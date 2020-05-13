Our favourite AMD graphics cards are going cheap at Newegg

As you may have seen from the ever rising prices in our Graphics card deals hub recently, it’s not been a good time to buy a graphics card this past month thanks to the coronavirus-shaped elephant in the room. That’s why we were quite excited to see a couple of great AMD deals pop up on Newegg for our American readers today, with the Radeon RX 5500 XT and RX 5700 XT at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in ages.

First up is our favourite budget graphics card, the Radeon RX 5500 XT. AsRock’s Challenger D edition is marked as $170 right now, but comes down to $150 after you claim a $20 rebate. It’s the 4GB version, but as Katharine’s tests show, it’s just as capable as the 8GB version on Medium and High graphics settings, offering near identical performance on nearly every big release around. The only area where the 8GB model gives you a bit more juice is when you want to shift up to Ultra quality, but even then the 8GB model still isn’t powerful enough to perform strongly at these settings, so you’re better off saving yourself a bit of cash and getting the 4GB model instead.

Indeed, if you want that kind of performance, then the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger D OC also has a generous discount right now – a double discount in fact. It’s already had a $30 reduction, but it too gets the $20 mail-in rebate, bringing the total cost to just $360. We’ve crowned this the best graphics card for 1440p gaming as it offers similar performance to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super at a far more palatable price.

There’s one more thing which makes these graphics cards particularly appealing: both come with a bundle of free games, courtesy of AMD. Valid in all 50 states except Puerto Rico (harsh), both come with Resident Evil 3 and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. On top of that, RX 5500 XT owners get Ghost Recon Breakpoint, while 5700 XT buyers get Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition. 5700XT owners get the better deal, most people would agree, but then they are spending $210 more.