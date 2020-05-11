You can grab a 5TB external hard drive for £110 at Amazon

Yes, it may look like somebody graffitied a goth’s radiator, but the WD Black P10 is a decent external hard drive that Katharine gave a thumbs up to when she reviewed it back in December. And now the 5TB ‘Xbox Game Drive’ branded version is 21% off at Amazon, taking it to a very tempting £110.

First things first: just because it’s Xbox branded, doesn’t mean it’ll only work with the Xbox One. What it means in practice is that the Xbox logo is plastered across the top, and that it comes with two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The first point may make you roll your eyes, but the latter one is good news, because Game Pass Ultimate is the version that gives you access to free PC games as well as Xbox titles. It’s got the likes of The Outer Worlds, Football Manager 2020 and Sea of Thieves on it, so fill your boots with free games for those two months.

There is a drawback, mind. If you’re used to SSD speeds, then you’ll find the WD Black P10’s maximum speed of 140MB/s a touch on the slow side. In our tests, we found the WD Black P10 managed speeds of between 82 and 113MB/s depending on file size, which was roughly half the pace managed by the Samsung T5 and WD My Passport drives. But then again, said drives sell for £154 and £151 for just 1TB of space, so it’s not exactly a fair fight.

As a commenter pointed out at the time, not every game needs super-fast speeds, and sometimes you just need more space instead. With 5TB available on the WD Black P10, that certainly won’t be an issue for a while. And if it is, you probably should question when you’re actually going to play all the games you have stored there…