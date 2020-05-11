Ubisoft will host their digital showcase Ubisoft Forward on July 12th

Hear ye! Hear ye! Ubisoft have announced E3 part 25: Ubisoft Forward to occur on July 12th, 2020. That’s all you need to know, right? Naw, alright fine.

As we know, E3 was cancelled because of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. June’s fast approaching though, so publishers and developers who would’ve been up on stages saying pretty words like “the next decade of gaming” are now detailing their online-only backup plans. Ubisoft are officially doing their own “E3-style showcase” set for July.

Aside from the fact that it is occurring, that’s about all they have to say. Ubisoft’s announcement is quite brief. Here, this is the entire thing:

“With physical gaming shows around the world postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ubisoft will be hosting its first digital conference, called Ubisoft Forward, on July 12 at 12PM PDT/9PM CEST. Get ready for an E3-style showcase with plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more.”



We can certainly guess at a few choice topics though. Recently-announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is pretty much guaranteed to be a centerpiece. There’s Watch Dogs Legion floating about as well. Oh right, and Ubisoft are also responsible for that shooty bangs game Rainbow Six Siege, aren’t they? I’d wager we’ll hear about all three—plus maybe something we don’t yet know about—during Ubisoft Forward.

What about E3 parts 1-24? Oh, well there’s the Summer Game Fest hosted by games man Geoff Keighley all summer, the Guerrilla Collective indie game showcase in June hosted by other games man Greg Miller, and EA Play Live in June. Pretty sure I’ve forgotten a few, even.

As Ubisoft say above, the show will be on July 12 at 8pm BST / Noon PDT.