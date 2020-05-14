Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Both of Assassin's Creed's educational Discovery Tours are free to keep this week

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

14th May 2020

You’ve tapped out those skill trees, but have you levelled up your brain? Until next Thursday, both Greek and Egyptian flavours of Ubisoft’s historical learn ’em up Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed are free to pick up and keep forever. Go on, get yourself a slice of ancient education without all that stabby Assassin guff to deal with.

Removed from the bloody campaigns of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Discovery Tour is Ubisoft’s vehicle for doing something educational with their whopping great open worlds – offering more museum-style tours of their digital dioramas. To keep you distracted long enough to stay indoors during the Covid-19 pandemic, those history lessons are now yours to download and keep until next week.

Ubisoft have been pushing free games weekly as part of their “Play Your Part, Play at Home” campaign for a few weeks now. With Discovery Tour, though, they also reckon it’d also be helpful for students stuck at home to get themselves a light education in Ancient Greek or Egyptian history via their exhaustively-sprawling open worlds.

“With millions of children experiencing upheaval to their studies right now, and teachers forced to adapt their lessons to digital tools, people are seeking new and enriching ways to learn,” brand director Etienne Allonier explained (via Polygon). “We’re really proud of the Discovery Tours and their capacity to make history accessible, immersive, and fun.”

Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Ancient Egypt are being given away over on the Ubisoft Store until next Thursday 21st. Pick them up before then and they’re yours, for keeps.

Free history tours weren’t the only bit of Ubi news today. As industry analyst Daniel Ahmad reports from Ubisoft’s fiscal call earlier today, the publishers noted five triple-A games slated for the 2021 financial year (April 2020 ’til March 2021) – including an unannounced title from one of their “biggest franchises”.

From speculation alone, it’s perhaps not a Far Cry to guess what that might be.

