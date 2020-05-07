Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Microsoft's Xbox Series X showcase, rounded up

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

7th May 2020 / 6:43PM

Did you miss today’s Xbox Series X stream? While the first of Microsoft’s many planned streams for their new machine was naturally concerned with their new tellybox, there were still enough multi-platform announcements and trailers going around for us PC folks to get excited over. Here’s our rundown of what happened during today’s showcase.

While there’ll be a deeper look at Xbox Games Studios’ offerings in the coming weeks (hint hint, Halo Infinite), today’s stream showed off the third-party games headed to the new Xbox, well, box. Fortunately, that also means that most of the games shown off tonight will make their way to our lot here on PC

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date, gameplay, and trailers

Everything we know about Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first gameplay trailer is here

21

Microsoft showing off Valhalla and other games on stream right now

2

First Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay coming Thursday in Microsoft's stream

11

Latest articles

Call Of The Sea is a period mystery on a distant island, with fishmen

1

Fly Elite Dangerous fleet carriers in beta from Monday

3

The Overwatch League's Vancouver Titans have dropped their entire roster mid-season

5

Yup, Scorn still looks like a lot of Giger-y gristle and spunk

2