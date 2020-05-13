Save £200 on this RTX 2060 HP Omen gaming laptop

If you’re in the market for a well specced gaming laptop and have £1200 burning a hole in your pocket, then Currys might have just the thing for you. The HP Omen gaming laptop is now £200 cheaper than usual, a saving of around 14%, and you can also get free next-day delivery on it by adding the code FNDGAMING at the checkout.

Specs wise, the HP Omen doesn’t really put a foot wrong. You’re getting an Intel Core i7-9750H processor backed by 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The graphics chip is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, and the screen is a 15.6in 1080p number with a 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support for smooth, tear-free gaming.

If those specs leave you shrugging, then HP has rather helpfully provided some performance tests to show what that means for a bunch of triple-A titles. GTA V, for example, will run at over 190fps on normal settings at 1080p, or 39fps on Ultra at 1440p – something of a moot point, given the screen is only 1080p, but nice to know if you ever wanted to hook it up to an external 1440p display.

More interesting is Battlefield 5, as it shows the impact of the GeForce RTX 2060’s fancy ray tracing abilities. Without ray tracing, it’ll manage 127fps at 1080p on Normal settings, and with the lighting bells and whistles switched on it drops to 82fps, which is still more than enough speed for its fast-paced FPS action.

In terms of drawbacks, this likely means it’ll be pretty loud when under strain, and don’t expect the battery life to be stellar either. But as long as you’re plugged in and have a good set of headphones, there’s very little to dislike here if you have the money to spare. For some better pictures of its chassis and some chat about what its screen looks like and how its keyboard feels under your fingers, have a read of Katharine’s hands on preview of one of HP’s older Omen 15 models from 2018.