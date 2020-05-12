Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

That bizarre Fighting Fantasy FMV game now has a demo

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

12th May 2020 / 2:52PM

Remember that weird FMV game Deathtrap Dungeon: The Interactive Video Adventure that came out a couple weeks ago? Well, it has a free demo now that you can play in your browser. Based on Ian Livingstone’s Fighting Fantasy book, it has you play through a good old-fashioned RPG all narrated by Eddie Marsan. I recognise him from the film The World’s End, but I think he’s also in one of the Mission Impossible movies. I mean, he’s probably in loads of stuff, but he’s definitely in Deathtrap Dungeon. And he’s a pretty good narrator, too.

You can play the demo for yourself on the game’s site. It lets you experience the first part of the story, making choices and doing a little bit of combat to give you a feel for it. It kind of resembles those old bedtime story things the BBC used to do, you know, if the BBC had challenged you to escape a dungeon full of orcs.

The demo can be a little off-putting at times because the choices you’re given always include one that just says “buy the full game”. It’s a little immersion-breaking, but hey, it’s a free demo.

If you do have a go of it and fancy a bit more, the full game of Deathtrap Dungeon: The Interactive Video Adventure is available on Steam for a reasonable £10/€10/$12.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

