Apex Legends Season 5 starts today, adding master thief Loba to the roster

I’m sorry to have to break it to you, but everyone’s favourite dropzone is about to drown. When Season 5 of Apex Legends arrives later today, Skull Town will have been consumed by the sea, leaving a sizable hole in Kings Canyon. It’s been destroyed by upcoming Legend, Loba, who managed to take it out during her quest to murder Revenant. That’s not one of her abilities or anything, though we’ll get to those in a bit. But after weeks of teasing, she’ll finally be playable today, and she’s bringing with her some new PvE story-missions for us lore nerds to sink our teeth into.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



You know you get those squadmates in Apex that just go around hoovering up all the best loot for themselves? Well, Loba is basically those people formed into an actual character. Her passive ability lets her see high tier loot through walls, while her ultimate ability let’s her set up shop to cycle through all the loot in her surrounding area, so you don’t have to go running around looking for it. She’s also able to do a speedy teleport to get the jump on enemies, or to nab some loot and make a quick escape.

We know a little more about those story missions Respawn are sending us on, too. The Broken Ghost is a nine-week series of PvE quests (a new quest for each), where we’ll have to search for treasures and fight off hordes of enemies.

Players will unlock rewards for doing these missions, then get even more rewards for completing all nine of them, and get even even more for grabbing daily treasure packs in normal battle royale matches (it’s not clear exactly what all these rewards are just yet).

The first mission doesn’t unlock until May 19th (a week today), and you’ll need to have grabbed five treasure packs to be able to start it. So keep your eyes peeled in normal matches to make sure you’ve got what you need to start the missions.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



As always, there’ll be a new Season battle pass available to purchase, as well as more cosmetic goodies for the rest of the Legends. I’m a big fan of the new Mirage skin you can spot in the trailer above, get a load of that beard.

Apex Legends Season 5 should be live today sometime between 6pm – 7pm BST. Head over to the Apex website for more info.

Check out our Apex Legends guides for plenty of tips to prep yourself the new season.