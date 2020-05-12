Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Have You Played... Spark The Electric Jester 2?

I found you, faker!

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

12th May 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post Spark The Electric Jester 2

While the original Spark was one of a plethora of games inspired by 2D Sonic The Hedgehog, Spark The Electric Jester 2 goes in a different direction. I’ll say this upfront: if you played and enjoyed Sonic Adventure 2, you’ll get a big kick out of Spark 2. If you haven’t played SA2 though, here’s why you should still give this 3D platformer a look.

The game takes place shortly after the conclusion of the first game, only this time you play “fake” robotic version of Spark named “Fark”. Unsure of his place in the world, he looks to his creator for answers, but his creator is kidnapped by an off colour version of Fark. A fake of a faker if you will. I find this particularly amusing because it’s blatantly a parody of this moment from Sonic Adventure 2.

Spark 2 is more like that game than just a cheeky set of references, as the game itself consists entirely of similar 3D Sonic levels. Fark has a few different forms, one even pinching Shadow’s jet shoes, although in the parts I’ve played, they’ve been fun to look at and changed up combat a little without being strictly necessary.

I’ve not faced many issues while playing the game. Well, except for one. I known why Sonic Adventure and its sequel had scripted loops and speed sections ever since I fell through the scenery in Emerald Coast, but Spark 2 underlined the potential problems by making it possible to fall off the side of loops. It’s probably my biggest gripe with the game.

That aside, I’m having lots of fun. The Sonic Adventure games were never great, but it’s nice to have a Sonic-inspired platformer that draws from more unusual sources.

Tagged with , , , .

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

