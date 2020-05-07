Microsoft's Xbox Series X showcase, rounded up
Did you miss today’s Xbox Series X stream? While the first of Microsoft’s many planned streams for their new machine was naturally concerned with their new tellybox, there were still enough multi-platform announcements and trailers going around for us PC folks to get excited over. Here’s our rundown of what happened during today’s showcase.
While there’ll be a deeper look at Xbox Games Studios’ offerings in the coming weeks (hint hint, Halo Infinite), today’s stream showed off the third-party games headed to the new Xbox, well, box. Fortunately, that also means that most of the games shown off tonight will make their way to our lot here on PC
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a loose definition of “gameplay trailer”.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 picks up some smooth moves.
Dirt 5 races out this October.
Second Extinction is a co-op shooter about gunning down velociraptors.
Yakuza: Like A Dragon brings its turn-based punch-ups to PC this year.
Scorn’s first-person body horror returns with a new trailer
- Call Of The Sea may or may not have murderous fishfolk
The Medium is a chilling psychological thriller from the makers of Observer.
Our first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay was, admittedly, quite brief – with scant shots of combat interspersed between all the birds, boats and brooding shots of the English countryside. It’s looking bloody lovely, mind – emphasis on the bloody.
Bloodlines 2’s newest trailer might’ve shown off some awfully grizzly murders and back-alley bloodshed, but Seattle’s vampires still have plenty of time to break out in dance. They’ve even learned some moves since former vidbud Astrid’s unfortunate grooving during a preview run last August.
The latest in Codemasters’ more playful rally series arrives this October, Dirt 5’s globetrotting mudslides return with over 70 tracks, 10 countries, and a lengthy campaign with Troy Baker and Nolan North in the navigator’s seat.
The folks behind Mad Max and Generation Zero announced co-op FPS Second Extinction, which I gather replaces the first extinction’s big ol’ meteor with three shooters mowing down dinosaurs with automatic shotguns.
Breaking form from the series’ beat ’em up past, Yakuza: Like A Dragon is a turn-based RPG where you can phone in a storm of lobsters to snip off a baddie’s nethers. And it’s coming to PC? Brilliant.
The Giger-inspired horror re-emerged with a new trailer. It might not feature everyone’s favourite Alien, but Scorn has something rotten entirely of its own just beneath, above, and all around its skin.
A period first-person adventure following Norah (Firewatch’s Cissy Jones) as she searches for her missing man on a tropical paradise, Call Of The Sea looks absolutely lush. It’s out later this year, and certainly features no fishfolk, webbed hands or other eldritch nonsense. Who would think of such things?
Working with Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka, Bloober Team’s next game is The Medium – a bizarre supernatural spooker about hopping between the worlds of the living and the dead to pick up a new perspective.