Please watch this man perform videogame soundtracks on his Mongolian string instrument

You know how it is. You think you’re into videogame soundtracks, then you go and hear someone perform ten of them on a Mongolian string instrument. I recently spent 20 minutes listening to a man do just that, and I think you should too.

Genius Jaavka is the man. The morin khuur is his instrument. Songs from Horizon Zero Dawn (coming to PC this summer), Mortal Kombat, Dota 2 and Fortnite are just some of the ones he treats us to. He’s really very good.

Without further ado:



That first Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds track is a highlight. It kicks in properly around 10:00. There’s a lot of good finger-slapping, adding some tasty twang to familiar percussion. Plus that’s the one where he makes the best faces.

Except wait, no, he saves those for Mortal Kombat. That comes straight after, around 12:06. It’s much more immediately recognisable, and I like how the aggression gets tempered by the sweeping sound of strings. It’s way better than naked techno-bleeping.

I also like how he then pivots into a soothing riff on some Dota music I absolutely cannot identify (13:49). I’ve played over 4000 hours of Dota and honestly, that could be from anything, but I still enjoyed it plenty.

I also feel compelled to mention his micro-covers of Fortnite dances, which begin at 20:39. It’s like sticking your head into an old album advert, but in a good way. A jazzy way.

I want more. If you know of anyone else who does this sort of thing, please share with the group.