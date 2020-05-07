Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Please watch this man perform videogame soundtracks on his Mongolian string instrument

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

7th May 2020 / 2:27PM

You know how it is. You think you’re into videogame soundtracks, then you go and hear someone perform ten of them on a Mongolian string instrument. I recently spent 20 minutes listening to a man do just that, and I think you should too.

Genius Jaavka is the man. The morin khuur is his instrument. Songs from Horizon Zero Dawn (coming to PC this summer), Mortal Kombat, Dota 2 and Fortnite are just some of the ones he treats us to. He’s really very good.

Without further ado:

That first Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds track is a highlight. It kicks in properly around 10:00. There’s a lot of good finger-slapping, adding some tasty twang to familiar percussion. Plus that’s the one where he makes the best faces.

Except wait, no, he saves those for Mortal Kombat. That comes straight after, around 12:06. It’s much more immediately recognisable, and I like how the aggression gets tempered by the sweeping sound of strings. It’s way better than naked techno-bleeping.

I also like how he then pivots into a soothing riff on some Dota music I absolutely cannot identify (13:49). I’ve played over 4000 hours of Dota and honestly, that could be from anything, but I still enjoyed it plenty.

I also feel compelled to mention his micro-covers of Fortnite dances, which begin at 20:39. It’s like sticking your head into an old album advert, but in a good way. A jazzy way.

I want more. If you know of anyone else who does this sort of thing, please share with the group.

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: CS GO - Operation Vanguard

Valve demands heavy ransom

45

Wot I Think - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Serious business

142

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

CSGO Danger Zone Battle Royale guide: best upgrades and purchases, weapons and drones, how to play

Stay outta my hex

1

Latest articles

Microsoft showing off Valhalla and other games on stream right now

Alienware's Aurora R8 gaming desktop is $340 off today

I played Half-Life: Alyx on a Google Cardboard (sort of)

Should have been called the Google Clipboard if I'm honest

3

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord troops guide: how to raise and command an army

Tips for controlling your troops