Microsoft's Xbox Series X showcase, rounded up

Did you miss today’s Xbox Series X stream? While the first of Microsoft’s many planned streams for their new machine was naturally concerned with their new tellybox, there were still enough multi-platform announcements and trailers going around for us PC folks to get excited over. Here’s our rundown of what happened during today’s showcase.

While there’ll be a deeper look at Xbox Games Studios’ offerings in the coming weeks (hint hint, Halo Infinite), today’s stream showed off the third-party games headed to the new Xbox, well, box. Fortunately, that also means that most of the games shown off tonight will make their way to our lot here on PC



