition is 50% off as well if you fancy it, which comes with a Director’s Cut suite of behind the scenes features as well as some nifty cosmetic items. The Star Wars fest doesn’t stop there, either, as Star Wars Battlefront II is going cheap, too, for a whopping 65% off.

Elsewhere on Humble, there are more EA deals to be had as part of their wider EA sale, including 75% off The Sims 4 and an equally large 75% off Battlefield 1. Plus, while there may be rumours of a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster in the works, you’ll probably save yourself a lot of money in the long run by opting for the current trio of Mass Effect games, which is 60% off right now.

It’s also Warhammer week at Humble at the moment, with loads of savings to be had on your favourite tabletop games, including 75% off the enhanced edition of Space Hulk: Deathwing, which comes with a special missions game mode, a new class, more weapons and new enemies, and 75% off the collector’s edition of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, which also gets you the official soundtrack, wallpapers, themed skins and a digital map.

GamesPlanet, on the other hand, have some great Rockstar deals on at the moment, with 21% off Red Dead Redemption 2 (and 41% off its extra content-packed ultimate edition as well).

If you live in Europe, then there are also some good 2K deals to be had as well, including 38% off The Outer Worlds and 52% off Borderlands 3. Plus, if all the recent chat about XCOM: Chimera Squad has you itching to go back to XCOM proper, then you’ll also be pleased to hear they’ve got 73% off XCOM 2 Collection right now, which includes XCOM 2’s War Of The Chosen expansion plus five other DLC packs, as well as 76% off XCOM 2 by itself.

Finally, there’s 68% off the deluxe digital edition of Battletech (which is valid for everyone, I might add), as well as 71% off Cities: Skylines, 82% off the anniversary edition of Titan Quest and 72% off This Is The Police 2.

Fanatical‘s Capcom deals from earlier in the week are still going strong, too, you’ll be pleased to know, which includes 24% off Monster Hunter: World‘s Iceborne Master edition, as well as 55% off Devil May Cry 5 and 55% off the deluxe edition of Resident Evil 2.

That’s not all that’s on offer this week, though, as Fanatical also have loads of great Team17 deals on at the moment, with highlights such as 77% off Yooka Laylee, 33% off its sequel, Yooka Laylee And The Impossible Lair, 56% off My Time At Portia, 47% off Blasphemous and 47% off Overcooked 2 to name just a few.

Last but by no means least, Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries Of New York has had 33% chomped off it this weekend as well.

Alternatively, if your idea of a good time is sitting in a chill garden and ambling around a tropical paradise full of kind mutant folk (and man alive it should be), then park your green thumbs over at Green Man Gaming, where the lovely Mutazione is currently 36% off.

If you’re more of a explosions and giant mech kind of person, though, then there’s currently 12% off Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience which contains prequel game Grounds Zeroes, online multiplayer component Metal Gear Online and all of the main game’s accompanying DLC. Kerbals Space Program is also 77% off right now, Bioshock: The Collection is 82% off, getting you all three Bioshock games for less than a tenner.

Finally, at GOG, it’s indie game deals central. As part of their massive mid-week sale, there’s 50% off Gris and 50% off RPS favourite Ape Out to name just two of them. In fact, it’s probably easier if I do a big list, because there are so many damn good ones. Here we go!

There are lots of good weekly indie deals, too, including 50% off Eliza, 80% off Transistor, 35% off Indivisible and 30% off Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night to name just a few.

Hardware deals:

As you may have seen by now, I’ve shifted our hardware deals into separate deals articles now, which will hopefully be more useful, and make it a lot easier for you to find what you’re looking for. You’ll find our regularly updated deals pages for graphics cards, monitors and SSDs below, but don’t forget, there are also lots of gaming headset deals going on at Best Buy right now as well.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!