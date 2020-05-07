This Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 trailer has come to dance

A cheeky little new Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 trailer shuffled out today, full of goths showing off their dance moves. I’m almost sorry to see they’re not throwing the same moves as folks in the first game’s nightclubs.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Bloodlines 2 still does not have a release date. It’s being made by Hardsuit Labs, a studio led by Bloodlines head designer and co-writer Brian Mitsoda, and published by Paradox.

To tide you over until whenever it comes out, do see Alice Bee’s look at its dialogue system and our stealth run from a preview version in August.

Disclosure: Cara Ellison, a former RPS columnist and my former flatmate, is a narrative designer on Bloodlines 2.