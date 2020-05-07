Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Fly Elite Dangerous fleet carriers in beta from Monday

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

7th May 2020 / 6:57PM

The gigantic space exploration MMO Elite Dangerous is holding a beta to test its new fleet carriers from Monday 11th May up until the 26th.

Carriers are, as you’d expect, massive capital ships (the largest available to players) capable of accommodating up to 16 smaller ships, and selectively allowing other people to dock and do business. Or, more funly, shutting them out just to be petty.

Any player with an account is welcome, and even if you’re not interested in the carriers (or haven’t saved up the space cash to buy one), the beta is a good opportunity to experiment with the game. If you opt in, see, your account will be snapshotted on 30th April, so you can play on in the beta without it affecting your regular game. Ever wanted to try a bit of piracy but didn’t want to mess up your reputation or lose all your money when it turns out you’re hopeless at it? Now you can try without risk.

This weekend is a good time to jump into the cockpit and start saving, even if you’re new – from the 22nd to the 26th of May, carriers will be sold at an absurd 99% discount to make sure everyone can get in on the capital ship funtimes. It’s actually the second beta for the carriers, so will likely be more finely tuned. I unfortunately missed the first one due to, well, everything, but I’ll be happily jetting about in space this weekend. Keep your eyes peeled for 1 (one) weirdo stubbornly piloting the worst ship in the game.

The main changes are about money and player convenience, as the carriers will be more efficient with jumpdrive fuel, and scrapping one will refund the ship’s full cost (minus a static service fee). Carriers will also give access to Universal Cartographics, the literally-named mapping corporation, and a limited shipyard. Assuming this beta goes smoothly, the carriers are due to come to the regular game world in June, as immortal news wizard Natalie Clayton recently reported. Either way, Elite Dangerous is already one of the best space games, so the worst case scenario still means a good time for all.

All this is in preparation for the upcoming The Next Era expansion, which Frontier Developments have been working on since 2018. They’ve been somewhat tight-lipped about details of that expansion, but described their expectations of it last year as “a defining moment in the history of the game and it will be our biggest update yet.” Its release was recently, sensibly pushed back to early 2021 due to the Covid-19 situation.

Players who want to try can opt in to the beta now at the Elite Dangerous store. If you don’t have the game, it’s available on Steam for £40/€50/$60 including all five of its DLC packs, or about half that for the base game. If you have any trouble, Frontier have put together a handy guide to signing up on their foum.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Elite: Dangerous

Going Deep On Deep Space

143

Elite Dangerous' massive Fleet Carriers may finally take off in June

17

Elite Dangerous squishing stability bugs in next big update, due in January

6

Elite Dangerous players will decide the fate of an ancient colony ship

15

Latest articles

Call Of The Sea is a period mystery on a distant island, with fishmen

1

The Overwatch League's Vancouver Titans have dropped their entire roster mid-season

5

Yup, Scorn still looks like a lot of Giger-y gristle and spunk

2

Microsoft's Xbox Series X showcase, rounded up

1