This 4K gaming laptop is $200 off at Best Buy

Another day, another well priced gaming laptop at Best Buy. This one has a Core i7 processor and a 4K screen, making it pretty solidly priced at $1300 with $200 off at the time of writing.

For your $1300, you get an Intel Core i7-powered machine, backed by 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Despite this, it’s not ludicrously bulky, or heavy enough for your chiropractor to worry: it comes in at 4.19lbs and is less than an inch thin.

Plus there’s the 4K touchscreen. Granted, a resolution of 3840 x 2160 is overkill on a display of this size unless you really enjoy squinting, but it’s nice to have all the same. The listing also boasts that it has Alexa integrated, with poor old Cortana not even getting a footnote: Amazon 1, Microsoft 0.

Lots of manufacturers see gaming laptops as an opportunity to deck out the case with gaudy colours and RGB lighting. Thankfully, Asus has opted not to follow this route, and it looks like a pretty ordinary laptop with its plain old case in “gun grey” (so it’ll handily blend in with the rest of your arsenal).

But despite looking like a regular boring work laptop (albeit one that’s gained a couple of pounds), the specs mean it should be able to keep up with any games you throw at it, without needing to lower the detail too much. Well, as long as you don’t insist on trying to use the full power of the 4K screen, that is – 1080p would certainly be wiser for most games.