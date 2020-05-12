That bizarre Fighting Fantasy FMV game now has a demo
Remember that weird FMV game Deathtrap Dungeon: The Interactive Video Adventure that came out a couple weeks ago? Well, it has a free demo now that you can play in your browser. Based on Ian Livingstone’s Fighting Fantasy book, it has you play through a good old-fashioned RPG all narrated by Eddie Marsan. I recognise him from the film The World’s End, but I think he’s also in one of the Mission Impossible movies. I mean, he’s probably in loads of stuff, but he’s definitely in Deathtrap Dungeon. And he’s a pretty good narrator, too.
You can play the demo for yourself on the game’s site. It lets you experience the first part of the story, making choices and doing a little bit of combat to give you a feel for it. It kind of resembles those old bedtime story things the BBC used to do, you know, if the BBC had challenged you to escape a dungeon full of orcs.
The demo can be a little off-putting at times because the choices you’re given always include one that just says “buy the full game”. It’s a little immersion-breaking, but hey, it’s a free demo.
If you do have a go of it and fancy a bit more, the full game of Deathtrap Dungeon: The Interactive Video Adventure is available on Steam for a reasonable £10/€10/$12.