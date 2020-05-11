Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Larian Studios, ZA/UM, and lots of other indie developers are having their own showcase in June

Lauren Morton

Contributor

11th May 2020 / 4:20PM

I was just a tad sad when E3 organisers announced that they wouldn’t be doing their own big digital event after cancelling the physical conference amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Not to worry though, we lose one E3 and get like, five to replace it apparently. A bunch of indie developers and publishers have all squaded up to do their own thing which they’re calling Guerrilla Collective, from June 6-8.

“A collective of amazing game studios and publishers have come together to create a digital multi-day press conference from June 6th-8th,” Guerrilla Collective announced today. “Teams will share new games, debut trailers while celebrating the gaming culture.” They say that game host man Greg Miller will be hosting the shebang.

On the big list of participants, there will be debuts and trailers and wot not from the likes of Humble Bundle, Paradox Interactive, 11 Bit Studios, Coffee Stain, and plenty of other folks indie aficionados will be familiar with.

That’s a heckin’ handful of names you may recognise but me, liker of RPGs, am quite jazzed to see that both Larian Studios of soon-to-be Baldur’s Gate 3 and ZA/UM studios of last year’s breakout Disco Elysium will be showing up with some news.

ZA/UM say that we can look forward to “some bangin’ disco hijinks.” We don’t know for certain what that’s all about yet, but they did say before Disco even launched that they had ideas for a sequel. Could be that! Or could be some Disco DLC or something. Who knows!

Larian Studios are of course working on their next big RPG, a new addition to the Baldur’s Gate series. We already know that Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch as early access this year, we just don’t know when. Perhaps Larian will be ready to tell us during the event next month. So far all they have to say is “We’ll be there, alongside all our friends! You’ll find out why… soon.” Either way, Alice Bee says that Baldur’s Gate 3 looks as good as you hope, which has me quite excited personally.

The Guerrilla Collective showcase will take place over three days next month from June 6-8. Each day’s event will begin at 6pm BST/10am PDT on Twitch.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Baldur's Gate 3 release date, trailer, system requirements, everything we know

Mind Flayed

1

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Yes, Baldur's Gate 3 will build on the series' existing story, say Larian

41

RPS asks: turn-based or real-time with pause combat?

189

Latest articles

Civilization 6's New Frontier Pass will include six DLCs starting this month

1

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord skills: tips for character creation

How to unlock skills

Watch not-Keanu rampage in this Cyberpunk 2077 fan film trailer

3

This 4K gaming laptop is $200 off at Best Buy

Worth 4k-ing out for?

2