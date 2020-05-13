Super Mega Baseball 3 is up to bat today with a launch and a demo

Super Mega Baseball 3 is up to bat today—by which I mean it’s released—and oh my do these guys have some thighs. The third iteration of hyper turbo home runs is the “deepest on-field simulation yet,” say Metalhead Software. If you’re looking to take a test jog around the ballpark, there’s a demo available to try out as well.

Sounds like there are quite a few new bits putting Mega Baseball the third head and shoulders over its predecessors. Metalhead say that it’s got “new pickoff and stealing mechanics, wild pitches/passed balls, designated hitters, and situational player traits.” There’s also a new Franchise Mode that lets you manage your team as your players age and retire while choosing which free agents to sign.

Metalhead also say that the third of the series has “vastly improved graphics.” I’m not familiar with power extra baseballs 1 and 2 but yeah I’ll say that gent up there has definitely had his legs “improved.”



If you’re not quite sold on all the updates, you get give it a go for free. According to Metalhead, the demo includes “an unlimited number of games in the competitive online Pennant Race mode, play Exhibition games against the AI, or experiment with the customization suite.” You can grab the demo over on SMB3’s store page linked below.

You can find Super Mega Baseball 3 over on Steam for £35/€40/$45.