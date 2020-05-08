Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Shounen-y punch 'em up Indivisible now has a DLC with 40 new challenges

Lauren Morton

Contributor

8th May 2020 / 5:38PM

If you didn’t feel challenged enough by Indivisible‘s main platforming and punching campaign, here’s some good news for ya. Lab Zero have released a new DLC for their turn-ish-based RPG today that promises the “forty specially crafted levels await to test your platforming and combat skills.” The Razmi’s Challenges DLC is available now, so you can pop right over if that sounds like your bag.

Throughout Indivisible you learn new abilities to increase your platforming abilities—additional jumps, environment effects, and such—and take on bigger and badder enemies with your team of four. The DLC’s apparently got more of both. “Perfect your technique, and learn some new ones, as you use Ajna’s abilities to get through each cunning construct. Each level allows only pre-selected abilities, so you’ll need to combine actions in new ways to succeed,” Lab Zero say. You’ll gain access to the various 40 challenges as you progress through the main campaign and learn Ajna’s relevant out-of-combat abilities.

Indivisible’s tense and fun real-time-ish combat is its strongest element but a bit tough to explain without putting a gamepad in your hands. Giada Zavarise does her best in our Indivisible review, though actually re-explaining it here would take too long. On the whole, she says “When everything clicks, though, it becomes suddenly satisfying. Indivisible, at its best, is like a good JRPG, but with less menus and a lot more smashing.”

I quite liked Indivisible’s combat too. Executing well-timed combos between party members’ abilities—like juggling a baddie into the air with protagonist Ajna then sniping them out of the sky with bow-wielding Zebei—was good fun. I found the platforming pretty same-y though, with most sections revolving around lots and lots of wall-jumping.

I don’t know that new areas will solve that without also adding new abilities, but Lab Zero does say that the DLC “emphasises mechanics that are used across the main game, including more advanced combinations of maneuvers.” Perhaps they’ve found some neat new ways to shake up the traversal bits.

You can find the Razmi’s Challenges DLC over on Steam where it’s currently 10% off. It’s normally priced at £6/€8/$8.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I think: Indivisible

The Disgaea of action platformers

17

Yakuza 0, Two Point Hospital, and more next up on Xbox Game Pass for PC

12

Skullgirls studio launching Indivisible in October

7

Indivisible summons its heroes to prepare for E3's attack

Latest articles

Xbox say they "set some wrong expectations" for yesterday's gameplay reveals

2

Here's a peek at Dwarf Fortress's upcoming non-ASCII maps

7

The classic PC games music quiz

Name that game... from that tune

23

Very silly Hearthstone decks: The Fist Of Sadness

Fist of not much fun

2