Thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X stream last week, there are now loads more new PC games coming out in 2020, so I thought it was a good time to refresh our list of 2020 PC release dates. We’ll no doubt be seeing more new PC games get proper release dates over the coming weeks, too, as we’ve got Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest starting today (which literally announced a new game while I was making this update), a jam-packed indie game showcase courtesy of the newly-formed Guerrilla Collective on June 6th-8th, the summer edition of Steam’s Game Festival running from June 9th-12th, and Ubisoft’s Forward showcase happening in July.

As always, we’re here to help you keep up to date with all the new PC games coming out in 2020, so we’ve updated our big list of release dates again to help you keep track of all the biggest and best PC games coming out this year. Ordered by month, we’ve rounded up all of this year’s new PC games so you can see exactly what’s coming out and when. There are still lots of games whose release dates are TBA at the moment, but we’ll be updating this list regularly as and when they get confirmed. In the mean time, here’s your complete guide to PC gaming in 2020 as it currently stands.

New PC games in 2020

To help make things easy for you, we’ve split everything into separate months, which you can navigate to by clicking the links above. Naturally, there are some months that are looking quite barren at the moment (*cough*October onwards*cough*), but that’s even more reason to give this page a bookmark and check back often to see what’s changed. You can also find out what the wider RPS Treehouse is looking forward to in our most exciting games of 2020 article, as well as what the RPS vid bud team’s top picks are for the year in the video below. With all that in mind, let’s get down to those lovely new PC games.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



New PC games in May 2020



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Signs Of The Sojourner (May 14th)

Team RPS very much enjoyed the demo of this narrative card game when it came out last year, so I’m particularly pleased to see this conversational deck-builder get a proper release date. After your mother passes away, you and your brother inherit her store. He stays at home while you head off in a caravan, negotiating with others for items to stock when you return. But instead of being presented with dialogue trees when you speak to other traders, you enter a symbol-based card game where you’ve got to match up the correct symbols in order to progress your chat and win them over. It’s quite a novel take on in-game conversations, so if you’re a fan of narrative games, this is definitely one to watch.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



The Wonderful 101 Remastered (May 19th)

Only about three people played this when it originally came out on the Wii U back in 2013, which is a crying shame because it’s legitimately one of PlatinumGames’ most original, unique and best action games of the last decade. Thankfully, through the power of Kickstarter, they’re now bringing this superhero action masterpiece to PC. It’s a bit like Pikmin, only here you’re controlling hordes of miniature superheroes who can combine Power Rangers-style into giant fists, swords and whips to take down increasingly large alien invaders. It’s classic Saturday morning cartoon fare, and we can’t wait to play it all over again when it comes out later this month.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



The Crucible (May 20th)

Amazon’s free-to-play multiplayer shooter Crucible is a bit like Monster Hunter: World meets Hunt: Showdown. Not only will you be slaying monstrous ‘Hive’ creatures, but you’ll also be duking it out with other teams of two as you fight for the top prize. It borrows a lot of familiar bits from other PvE, PvP and PvEvP games, but won’t cost you a penny in the process.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Maneater (May 22nd)

If you’ve ever wanted a gory Jaws simulator, then get ready to dive into Maneater, an upcoming shark ’em up from Blindside Interactive that lets you rip and tear through all manner of watery delights as the great terror of the deep. This is literally a game about a giant shark eating everything in its path around the sunny ocean of the US Gulf Coast, and we actually cannot wait to sink our teeth into it.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Saints Row: The Third Remastered (May 22nd)

The best Saints Row game is getting a flashy new remaster this month, with revamped lighting, fancier graphics, better visual effects, plus all of its 30+ DLC packs. If you’re in need of some wacky GTA-style action this summer, Saints Row: The Third Remastered could be just the ticket.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Minecraft Dungeons (May 26th)

If digging big holes in the ground and exploring the subterranean delights therein is your favourite thing about Minecraft, then Minecraft Dungeons is going to be right up your street. Developed by Mojang, this upcoming dungeon crawler offloads the crafting and building parts of Minecraft in favour of some pure action adventuring. Featuring new weapons, mobs and randomly-generated dungeons, you can either play alone or team up with four friends as you face off against the evil Arch-Illager.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Wildfire (May 26th)

A 2D stealth platformer that puts you in the shoes of one of the last remaining magic users, Wildfire has got us all hot under the collar here at RPS. As well as lobbing fireballs at superstitious witch hunters, you’ll also be freezing water and moving earth as you outsmart your foes and rescue your fellow villagers from captivity. It even has a co-op mode, too, so you can deliver sick burns with your best mate. Yes. Please.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Phantasy Star Online 2 (Late May)

One of the biggest online RPGs of recent years, Phantasy Star Online 2 is finally getting a release outside of Japan sometime in late May. As you can see from the trailer above, there’s a lot going on here, with dragons, anime boys, mechs and tactical warships all colliding in one giant action role-playing game. At the moment, it’s currently only slated to launch in the US for now, but here’s hoping a European / UK release isn’t too far behind.

New PC games in Spring 2020



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Wingspan

Wingspan brings the award-winning bird board game to PC and it’s an amazing battle of the birds. It’s all about trying to build a bird sanctuary, with enough birds, resources and eggs to outscore your rivals. It’s both ultra-chill and hugely competitive and if you haven’t played the Wingspan board game, then the PC version is a great place to start.

New games in June 2020



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break (June 2nd)

Whereas Death Stranding is all about building communication and bridging people together, Rock Of Ages 3 is about smashing everything to pieces. For its third instalment, you can now make your own courses and share them online, allowing you to bowl giant boulders down even more of ACE Team’s weird and wonderful medieval landscapes than ever before. Between this and The Eternal Cylinder, ACE Team are really on a roll this year (sorry, not sorry).



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Command & Conquer Remastered Collection (June 5th)

If you’ve ever wanted to play Command & Conquer with shiny, up-to-date graphics, then get thee to EA’s Remastered Collection. Containing overhauled versions of both the original Command & Conquer and Red Alert plus all their expansions, the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection doesn’t just update the look of both games, but also their sound, FMV sequences and multiplayer modes. If you’ve ever wanted to see what all the fuss was about back in the 90s, this is definitely going to be the best way to go about it.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Beyond Blue (June 8th)

If you ever wanted to play Blue Planet: The Game, then Beyond Blue is for you. It’s actually being developed in association with the BBC, so you can expect lots of realistic looking fishies, sharks, and sperm whales to be swimming past you as you explore the ocean depths. Could this be the spiritual successor to Endless Ocean? All will be revealed when it launches next month.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Disintegration (June 16th)

A sci-fi FPS in which you pilot a heavily-armed Gravcycle, Disintegration is the next game from the co-creator of Halo. Set in a near future Earth where the only hope for survival is ‘integration’, where your human brain is preserved in a robotic body, you take control of Romer Shoal, a member of a small resistance group fighting to save humanity. As well as a single-player campaign, Disintegration will also have a PvP multiplayer mode where teams of three collide across a variety of maps.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Desperados 3 (June 16th)

If you liked Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun, you’re going to love Desperados 3. Made by the same team at Mimimi Productions, this real-time tactics game will have you rootin’ and toot’in in some old fashioned wild west shootouts. Now slated for release some time this summer, we can’t wait to play it.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



No Straight Roads (June 30th)

The age of rock is over and EDM reigns supreme – although not if guitarist Mayday and drummer Zuke have anything to say about it! In this rhythmic hack and slash adventure game, you’ll be fighting against the titans of its evil music industry. Expect some bangin’ tunes and lots of neat riffs when it comes to the Epic Games Store on June 30th.

New PC games in July 2020



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Death Stranding (July 14th)

Originally coming out at the beginning of June, Hideo Kojima’s baffling postman simulator will now walk out onto PC in the middle of July, and it looks like the Monster-chugging protagonist Sam Bridges will even have a special Valve-themed delivery for us to boot. When he’s not wearing headcrab-themed helmets, he’s out in the very Icelandic-looking wasteland of a post-apocalypse America trying to reconnect the country’s chiral network (a kind of proto-internet) and save humanity from encroaching supernatural forces. It’s big, mad and features a lot of Guillermo del Toro and Kojima’s various celeb pals cooing over babies in jars. It’s going to be an experience, for sure.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Grounded (July 28th)

A survival game with big ‘Honey I Shrunk The Kids’ energy, Grounded is the latest game from Pillars of Eternity makers, Obsidian Entertainment. Having mysteriously shrunk to the size of an ant, you and your friends must build a base and survive the insectoid hordes for as long as you can, crafting new bits of carapace armour from fallen foes and venturing into new realms of your ginormous back garden to discover its secrets. If you like Monster Hunter: World but prefer bugs to big dinos, this could be the craft ’em up for you.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Destroy All Humans! Remake (July 28th)

Originally released back in 2005, Destroy All Humans is a bit like GTA meets Invader Zim, marrying big cartoon alien hijinks with giant laser guns and lots and lots of mind control. This 2020 remake has much shinier graphics than the original, and developer Black Forest Games have also said they’ll be improving the combat, too, although in what way it’s not yet clear. One thing that won’t be changing, though, is the original voice acting, which has been left in tact in all its over the top glory.

New PC games in August 2020



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



New World (August 25th)

A new MMO from Amazon Game Studios, there’s still a lot we don’t know about New World. Amazon have been keeping their cards pretty close to their chest so far, but we do know that it has a “vast explorable world” and multiple factions with “their own objectives and desires”. Standard MMO stuff, then. There’s a beta planned for this July (delayed from April), though, so we’ll hopefully find out a bit more about it then.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Wasteland 3 (August 28th)

The long-awaited next instalment in inXile’s turn-based RPG series, Wasteland 3 drops you into the icy reaches of a frozen Colorado this time round, where you’ll be fighting to establish a new, civil society in the chilly wastes of this post-apocalypse. Thankfully, you can bring a friend along with you now thanks to its new multiplayer co-op mode. Failing that, we’re also very fond of the massive tank that lets us plough into battle and take out loads of enemies from afar. Another one to watch for big RPG fans.

New PC games in Summer 2020



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Paradise Killer

An open world murder mystery game that’s part Sherlock Holmes, part Danganronpa and part some kind of Suda 51 joint, Paradise Killer should absolutely be on the hit list of anyone who loves a good detective game. Not only is it super stylish, but you also have complete freedom to accuse whoever you like based on the evidence you gather around Paradise Island. We played and loved the demo at EGX 2019, and can’t wait to get stuck in later this summer.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The next instalment in the Dark Pictures Anthology (the first episode of which is Man From Medan), Little Hope heads to a tiny town in North America for some spooky witch hunting action. Made by Supermassive Games, this tale of teen horror, dark magic and scary demons will be landing sometime this summer.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Tell My Why

The next episodic game from Life Is Strange devs Dontnod, Tell My Why follows two twin teenagers trying to unravel the grim mysteries of their childhood in small-town Alaska. Tyler and Alyson Ronan have different recollections of the same events, you see, and during the course of the game you’ll be able to explore each one and choose which twin is telling the truth. We needn’t worry about waiting ages to play the final episode, either, as Dontnod have promised to release all three episodes this summer.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Outriders

One of the first “next-gen” games confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Outriders is a co-op RPG shooter from Bulletstorm devs People Can Fly. It’s a bit like Gears Of War meets Destiny, with lots of tasty-looking looty weapons and neat sci-fi powers. Even better, there won’t be any microtransactions to speak of, and you’ll get the full game straight out of the box. From what we’ve played so far, Outriders is a great, crunchy-feeling shooter and is super fun to play, too. We look forward to popping more heads inside giant slow-mo time bubbles later this year.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Horizon Zero Dawn

Once a PS4 exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn is finally coming to PC later this summer. Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by giant robo animals, Horizon Zero Dawn tells the story of Aloy, an outcast whose mysterious past might just be the key to saving all of humankind. No pressure, then, eh? Even better, Sony are bringing the complete version of the game to PC as well, which means we’ll also get its Frozen Wilds DLC bundled in as well.

New PC games in Autumn 2020



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Fuser

The next game from Rock Band makers Harmonix, Fuser is all about mixing vocal and instrumental tracks of different songs to create something new and exciting. A mash-up simulator, if you will, and best of all, it won’t require any plastic instruments. Featuring more than 100 songs across pop, rap, hip-hop, R&B, dance, rock, country, Latin and Caribbean music, Fuser is definitely one to watch for starved music game fans.