Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

John Romero's actual gangster gran will mind control toughs in Empire Of Sin

Lauren Morton

Contributor

11th May 2020 / 7:43PM

Romero Games celebrated Mother’s Day yesterday with an ode to one seriously badass mother in their upcoming tactical gangster game Empire Of Sin. John Romero’s actual great grandmother Elvira Duarte was apparently a brothel owner who they’re making an homage to as one of the game’s crime bosses. Despite being of advanced age, she’s got a pretty gnarly special ability, they say in a new developer video.

The real Elvira was quite a character, according to John Romero. “She used to walk around with a green parrot on her shoulder and smoke cigarettes,” he says. “She would tell jokes with the parrot answering her all in Spanish.” Looks like Elvira’s character in game will favor bullets over birds but the character screen in the video shows that she does get a reference to her brothel ownership in the form of a reduced cost to upgrade brothel security.

Elvira isn’t a joke in combat though, the Romeros say. Her special ability Devil’s Breath lets her “blow a cloud of psychotropic smoke” into enemies’ faces, turning them into an ally for several turns. At the end of their usefulness, they die. Elvira doesn’t play.

Even last year, Alice Bee said that Empire Of Sin is looking so good it should be illegal. I do enjoy some tactics ’em upping and a glossy gangster story in Chicago is just my slice of drama, so this is one I’ll be looking forward to.

Romero Games’ tactical 20s game is planned to release sometime this autumn, though we don’t yet know the exact date. It’s possible we may hear more on Empire Of Sin when its publisher Paradox Interactive participates in the indie studio showcase Guerrilla Collective in early June.

You can find and wishlist Empire Of Sin on Steam until then.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Empire of Sin pushes its prohibition crime spree back to autumn

12

The Empire Of Sin trailer makes quite a racket

28

Romero Games and Paradox recruit Dotty Bacon and Two-Ton Clyde Malone for Empire Of Sin

21

Latest articles

The Steam Summer Sale dates have leaked, probably

4

Bethesda would like everyone to stop asking about The Elder Scrolls 6 for a few years

14

Ubisoft will host their digital showcase Ubisoft Forward on July 12th

1

Civilization 6's New Frontier Pass will include six DLCs starting this month

8