Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their latest is – you couldn’t make this up* – a montage of jigsaw puzzles sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s slightly blunt punching machines. Below are 36 pieces from that puzzle. Identify all the jigsaw titles to complete the defox.

*you could make this up

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: Gibraltar (defoxed by phlebas)

a. Pillars of Hercules (Gothnak, Stugle, phlebas)

b. Operation Felix (Stugle)

c. Gibraltar House (Stugle)

d. Europa Point (phuzz)

e. The Great Siege (Dr. Breen)

f. George Rooke (phuzz, ylla)

g. Devils Tower (Gothnak)

h. Key of Spain (phuzz, Stugle)

i. Battery (Dr. Breen)

j. Apes (phuzz, Gothnak)

k. The Rock (ylla, Stugle)

l. General Władysław Sikorski (Gothnak, phlebas)