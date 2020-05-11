Larian Studios, ZA/UM, and lots of other indie developers are having their own showcase in June

I was just a tad sad when E3 organisers announced that they wouldn’t be doing their own big digital event after cancelling the physical conference amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Not to worry though, we lose one E3 and get like, five to replace it apparently. A bunch of indie developers and publishers have all squaded up to do their own thing which they’re calling Guerrilla Collective, from June 6-8.

“A collective of amazing game studios and publishers have come together to create a digital multi-day press conference from June 6th-8th,” Guerrilla Collective announced today. “Teams will share new games, debut trailers while celebrating the gaming culture.” They say that game host man Greg Miller will be hosting the shebang.

On the big list of participants, there will be debuts and trailers and wot not from the likes of Humble Bundle, Paradox Interactive, 11 Bit Studios, Coffee Stain, and plenty of other folks indie aficionados will be familiar with.

That’s a heckin’ handful of names you may recognise but me, liker of RPGs, am quite jazzed to see that both Larian Studios of soon-to-be Baldur’s Gate 3 and ZA/UM studios of last year’s breakout Disco Elysium will be showing up with some news.

ZA/UM say that we can look forward to “some bangin’ disco hijinks.” We don’t know for certain what that’s all about yet, but they did say before Disco even launched that they had ideas for a sequel. Could be that! Or could be some Disco DLC or something. Who knows!

Larian Studios are of course working on their next big RPG, a new addition to the Baldur’s Gate series. We already know that Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch as early access this year, we just don’t know when. Perhaps Larian will be ready to tell us during the event next month. So far all they have to say is “We’ll be there, alongside all our friends! You’ll find out why… soon.” Either way, Alice Bee says that Baldur’s Gate 3 looks as good as you hope, which has me quite excited personally.

The Guerrilla Collective showcase will take place over three days next month from June 6-8. Each day’s event will begin at 6pm BST/10am PDT on Twitch.