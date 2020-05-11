Bethesda would like everyone to stop asking about The Elder Scrolls 6 for a few years

The Elder Scrolls 6 exists, in name at least, but that’s the only thing we know about it that isn’t total conjecture. Oh, and that Skyrim grandma Shirley Curry will be an NPC in it.

Obviously, folks want to know more than that, no matter how many times Bethesda say it’s a long, long way off. Bethesda’s lead marketing man Pete Hines waded in to reiterate, again, that more information about The Elder Scrolls VI will come “years from now.”

This came as a response to a fan taking the tough cop approach by asking Hines directly on Twitter “let’s cut the sh$t, when can we expect some info on The Elder Scrolls VI?” Hines won’t have anything so easily extracted from him of course and reminds them “It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about.”

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2020

Hines is right. We know almost as little about Bethesda’s new space game Starfield as we do about the next Scrolls game. It was announced two years ago and we’ve heard next to nothing since aside from one chat between Todd Howard and Elon Musk about space travel last year at E3. All that’s to say, if Starfield is still so unknown and it’s ahead of TES6 in the batting order, folks should already know they need to hunker down.

“If you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations,” Hines says.

Bethesda aren’t hosting their own E3-replacement online showcase this summer, though they do say they’ll still have things to share. Just, you know, please don’t expect them to involve the number 6.

