The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle release date, trailer, gameplay

Everything we know about the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

11th May 2020 / 1:16PM

Featured post Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle is the ninth expansion pack to be released for The Sims 4. It introduces many ways for your Sims to live sustainably. A few of us here at RPS are excited for the opportunity to build the eco-houses of our dreams by covering our plots with solar panels and wind turbines.

Since the expansion packs for The Sims 4 are a little on the pricey side, it’s worth looking into exactly what is included in the newest one. Here’s everything that we know about Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle so far.

What is Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle’s release date?

During its official reveal, EA confirmed the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack will be coming on June 4th, 2020 and will unlock at the following times:

  • 11am BST
  • 12pm CEST
  • 6am EDT
  • 3am PDT

The Eco Lifestyle expansion pack can be found in EA’s Origin store and it’ll cost you £34.99 / $39.99 /39.99€.

Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle trailer

While the reveal trailer is very short, there are some details on what to expect from Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle. Here are just some of the things we saw in the trailer:

  • New careers: Civil Designer, Freelance Crafter, and more.
  • New hobbies such as making wax candles and what looked like maggot farming.
  • Candles made by your Sims will shrink over time when lit.
  • You can also carve vertical meat. We presuming it’s lab grown as it’s tagged as “labmeat” on the GIF image, but I have many questions about the storage method.
  • Create your very own eco-friendly community in Evergreen Harbor. You can set up a voting board and establish Neighbourhood Action Plans.
  • You can also now build houses out of shipping containers.
  • Neglecting the environment allows junk and pollution to rise. You can counter this by collecting junk and use machines to crush junk into small cubes. New inventions can also get rid of pollution.
  • You can upcycle clothing and furniture, or dive into bins to grab thrown away objects to make stuff out of them.
  • Keeping your neighbourhood clean for long enough will make the northern lights appear.
  • Produce your own electricity with windmills and solar panels that can be placed wherever you want.
  • You can now make a living roof and have more materials to use to make your own eco-friendly house. You can even grow your own food in vertical gardens.

That’s all we have for Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle, but there’s plenty of stuff on our YouTube channel on The Sims 4, from speed builds to what we think of previous DLC packs for the game. There’s even stuff there for those that want to mod the game. We also have a list of codes for those looking for The Sims 4 cheats.

