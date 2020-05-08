Podcast: the triumphant return, and Gears Tactics vs XCOM: Chimera Squad

We’ve been away from podcasting for a while, ever since Bungus Humongous (who used to record and edit it) fell off his skateboard and exploded into a pile of coins. But now we’re back! And because we all need a chat with mates at this difficult time, we’re just having a nice chat about the games we’re playing every week. This time: Gears Tactics vs. XCOM Chimera Squad, and family bonding in Sea Of Thieves. Plus: the best way to store a body in a freezer chest, the secret to delicious veggie mince, and the best Scampi merch.



VidBud Matthew and Nate have both been playing the new hot strategy games, Chimera Squad and Gears Tactics, and discuss their relative merits, coming to the conclusion that they are both good. Matthew was especially impressed that, actually, so much of the Gears universe transfers well to a tactics game without having to be changed. They also talk about how Chimera Squad is actually like Divinity.

Alice, meanwhile (who will get a better microphone for next week), has been playing Sea Of Thieves with her brothers. It’s one of the only things they can do together without getting in a massive arguement, and a game that has changed so much since release, it almost warrants a second review. This leads to a brief discussion to the merits of games as a service, which you will no doubt find interesting and diverting.

The Big Question this week, inspired by Sea Of Thieves, was: what’s the best co-op game? We discuss your answers!

You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who has almost certainly never killed anyone with a chainsaw.

