Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Halo 2: Anniversary is now out on PC

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th May 2020 / 9:50AM

Ian Halo’s remastered adventures continue on PC today with the release of Halo 2: Anniversary in the wee hours. Ian and his sexy pet search engine, Cortana, are continuing to get into sci-fi trouble with ringworlds, and this time we also get to play parts from an alien Arbiter’s perspective too. Halo 2 has been on PC before, with a wonky port back in the day, and now Bungie’s FPS returns fancied up with new models and textures, remastered cutscenes, support for higher resolutions, adjustable FoV, and other such modern technobits.

So that’s a story campaign with co-op support, competitive multiplayer modes, and the Theater replay viewer/editor (also now in Halo: Reach). Halo 2’s Forge editor is not ready yet, though. If you want ye olde Halo 2’s looks, the campaign does let you switch between the old and new looks with the press of a button, mind.

Halo 2: Anniversary is out now on Steam and the Microsoft Store. It costs £7/€10/$10 by itself, or it’s a bit cheaper as part of the £30 Master Chief Collection which will have all the games up to Halo 4, as and when they’re done. It’s also playable through Xbox Game Pass For PC, Microsoft’s surprisingly generous £4/month subscription service. Saber Interactive and 343 Industries are behind the revamp, with creators Bungie long-gone to make Destiny.

Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4 are still to come with the Master Chief Collection. Nope, still no word on if we’ll ever see Halo 5 on PC. But Halo: Infinite, the next game, is coming to PC later this year. Expect Microsoft to start showing more of that in July, along with more of their new games coming alongside the Xbox Series X.

Our Nate played Halo 2 on Xbox back in the day though what he remembers, ah, is mostly how it was emblematic of a weird time in his life.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Halo 2: Anniversary comes to PC next week

5

343 Industries share the first screenshots of Halo 3 and ODST on PC

11

Halo 2: Anniversary public beta tests begin today

2

The Master Chief Collection will test Halo 2, Forge mode by the end of the month

7

Latest articles

Deep Rock Galactic review

“And my pick!”

5

Horizon's Gate review

A seafaring RPG that's a joy to play

4

Save £200 on this RTX 2060 HP Omen gaming laptop

Riot have banned nearly 9000 Valorant cheaters

4