Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
16

Stellaris celebrates four years with a new update, a trial week, and a sale

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th May 2020 / 10:59AM

Four years ago, Paradox launched Stellaris, a sci-fi grand strategy game which had promise but needed a bit of work to find itself. Since then, Paradox have released so many updates overhauling and replacing bits and pieces that I’m entirely lost on how it works when I come back to it. They’ve certainly put in work. To celebrate the fourth birthday (which was actually on Saturday), Paradox today launched yet another patch, started a free trial week, and put the game on sale too.

Paradox claimed today that March saw Stellaris hit “an all-time high for monthly active users” as well as pass three million units sold. I suppose the best time to play a Paradox strategy game is a few years after launch, once they’ve refined it.

The Anniversary Update (codenamed “Wells”, after Fredrik Wester’s favourite sort of hole) is live now. It’s a fairly broad one, with perhaps a minor focus on sound and vision. Lots of sounds are remastered, they’ve given new visual and sound effects for things including nebulae and consecrated planets, new edicts like Drone Overdive and Extended Shifts are in, balance is tweaked, some bugs are fixed, AI is less daft in a few small ways, and so on. See the update 2.7 patch notes for more.

Stellaris is free to play in full (DLC not included) on Steam from today until Sunday the 17th. If you want it for keepsies, it has a 75% discount until Monday too, bringing it down to £8.74/€9.99/$9.99. Most the DLCs and expansions are half-price for the sale too, with smaller discounts on newer ones and none on the latest expansion, Federations.

Nate and Nic Reuben the RPS verdict on Federations back in March, also taking a wider look at the game as they got into spacetrouble.

Today was the first I’ve played Stellaris in a while so I’m out of touch: how is the game these days anyway, gang?

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (16)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Stellaris - Apocalypse

Fresh start

62

Wot I Think - Stellaris: Utopia

A great free update, a good DLC

29

Wot I Think: Stellaris - Leviathans

Space Dragons & UI Improvements

56

Wot I Think: Stellaris

Supergiant or electroweak?

96

Latest articles

Disco Elysium should now run better on chugging old PCs

1

That bizarre Fighting Fantasy FMV game now has a demo

7

This artist uses Half-Life to generate experimental dance music

2

Best graphics card 2020: The best AMD and Nvidia GPUs for gaming

Playing your cards right

1