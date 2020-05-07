Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

This Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 trailer has come to dance

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th May 2020 / 4:27PM

A cheeky little new Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 trailer shuffled out today, full of goths showing off their dance moves. I’m almost sorry to see they’re not throwing the same moves as folks in the first game’s nightclubs.

Bloodlines 2 still does not have a release date. It’s being made by Hardsuit Labs, a studio led by Bloodlines head designer and co-writer Brian Mitsoda, and published by Paradox.

To tide you over until whenever it comes out, do see Alice Bee’s look at its dialogue system and our stealth run from a preview version in August.

Disclosure: Cara Ellison, a former RPS columnist and my former flatmate, is a narrative designer on Bloodlines 2.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

