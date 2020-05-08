Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

8th May 2020 / 1:00PM

Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their latest is – you couldn’t make this up* – a montage of jigsaw puzzles sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s slightly blunt punching machines. Below are 36 pieces from that puzzle. Identify all the jigsaw titles to complete the defox.

*you could make this up

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: Gibraltar (defoxed by phlebas)

a. Pillars of Hercules (Gothnak, Stugle, phlebas)
b. Operation Felix (Stugle)
c. Gibraltar House (Stugle)
d. Europa Point (phuzz)
e. The Great Siege (Dr. Breen)
f. George Rooke (phuzz, ylla)
g. Devils Tower (Gothnak)
h. Key of Spain (phuzz, Stugle)
i. Battery (Dr. Breen)
j. Apes (phuzz, Gothnak)
k. The Rock (ylla, Stugle)
l. General Władysław Sikorski (Gothnak, phlebas)

 

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

