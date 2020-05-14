Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Call Of Duty: Warzone fires back at cheaters with mandatory 2FA

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

14th May 2020 / 4:14PM

Call Of Duty: Warzone has a cheating problem. That much is clear. And like many other free-to-play games, part of that problem is that bans don’t mean much when you can fire up a new account in seconds. To stop these particular miscreants from popping up again and again, Warzone has introduced mandatory 2FA on all new free accounts on PC.

Infinity Ward posted the security update earlier this week, requiring new F2P accounts to set up two-factor authentication on their phones before jumping into Verdansk.

Right now, this requirement is only in effect on PC. It’s not that console Call Of Duty isn’t free from cheating itself, but the seemingly overwhelming mass of cheaters on PC has started pushing PS4 and Xbox players away from cross-play altogether. Come on, y’all. You’re letting the side down.

2FA isn’t required (but still encouraged) if you’re already shelled out for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, either – the thinking there being that you’ve gotta be a pretty committed cheater to keep sinking upwards of 40 quid into new accounts every time you’re caught.

Account verification is only the latest tactic being employed by Infinity Ward to try and clamp down on Warzone’s cheating problem. Last month, Warzone started bunging suspected cheaters together in matchmaking, with the assumption that being chucked in with up to 150 other cheaters is probably a sobering learning experience. That update also helped encourage reporting by giving you a nice little in-game update whenever someone you suspected of hacking wound up banned.

If you’re looking for more legitimate ways to dominate Verdansk, Ollie’s put together a great arsenal of Call Of Duty: Warzone tips down in the guides armoury.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Warzone guns & weapon stats [Season 3] - best guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The definitive guide to guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

12

The best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Warzone [Season 3]

The very best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Warzone revealed

1

Call Of Duty: Warzone tips - 70 practical tips for consistently winning matches

Real, practical tips and tricks to help you step up your game

How to play Warzone: getting started with Call Of Duty: Warzone

The Modern Warfare Battle Royale is finally here!

Latest articles

Dance Dance Revolution just became a free browser game

Brilliant action-RPG sandbox Drox Operative is getting a sequel

1

League Of Legends brings back Pick URF today and starts the Pulsefire event

Crusader Kings 3 will launch on September 1st

2