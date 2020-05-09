Square Enix are selling 54 Eidos games at a steal, for charity

Stuck for things to play this weekend? After offering their exhaustive JRPG lineup at a pittance last week, Square Enix have this week gutted the price of their Eidos Anthology bundle on Steam as part of their “Stay Home & Play” campaign – offering 54 PC classics, contemporary bangers and bizarre curiosities for just under 30 quid, in aid of charities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In hopes of coercing you into staying inside for a few hundred hours more, Square Enix are now offering a sizeable chunk of Eidos’ decades-long lineage at 95% off. That’s over £530 worth of overwhelmingly great games going on Steam for £28.38/$39.24, with 100% of the proceeds going to charities and food banks across North America and Europe.

The 54-game bundle includes a solid helping of some classic PC gaming. At a glance, you’ve got every Tomb Raider (minus 2018’s Shadow Of The Tomb Raider), all the Thief games (including the bad one) and the entire Deus Ex lineup. Beyond the 90s pedigree, though, you’re also looking at the first three Just Cause games, the complete first season of Life Is Strange, and the brilliant Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, among others. Should keep you busy, I reckon.

The bundle also includes a heaping load of DLC for many of its more recent offerings, not counted within that 54-title count. Granted, a bundle this large can’t just include bangers. Alongside some middling sequels and bizarre curiosities like Omikron: The Nomad Soul, grabbing the bundle will curse you with ownership of Daikatana – a game that’s exactly as terrible as its reputation suggests, if John Walker’s to be believed.

Ah well. At least it’s for a good cause.