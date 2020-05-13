Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 remasters grinding onto PC in September

Sikk tricks and disastrous flips are coming to PC with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, a collection throwing together the first two sk8 ’em ups with a seriously overhauled look. Activision’s announcement calls this a “faithful remaster” with “all” the original levels, pro-skaters, and tricks, though only “many” of the soundtrack songs. And it is coming from Vicarious Visions, who were behind the recent decent Crash Bandicoot remasters. Feeling hopeful it’ll be better than 2012’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD, which blended bits of the first two together into one disappointing game.



Along with all the oldness, it will have some newness. They say the Create-A-Park editor will have new customisation tools this time too, and folks will be able to share their parks online. It’ll have some new tricks and secrets too.

In an unexpected marketing move, you can see a lot more of the game on Jack Black’s YouTube channel, with special guests including his kids, Tony Hawk, and Devo.



“Getting the chance to bring back the original two games which had such a meaningful impact not only on gaming, but on an entire sports genre, has been an epic experience for our team, many of whom worked on the original series,” said Jen Oneal, the studio head of Vicarious Visions. “We’re taking what you knew and loved from the original games and mixing that with enhanced creative tools which will allow gamers to invent brand new ways to play the game they love. We’re confident it will be the ultimate Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater experience fans have been asking for.”

I want to believe this will be better than THPS. Fraser Brown’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy review did call VV’s revamp of ye olde PlayStation platformers “a nearly flawless remaster.” Mmmaybe?

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is coming to PC on September 4th via the Epic Games Store. It’ll cost £40/$40 and that exchange rate is certainly a kick in the teeth. The standard Epic Store rules would mean we might expect a release on another stores after a year, though Activision haven’t even raised that possibility. It’ll be on Xbone and PS4 too.

It really does look quite different:

See the game’s site for more.