Get an Intel Core i5-9600K for $190 at Newegg

Alan Martin

Contributor

12th May 2020 / 12:40PM

If you’re looking to bag yourself a CPU bargain before the arrival of Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake chips, then the Intel Core i5-9600K is currently on sale for the next three days over at Newegg. Indeed, it’s still our favourite mid-range Intel CPU in our best gaming CPU rankings, and unless Intel’s Comet Lake successor arrives on Katharine’s doorstep with some kind of mystery curse, then this 9th Gen chip is likely to remain a solid budget alternative for Intel CPU hunters.

Until then, the i5-9600K is a dependable chip that’ll certainly get in excess of 60fps on most games at 1080p when paired with the right graphics card – and on top of that, it’s also unlocked for overclocking if you want to make it work a bit harder. Now Newegg are selling it for $190, which is a solid reduction on its original price of $263, and $10 cheaper than it was last week. To get this price, add the voucher code 93XPJ76 at checkout.

Compared to the $200 price it’s been at lately, this isn’t the biggest reduction around, but then pretty much all hardware has been suffering as supply chains dry up as coronavirus continues to ruin everything it touches. So a sub-$200 price is probably as good as it gets until the Comet Lake chips arrive and retailers try to shift their old stock.

The alternative, of course, is to look at the cheaper AMD branded equivalent, and here you’ve got two choices that give the i5-9600K a run for its money. The Ryzen 5 3600 is down to $172 at Amazon right now, but you’re better off trying to get hold of the newly-released Ryzen 3 3300X for its incredibly generous release price of $120.

